VARSITY BOYS
CLARION-LIMESTONE (47)
Ferguson 3 2-5 11, Hesdon 5 1-3 12, Hummell 4 0-0 8, Klingensmith 4 2-4 11, Huwar 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Craig 0 0-0 0, Rankin 0 0-0 0, Lutz 0 0-0 0, Megnin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-12 47.
REDBANK VALLEY (63)
Adams 0 0-0 0, Bain 5 0-0 14, Gardlock 10 0-0 22, Marshall 5 1-2 13, Moore 0 0-0 0, Shaffer 0 0-0 0, M. Clouse 1 0-0 2, Ortz 3 1-2 8, Wagner 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 2-4 63.
Score by Quarters
C-L;11;10;15;11;--;47
Redbank Valley;9;16;23;15;--;63
3-point goals -- C-L (Ferguson 3, Hesdon, Klingesmith), Redbank Valley (Bain 4, Gardlock 2, Marshall 2, Ortz).
KEYSTONE (48)
Slaugenhaupt 1 0-0 2, Wingard 7 3-6 18, Albright 4 0-0 11, I. Keth 0 0-1 0, Foster 0 0-0 0, Henry 4 3-3 11, McHenry 1 4-4 6. Totals: 17 10-14 48.
BROCKWAY (44)
Marchiori 4 0-0 8, Coder 1 0-0 2, Carlson 6 0-0 14, Bennett 1 0-0 2, Adams 4 0-0 12, Yahner 0 0-0 0, Grienerson 2 2-3 6. Totals: 18 2-3 44
Score by Quarters
Keystone;10;16;12;10;--;48
Brockway;8;8;13;15;--;44
3-point goals -- Keystone (Albright 3, Wingard), Brockway (Adams 4, Carlson 2).
CRANBERRY (33)
Forrest 3 0-0 6, Weaver 0 0-0 0, C. Zerbe 2 0-0 5, Ley 0 0-0 0, Bunyak 3 0-0 6, Merryman 4 1-2 11, Blauser 2 0-0 4, Hanna 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 2-4 33
KANE (46)
Ju. Mishick 2 2-2 7, Greville 5 3-5 14, Bell 0 0-0 0, Jo. Mishic 2 0-0 5, Jekielek 4 7-10 16, Waite 0 0-0 0, Ackley 0 0-0 0, Lundeen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-17 46.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;8;9;5;11;--;33
Kane;13;9;14;10;--;46
3-point goals -- Cranberry (Merryman 2, C. Zerbe), Kane (Ju. Mishic, Greville, Jo. Mishic, Jekielek).
DUBOIS C.C. (62)
Kosko 5 1-2 11, Srock 14 4-6 32, Paisley 4 0-0 8, Green 4 0-0 11, Swisher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 5-8 62.
CLARION (45)
Lauer 4 1-2 10, Alston 2 0-0 4, C. Simko 7 1-2 15, Da. Smail 2 4-5 9, De. Smail 1 3-3 5, Brinkley 0 2-2 2, G. Simko 0 0-0 0, Quinn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 11-14 45.
Score by Quarters
DuBois Central Catholic;17;16;11;18;--;62
Clarion;17;11;8;9;--;45
3-point goals -- DuBois Central Catholic (Green 3), Clarion (Lauer, Da. Smail).
MONITEAU (42)
Rugg 3 0-1 7, Jackson 2 0-0 5, Dessicino 1 0-1 2, Kelly 2 1-2 5, Magerko 0 0-0 0, Jewart 0 0-0 0, Pry 6 0-1 15, Thomas 3 2-3 8. Totals: 17 3-8 42.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (51)
Kengersky 6 0-0 15, Neese 5 2-3 12, Nesbitt 3 3-4 9, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Johns 0 0-0 0, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Presloid 2 1-2 6, Heighley 2 2-2 7, Hallman 0 2-3 2. Totals: 18 10-14 51.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;8;17;9;8;--;42
Punxsutawney;18;17;7;9;--;51
3-point goals -- Moniteau (Pry 3, Rugg, Jackson), Punxsy (Kengersky 3, Presloid, Heighley).
KARNS CITY (36)
Sherwin 1 0-0 2, Beighley 6 3-4 18, Grossman 0 0-0 0, Cramer 2 0-2 5, Rupp 2 1-1 5, Callihan 1 0-0 2, Garing 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 4-7 36.
BROOKVILLE (52)
Hetrick 0 0-0 0, I. Pete 2 0-0 4, H. Geer 3 3-4 9, Peterson 2 0-0 5, J. Pete 1 0-1 2, Lauer 3 2-2 11, R. Geer 1 0-0 2, Rhoades 0 1-2 1, Ruhlman 7 2-2 18. Totals: 19 8-11 52.
Score by Quarters
Karns City;8;7;14;7;--;36
Brookville;5;14;14;19;--;52
3-point goals -- Karns City (Beighley 3, Cramer), Brookville (Lauer 3, Ruhlman 2, Peterson).
VARSITY GIRLS
CRANBERRY (22)
Bunyak 0 0-0 0, Hepler 3 0-0 6, Ferringer 3 3-6 9, Coe 2 0-2 4, Rembold 1 1-2 3, Schoch 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Ley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-10 22.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (56)
Ma. Wessell 1 0-0 2, Homan 12 4-4 29, Stewart 4 3-4 12, Kalamajka 2 1-2 5, Liederbach 2 2-4 6, Mo. Wessell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 10-14 56.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;6;8;6;2;--;22
Venango Catholic;15;14;17;10;--;56
3-point goals -- Venango Catholic (Homan, Stewart).
FRANKLIN (25)
Bashor 2 5-6 9, Billingsley 1 2-2 4, Adams 2 2-3 6, Ja. Blum 2 0-0 4, Je. Blum 1 0-0 2, LaJeunesse 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 9-11 25.
HICKORY (20)
Beach 1 0-0 3, Swanson 0 0-2 0, Gustas 3 1-2 8, Duncan 1 0-0 3, Jones 2 0-0 4, Koerth 0 0-0 0, Fustus 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 1-4 20.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;6;4;6;9;--;25
Hickory;2;7;3;8;--;20
3-point goals -- Hickory (Beach, Gustas, Duncan).
ROCKY GROVE (14)
Williams 1 2-5 4, Copley 1 0-0 2, Reed 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 3 0-0 6, Reyburn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 2-5 14.
FARRELL (55)
Burns 3 2-4 9, Stewart 2 1-2 5, Brodie 11 0-0 23, Thomas 4 0-0 9, Harden-Mann 3 1-2 7, Green 1 0-0 2, Hammonds 0 0-2 0. Totals: 24 4-10 55.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;2;3;0;9;--;14
Farrell;17;20;13;5;--;55
3-point goals -- Farrell (Burns, Brodie, Thomas).
UNION CITY (40)
J. Messenger 4 1-2 11, Z. Magee 0 0-0 0, Tinglery 2 0-0 4, S. Messenger 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 4 1-1 12, M. Magee 4 0-4 8, Higley 2 1-2 5, Hopson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-9 40.
COCHRANTON (41)
Ritcher 5 3-8 18, Gallo 2 0-0 5, Knapka 3 0-1 6, E. Pfeiffer 0 0-0 0, Freyermuth 1 0-0 3, S. McBryar 0 1-2 1, McGill 3 2-4 8, Rodax 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-11 41.
Score by Quarters
Union City;18;4;7;11;--;40
Cochranton;13;11;7;10;--;41
3-point goals -- Union City (Reynolds 3, J. Messenger 2), Cochranton (Ritcher 5, Gallo, Freyermuth).
REDBANK VALLEY (57)
Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Rearick 1 0-0 3, Smathers 4 0-0 11, Clouse 0 0-0 0, Foringer 5 0-0 10, Bond 0 0-0 0, Burnett 0 0-0 0, Evans 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Huffman 9 0-0 20, Harmon 4 2-2 11, Edmonds 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 2-2 57.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (38)
K. Dunn 3 6-8 12, Wiant 3 0-2 6, Milliron 4 4-4 12, Sebastian-Sims 1 0-0 2, Coull 2 1-2 6, J. Dunn 0 0-0 0, Simpson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-16 38.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;19;17;12;9;--;57
Clarion-Limestone;5;3;15;15;--;38
3-point goals -- Redbank Valley (Smathers 3, Huffman 2, Rearick, Harmon), Clarion-Limestone (Coull).
WILMINGTON (36)
Krarup 6 6-6 20, Deal 1 0-0 2, Dieter 1 0-1 2, Brewer 2 0-0 4, Gardner 0 1-4 1, Whiting 0 1-2 1, Graham 2 2-2 6. Totals: 12 10-15 36.
LAKEVIEW (49)
Gadsby 6 5-6 17, Sefton 3 1-2 9, Peltonen 1 0-2 3, Marsteller 4 1-3 10, Ke. Seddon 2 2-2 6, Kepner 2 0-0 4, Olson 0 0-0 0, Ky. Seddon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-15 49.
Score by Quarters
Wilmington;8;14;6;8;--;36
Lakeview;16;10;14;9;--;49
3-point goals -- Wilmington (Krarup 2), Lakeview (Sefton 2, Peltonen, Marsteller).
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
FRANKLIN (18)
LaJeunesse 1 2-2 4, Ekis 3 1-2 7, Hicks 1 2-4 4, Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Boal 0 0-0 0, Rondinelli 0 0-0 0, Myers 1 0-0 2, McGill 0 1-2 1, Doty 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 6-10 18.
HICKORY (26)
Harkless 2 0-0 4, Phillips 1 0-0 3, Smith 3 0-0 6, Garrett 3 0-0 6, Odem 1 0-0 2, Matthews 2 1-1 5. Totals: 12 1-1 26.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;1;8;5;4;--;18
Hickory;8;8;6;4;--;26
3-point goals -- Hickory (Phillips).
8TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (22)
Higley 2 0-0 6, Na. Fezell 2 1-2 5, Cassano 1 1-2 3, Irwin 0 2-2 2, Sandok 3 0-0 6. Totals: 8 4-6 22.
SHARON (38)
Samuels 3 1-6 7, Zajac 3 2-3 8, Root 6 1-4 13, Engelmore 3 0-0 6, Sims 0 0-2 0, Matthews 1 0-0 2, Kanan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 4-15 38.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;7;6;3;6;--;22
Sharon;13;7;13;6;--;38
3-point goals -- Franklin (Higley 2).
7TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (18)
Blackhurst 2 1-2 7, Umbenhaur 2 1-2 5, Rhodes 1 0-0 2, McNulty 1 0-0 2, Knight 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-4 18.
SHARON (40)
Smith 1 0-0 2, Lampkins 3 2-2 8, Fertig 4 0-0 10, Donatelli 2 0-2 4, Perks 3 0-0 6, Miller 3 0-2 6, Morris 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 2-6 40.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;6;0;5;7;--;18
Sharon;10;2;12;16;--;40
3-point goals -- Franklin (Blackhurst 2), Sharon (Fertig 2).