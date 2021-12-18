VARSITY BOYS
MEADVILLE (64)
Simmons 9 2-2 24, C. McClure 0 1-2 1, Burnett 3 0-2 6, Miceli 0 0-0 0, Ball 0 0-0 0, Burchard 5 5-7 18, Luteran 4 0-0 12, T. McClure 1 0-0 3, Reichel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-13 64.
OIL CITY (62)
Highfield 1 1-6 4, Hornbeck 7 3-6 20, Henry 0 0-0 0, VanWormer 8 4-6 23, Johnson 4 5-12 13, McMahon 1 0-0 2, Hargenrader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 13-30 62.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;18;13;13;13;7;--;64
Oil City;19;13;14;11;5;--;62
3-point goals -- Meadville 12 (Simmons 4, Luteran 4, Burchard 3, T. McClure), Oil City 7 (Hornbeck 3, VanWormer 3, Highfield).
Rebounds -- Meadville 39 (Burnett 12, Simmons 7, Luteran 6, Miceli 5, C. McClure 3, Ball 2, Burchard 2, T. McClure 2), Oil City 33 (Hornbeck 12, VanWormer 9, Johnson 7, McMahon 3, Highfield 1, Henry 1).
ROCKY GROVE (62)
Clayton 7 4-4 24, B. Stevenson 0 1-2 1, Henderson 3 3-3 9, Whitman 2 3-4 7, Wolfgong 1 0-0 2, Ritchey 5 2-5 15, Gregory 0 2-2 2, Baker 1 0-4 2. Totals: 19 15-24 62.
JAMESTOWN (50)
Swezey 4 0-0 9, P. McElhinny 7 2-2 18, Popielarcheck 1 0-0 2, Keyser 6 5-6 19, Ford 1 0-0 2, Ternent 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-8 50.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;10;20;5;27;--;62
Jamestown;13;11;13;13;--;50
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (Clayton 6, Ritchey 3), Jamestown (P. McElhinny 2, Keyser 2, Swezey).
KARNS CITY (56)
Ritzert 0 0-0 0, Sherwin 1 0-0 2, Beighley 2 3-4 8, Grossman 0 0-0 0, Cramer 9 1-2 22, Rupp 5 1-2 11, Callihan 1 0-0 3, Bartoe 2 0-2 4, Garing 3 0-0 6, Slomer 0 0-0 0, Walowen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-10 56.
CRANBERRY (19)
Forrest 1 0-0 2, Weaver 2 0-0 6, C. Zerbe 3 0-0 8, Ley 0 0-0 0, Bunyak 0 0-2 0, D. Zerbe 0 0-0 0, Merryman 1 1-2 3, Baker 0 0-0 0, Blauser 0 0-0 0, Hanna 0 0-0 0, Garland 0 0-0 0, Conkle 0 0-0 0, English 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-4 19.
Score by Quarters
Karns City;18;14;15;9;--;56
Cranberry;6;8;3;2;--;19
3-point goals -- Karns City (Cramer 3, Beighley, Callihan), Cranberry (Weaver 2, C. Zerbe 2).
A-C VALLEY (68)
Dittman 4 0-0 11, Cooper 4 1-1 11, Will 0 0-0 0, Bauer 1 0-0 3, Best 2 0-0 4, Kelly 1 0-0 2, Chalmers 4 0-1 8, Preston 4 2-2 10, Stevanus 4 0-0 11, Runyan 2 0-0 4, Clover 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 3-4 68.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (30)
J. Liederbach 0 4-7 4, B. Campbell 2 0-0 6, C. Liederbach 6 3-4 16, Rakow 0 2-6 2, Beichner 1 0-0 2, Kaufman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 9-17 30.
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;24;24;10;10;--;68
Venango Catholic;6;5;11;8;--;30
3-point goals -- A-C Valley (Dittman 3, Stevanus 3, Cooper 2, Bauer), Venango Catholic (B. Campbell 2, C. Liederbach).
MONITEAU (44)
Rugg 3 0-0 9, Martino 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-1 0, L. Kelly 1 0-0 2, N. Kelly 2 0-0 5, Magerko 1 0-0 2, Jewart 3 1-3 9, Pry 4 0-0 12, Thomas 2 1-4 5. Totals: 16 2-8 44.
KEYSTONE (47)
D. Keth 1 0-0 3, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Wingard 10 6-8 26, Albright 2 1-4 5, I. Keth 0 0-0 0, English 0 0-0 0, Henry 1 3-5 5, McHenry 3 1-2 8. Totals: 17 11-19 47.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;19;9;14;2;--;44
Keystone9;4;14;20;--;47
3-point goals -- Moniteau (Pry 4, Rugg 3, Jewart 2, N. Kelly), Keystone (McHenry, D. Keth).
UNION (60)
Rainey 10 4-4 26, Roxbury 5 0-0 12, Crissman 1 0-0 2, Camper 5 1-3 11, Johnston 4 1-2 9, Laughlin 0 0-0 0, Fleming 0 0-0 0, Bish 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-9 60.
CLARION (63)
Lauer 2 4-4 9, Alston 3 0-0 7, C. Simko 8 4-6 21, G. Simko 5 3-3 13, Da. Smail 5 2-2 12, De. Smail 0 1-2 1, Merrell 0 0-0 0, Quinn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 14-17 63.
Score by Quarters
Union;11;10;26;13;--;60
Clarion;19;20;11;13;--;63
3-point goals -- Union (Rainey 2, Roxbury 2), Clarion (Lauer, Alston, C. Simko).
REDBANK VALLEY (62)
O. Clouse 3 3-3 10, Wagner 3 3-4 9, Gardlock 6 0-0 13, Marshall 5 8-10 20, Bain 3 0-0 6, Adams 0 0-0 0, M. Clouse 2 0-0 4, Ortz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 14-17 62.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (42)
Hesdon 3 1-1 8, Huwar 0 0-0 0, Klingensmith 4 0-2 9, Painter 2 0-0 5, Smith 4 0-0 10, Ferguson 2 2-2 8, Hummell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-5 42.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;18;15;22;7;--;62
Clarion-Limestone;11;15;10;6;--;42
3-point goals -- Redbank (Marshall 2, O. Clouse, Gardlock), C-L (Smith 2, Ferguson 2, Hesdon, Klingensmith).
GROVE CITY (51)
Hathaway 2 0-0 4, Stull 5 3-6 14, Greer 2 0-0 4, Loughry 1 0-0 2, Pereira 0 0-2 0, Haggart 3 2-2 8, Dreves 3 0-0 7, Lutz 4 1-2 9, Martin 1 1-3 3. Totals: 21 7-15 51.
SLIPPERY ROCK (47)
Prementine 3 3-3 9, Sabo 2 0-0 4, Gordon 5 1-3 13, Thompson 4 0-2 10, Wolak 0 0-0 0, Vogan 1 3-4 5, Pyle 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 7-11 47.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;5;6;21;12;7;--;51
Slippery Rock;8;10;16;10;3;--;47
3-point goals -- Grove City (Stull, Dreves), Slippery Rock (Gordon 2, Thompson 2, Pyle 2).
VARSITY GIRLS
WILMINGTON (48)
Krarup 8 2-3 21, Dieter 3 0-1 6, Flick 1 1-2 3, Brewer 3 0-0 6, Gardner 2 0-0 4, Whiting 2 0-0 5, Graham 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 3-6 48.
ROCKY GROVE (18)
Williams 3 7-12 13, Rice 0 0-3 0, Copley 1 0-0 2, Kee 0 1-2 1, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Reyburn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 8-17 18.
Score by Quarters
Wilmington;18;7;13;10;--;48
Rocky Grove;3;4;7;4;--;18
3-point goals -- Wilmington (Krarup 3, Whiting, Graham).
FRANKLIN (27)
Bashor 1 2-2 4, Billingsley 1 0-0 2, Adams 0 3-6 3, Ja. Blum 2 0-2 4, Je. Blum 0 0-0 0, LaJeunesse 0 0-0 0, Ekis 1 2-2 4, Hicks 2 4-4 8, Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Doty 0 0-0 0, Boal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 11-16 27.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (55)
Kline 0 0-0 0, Rauscher 2 0-0 4, Mac. Yanc 7 0-0 15, Mad. Yanc 10 5-10 25, Cole 1 1-2 3, Rodgers 3 1-2 8. Totals: 23 7-14 55.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;0;12;5;10;--;27
Cambridge Springs;5;10;25;15;--;55
3-point goals -- Cambridge Springs (Mad. Yanc, Rodgers).
OIL CITY (49)
Petro 3 0-2 7, Skinner 1 0-0 2, Copley 2 0-6 4, Stahl 3 2-4 8, Sutley 2 0-0 5, Marczak 4 3-6 13, Shreckengost 1 0-0 2, Wenner 3 2-3 8, Womer 0 0-0 0, Foley 0 0-0 0, Wise 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-21 49.
TITUSVILLE (21)
Sutley 1 0-2 3, Bodamer 1 1-2 3, Crawford 0 1-3 1, Amacher 1 0-0 2, Wynn 0 1-2 1, Peterson 1 0-0 2, McGarvie 2 4-8 8, Colie 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 8-19 21.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;17;12;16;4;--;49
Titusville;8;1;5;7;--;21
3-point goals -- Oil City (Marczak 2, Petro, Sutley), Titusville (Sutley).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
MEADVILLE (48)
Burchard 4 4-4 13, Lutevan 2 2-2 8, Ball 2 0-0 4, Reichl 1 0-0 2, T. McClure 1 0-0 2, Z. McClure 1 0-0 2, Comey 1 0-0 2, Gavin 6 1-4 13, Palermo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 7-10 48.
OIL CITY (37)
Ames 0 2-2 2, Stephens 1 0-0 3, McMahon 6 3-3 16, Teeter 2 2-7 7, Shevock 2 3-4 7, Hargenrader 0 0-2 0, Kee 0 1-2 1, Sloane 0 1-2 1, Barber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 12-22 37.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;8;17;14;9;--;48
Oil City;5;11;9;12;--;37
3-point goals -- Meadville (Lutevan 2, Burchard), Oil City (Stephens, McMahon, Teeter).
ROCKY GROVE (48)
Boyle 4 1-2 10, Wolfgong 4 0-0 9, Gregory 2 2-4 7, Whitling 0 0-0 0, J. Stevenson 1 3-4 6, Messina 0 0-0 0, Anderson 6 2-2 16, Harton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-12 48.
JAMESTOWN (34)
Ternant 6 1-1 13, Woyt 3 1-1 7, Williams 0 0-0 0, Planavsky 4 6-9 14, R. McElhinny 0 0-0 0, Babcock 0 0-0 0, Blanchard 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 8-13 34.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;17;9;8;14;--;48
Jamestown;11;11;7;5;--;34
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (Anderson 2, Boyle, Wolfgong, Gregory, J. Stevenson).
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
FRANKLIN (31)
LaJeunesse 2 1-2 5, Ekis 4 2-7 10, Hicks 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 0 0-3 0, Boal 3 2-8 8, Rondinelli 2 1-2 5. Totals: 12 6-22 31.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (25)
Beck 1 0-0 2, York 2 0-0 4, Porter 2 0-0 5, Schultz 2 1-3 5, Leandro 2 0-0 4, Cole 2 1-4 5. Totals: 11 2-7 25.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;4;11;9;7;--;31
Cambridge Springs;4;8;4;9;--;25
3-point goals -- Franklin (Rondinelli), Cambridge Springs (Porter).