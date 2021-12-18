VARSITY BOYS

MEADVILLE (64)

Simmons 9 2-2 24, C. McClure 0 1-2 1, Burnett 3 0-2 6, Miceli 0 0-0 0, Ball 0 0-0 0, Burchard 5 5-7 18, Luteran 4 0-0 12, T. McClure 1 0-0 3, Reichel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-13 64.

OIL CITY (62)

Highfield 1 1-6 4, Hornbeck 7 3-6 20, Henry 0 0-0 0, VanWormer 8 4-6 23, Johnson 4 5-12 13, McMahon 1 0-0 2, Hargenrader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 13-30 62.

Score by Quarters

Meadville;18;13;13;13;7;--;64

Oil City;19;13;14;11;5;--;62

3-point goals -- Meadville 12 (Simmons 4, Luteran 4, Burchard 3, T. McClure), Oil City 7 (Hornbeck 3, VanWormer 3, Highfield).

Rebounds -- Meadville 39 (Burnett 12, Simmons 7, Luteran 6, Miceli 5, C. McClure 3, Ball 2, Burchard 2, T. McClure 2), Oil City 33 (Hornbeck 12, VanWormer 9, Johnson 7, McMahon 3, Highfield 1, Henry 1).

ROCKY GROVE (62)

Clayton 7 4-4 24, B. Stevenson 0 1-2 1, Henderson 3 3-3 9, Whitman 2 3-4 7, Wolfgong 1 0-0 2, Ritchey 5 2-5 15, Gregory 0 2-2 2, Baker 1 0-4 2. Totals: 19 15-24 62.

JAMESTOWN (50)

Swezey 4 0-0 9, P. McElhinny 7 2-2 18, Popielarcheck 1 0-0 2, Keyser 6 5-6 19, Ford 1 0-0 2, Ternent 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-8 50.

Score by Quarters

Rocky Grove;10;20;5;27;--;62

Jamestown;13;11;13;13;--;50

3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (Clayton 6, Ritchey 3), Jamestown (P. McElhinny 2, Keyser 2, Swezey).

KARNS CITY (56)

Ritzert 0 0-0 0, Sherwin 1 0-0 2, Beighley 2 3-4 8, Grossman 0 0-0 0, Cramer 9 1-2 22, Rupp 5 1-2 11, Callihan 1 0-0 3, Bartoe 2 0-2 4, Garing 3 0-0 6, Slomer 0 0-0 0, Walowen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-10 56.

CRANBERRY (19)

Forrest 1 0-0 2, Weaver 2 0-0 6, C. Zerbe 3 0-0 8, Ley 0 0-0 0, Bunyak 0 0-2 0, D. Zerbe 0 0-0 0, Merryman 1 1-2 3, Baker 0 0-0 0, Blauser 0 0-0 0, Hanna 0 0-0 0, Garland 0 0-0 0, Conkle 0 0-0 0, English 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-4 19.

Score by Quarters

Karns City;18;14;15;9;--;56

Cranberry;6;8;3;2;--;19

3-point goals -- Karns City (Cramer 3, Beighley, Callihan), Cranberry (Weaver 2, C. Zerbe 2).

A-C VALLEY (68)

Dittman 4 0-0 11, Cooper 4 1-1 11, Will 0 0-0 0, Bauer 1 0-0 3, Best 2 0-0 4, Kelly 1 0-0 2, Chalmers 4 0-1 8, Preston 4 2-2 10, Stevanus 4 0-0 11, Runyan 2 0-0 4, Clover 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 3-4 68.

VENANGO CATHOLIC (30)

J. Liederbach 0 4-7 4, B. Campbell 2 0-0 6, C. Liederbach 6 3-4 16, Rakow 0 2-6 2, Beichner 1 0-0 2, Kaufman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 9-17 30.

Score by Quarters

A-C Valley;24;24;10;10;--;68

Venango Catholic;6;5;11;8;--;30

3-point goals -- A-C Valley (Dittman 3, Stevanus 3, Cooper 2, Bauer), Venango Catholic (B. Campbell 2, C. Liederbach).

MONITEAU (44)

Rugg 3 0-0 9, Martino 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-1 0, L. Kelly 1 0-0 2, N. Kelly 2 0-0 5, Magerko 1 0-0 2, Jewart 3 1-3 9, Pry 4 0-0 12, Thomas 2 1-4 5. Totals: 16 2-8 44.

KEYSTONE (47)

D. Keth 1 0-0 3, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Wingard 10 6-8 26, Albright 2 1-4 5, I. Keth 0 0-0 0, English 0 0-0 0, Henry 1 3-5 5, McHenry 3 1-2 8. Totals: 17 11-19 47. 

Score by Quarters

Moniteau;19;9;14;2;--;44

Keystone9;4;14;20;--;47

3-point goals -- Moniteau (Pry 4, Rugg 3, Jewart 2, N. Kelly), Keystone (McHenry, D. Keth). 

UNION (60)

Rainey 10 4-4 26, Roxbury 5 0-0 12, Crissman 1 0-0 2, Camper 5 1-3 11, Johnston 4 1-2 9, Laughlin 0 0-0 0, Fleming 0 0-0 0, Bish 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-9 60.

CLARION (63)

Lauer 2 4-4 9, Alston 3 0-0 7, C. Simko 8 4-6 21, G. Simko 5 3-3 13, Da. Smail 5 2-2 12, De. Smail 0 1-2 1, Merrell 0 0-0 0, Quinn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 14-17 63.

Score by Quarters

Union;11;10;26;13;--;60

Clarion;19;20;11;13;--;63

3-point goals -- Union (Rainey 2, Roxbury 2), Clarion (Lauer, Alston, C. Simko). 

REDBANK VALLEY (62)

O. Clouse 3 3-3 10, Wagner 3 3-4 9, Gardlock 6 0-0 13, Marshall 5 8-10 20, Bain 3 0-0 6, Adams 0 0-0 0, M. Clouse 2 0-0 4, Ortz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 14-17 62.

CLARION-LIMESTONE (42)

Hesdon 3 1-1 8, Huwar 0 0-0 0, Klingensmith 4 0-2 9, Painter 2 0-0 5, Smith 4 0-0 10, Ferguson 2 2-2 8, Hummell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-5 42.

Score by Quarters

Redbank Valley;18;15;22;7;--;62

Clarion-Limestone;11;15;10;6;--;42

3-point goals -- Redbank (Marshall 2, O. Clouse, Gardlock), C-L (Smith 2, Ferguson 2, Hesdon, Klingensmith).

GROVE CITY (51)

Hathaway 2 0-0 4, Stull 5 3-6 14, Greer 2 0-0 4, Loughry 1 0-0 2, Pereira 0 0-2 0, Haggart 3 2-2 8, Dreves 3 0-0 7, Lutz 4 1-2 9, Martin 1 1-3 3. Totals: 21 7-15 51.

SLIPPERY ROCK (47)

Prementine 3 3-3 9, Sabo 2 0-0 4, Gordon 5 1-3 13, Thompson 4 0-2 10, Wolak 0 0-0 0, Vogan 1 3-4 5, Pyle 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 7-11 47.

Score by Quarters

Grove City;5;6;21;12;7;--;51

Slippery Rock;8;10;16;10;3;--;47

3-point goals -- Grove City (Stull, Dreves), Slippery Rock (Gordon 2, Thompson 2, Pyle 2).

VARSITY GIRLS

WILMINGTON (48)

Krarup 8 2-3 21, Dieter 3 0-1 6,  Flick 1 1-2 3, Brewer 3 0-0 6, Gardner 2 0-0 4, Whiting 2 0-0 5, Graham 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 3-6 48.

ROCKY GROVE (18)

Williams 3 7-12 13, Rice 0 0-3 0, Copley 1 0-0 2, Kee 0 1-2 1, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Reyburn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 8-17 18.

Score by Quarters

Wilmington;18;7;13;10;--;48

Rocky Grove;3;4;7;4;--;18

3-point goals -- Wilmington (Krarup 3, Whiting, Graham).

FRANKLIN (27)

Bashor 1 2-2 4, Billingsley 1 0-0 2, Adams 0 3-6 3, Ja. Blum 2 0-2 4, Je. Blum 0 0-0 0, LaJeunesse 0 0-0 0, Ekis 1 2-2 4, Hicks 2 4-4 8, Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Doty 0 0-0 0, Boal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 11-16 27.

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (55)

Kline 0 0-0 0, Rauscher 2 0-0 4, Mac. Yanc 7 0-0 15, Mad. Yanc 10 5-10 25, Cole 1 1-2 3, Rodgers 3 1-2 8. Totals: 23 7-14 55.

Score by Quarters

Franklin;0;12;5;10;--;27

Cambridge Springs;5;10;25;15;--;55

3-point goals -- Cambridge Springs (Mad. Yanc, Rodgers).

OIL CITY (49)

Petro 3 0-2 7, Skinner 1 0-0 2, Copley 2 0-6 4, Stahl 3 2-4 8, Sutley 2 0-0 5, Marczak 4 3-6 13, Shreckengost 1 0-0 2, Wenner 3 2-3 8, Womer 0 0-0 0, Foley 0 0-0 0, Wise 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-21 49.

TITUSVILLE (21)

Sutley 1 0-2 3, Bodamer 1 1-2 3, Crawford 0 1-3 1, Amacher 1 0-0 2, Wynn 0 1-2 1, Peterson 1 0-0 2, McGarvie 2 4-8 8, Colie 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 8-19 21.

Score by Quarters

Oil City;17;12;16;4;--;49

Titusville;8;1;5;7;--;21

3-point goals -- Oil City (Marczak 2, Petro, Sutley), Titusville (Sutley).

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

MEADVILLE (48)

Burchard 4 4-4 13, Lutevan 2 2-2 8, Ball 2 0-0 4, Reichl 1 0-0 2, T. McClure 1 0-0 2, Z. McClure 1 0-0 2, Comey 1 0-0 2, Gavin 6 1-4 13, Palermo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 7-10 48.

OIL CITY (37)

Ames 0 2-2 2, Stephens 1 0-0 3, McMahon 6 3-3 16, Teeter 2 2-7 7, Shevock 2 3-4 7, Hargenrader 0 0-2 0, Kee 0 1-2 1, Sloane 0 1-2 1, Barber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 12-22 37.

Score by Quarters

Meadville;8;17;14;9;--;48

Oil City;5;11;9;12;--;37

3-point goals -- Meadville (Lutevan 2, Burchard), Oil City (Stephens, McMahon, Teeter).

ROCKY GROVE (48)

Boyle 4 1-2 10, Wolfgong 4 0-0 9, Gregory 2 2-4 7, Whitling 0 0-0 0, J. Stevenson 1 3-4 6, Messina 0 0-0 0, Anderson 6 2-2 16, Harton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-12 48.

JAMESTOWN (34)

Ternant 6 1-1 13, Woyt 3 1-1 7, Williams 0 0-0 0, Planavsky 4 6-9 14, R. McElhinny 0 0-0 0, Babcock 0 0-0 0, Blanchard 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 8-13 34.

Score by Quarters

Rocky Grove;17;9;8;14;--;48

Jamestown;11;11;7;5;--;34

3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (Anderson 2, Boyle, Wolfgong, Gregory, J. Stevenson).

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

FRANKLIN (31)

LaJeunesse 2 1-2 5, Ekis 4 2-7 10, Hicks 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 0 0-3 0, Boal 3 2-8 8, Rondinelli 2 1-2 5. Totals: 12 6-22 31.

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (25)

Beck 1 0-0 2, York 2 0-0 4, Porter 2 0-0 5, Schultz 2 1-3 5, Leandro 2 0-0 4, Cole 2 1-4 5. Totals: 11 2-7 25.

Score by Quarters

Franklin;4;11;9;7;--;31

Cambridge Springs;4;8;4;9;--;25

3-point goals -- Franklin (Rondinelli), Cambridge Springs (Porter).

