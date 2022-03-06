GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

at Clarion University

REDBANK VALLEY (52)

Rearick 3 0-0 6, Smathers 0 0-0 0, Clouse 2 1-2 5, Foringer 5 2-4 12, Huffman 3 0-0 6, Harmon 7 9-12 23, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Bonanno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 12-18 52.

PUNXSUTAWNEY (40)

D Griebel 5 2-3 13, Presloid 3 0-1 8, Poole 0 0-0 0, Riley 5 1-2 11, Hanley 1 2-4 4, Burkett 0 1-2 1, McMahan 0 0-0 0, S. Griebel 1 1-2 3, Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-14 40.

Score by Quarters

Redbank Valley;11;16;10;15;--;52

Punxsutawney;11;11;10;8;--;40

3-point goals -- Punxsutawney (Presloid 2, D. Griebel).

Rebounds -- Redbank Valley 28 (Foringer 9, Clouse 6, Rearick 4, Edmonds 4, Harmon 3, Huffman 1, Bonanno 1), Punxsutawney 24 (Presloid 5, D. Griebel 4, Riley 4, Hanley 4, Burkett 3, McMahan 2, Poole 1, S. Griebel 1).

