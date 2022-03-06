GIRLS
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
at Clarion University
REDBANK VALLEY (52)
Rearick 3 0-0 6, Smathers 0 0-0 0, Clouse 2 1-2 5, Foringer 5 2-4 12, Huffman 3 0-0 6, Harmon 7 9-12 23, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Bonanno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 12-18 52.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (40)
D Griebel 5 2-3 13, Presloid 3 0-1 8, Poole 0 0-0 0, Riley 5 1-2 11, Hanley 1 2-4 4, Burkett 0 1-2 1, McMahan 0 0-0 0, S. Griebel 1 1-2 3, Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-14 40.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;11;16;10;15;--;52
Punxsutawney;11;11;10;8;--;40
3-point goals -- Punxsutawney (Presloid 2, D. Griebel).
Rebounds -- Redbank Valley 28 (Foringer 9, Clouse 6, Rearick 4, Edmonds 4, Harmon 3, Huffman 1, Bonanno 1), Punxsutawney 24 (Presloid 5, D. Griebel 4, Riley 4, Hanley 4, Burkett 3, McMahan 2, Poole 1, S. Griebel 1).