VARSITY BOYS
ROCKY GROVE (31)
B. Stevenson 2 0-0 6, Wolfgong 0 0-0 0, Whitman 5 1-2 11, Ritchey 0 0-0 0, Clayton 2 0-1 5, Baker 0 0-0 0, Zinz 3 0-0 7, Henderson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 1-3 31.
LAKEVIEW (51)
Miller 0 0-0 0, Reiser 1 0-1 2, Smith 8 1-2 18, Pence 4 7-8 17, Grantham 3 0-0 8, Voorhees 2 1-2 6, Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Dye 0 0-0 0, Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-15 51.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;10;11;6;4;--;31
Lakeview;7;8;12;24;--;51
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (B. Stevenson 2, Clayton, Zinz), Lakeview (Pence 2, Grantham 2, Smith, Voorhees).
KEYSTONE (64)
Slaugenhaupt 2 0-0 5, D. Keth 3 0-0 6, Weaver 0 2-2 2, Wingard 7 1-1 15, Schruers 1 0-0 3, Albright 3 1-2 8, I. Keth 0 0-0 0, Foster 1 0-0 2, English 1 0-0 3, Patrick 0 0-0 0, Henry 3 2-2 8, Say 0 1-3 1, McHenry 4 1-2 11. Totals: 25 8-12 64.
CRANBERRY (30)
Forrest 2 0-0 4, Weaver 0 0-0 0, C. Zerbe 0 0-0 0, Ley 1 1-2 3, Bunyak 1 1-2 3, Merryman 4 0-0 9, Blauser 2 0-0 4, Rex 0 0-0 0, Hanna 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Garland 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-4 30.
Score by Quarters
Keystone;13;22;14;15;--;64
Cranberry;7;5;7;11;--;30
3-point goals -- Keystone (McHenry 2, English, Albright, Schruers, Slaugenhaupt), Cranberry (Merryman, Hanna).
VARSITY GIRLS
ROCKY GROVE (48)
Williams 7 7-8 21, Rice 1 0-0 2, Copley 2 2-2 6, Reed 4 1-4 9, Kee 1 1-2 3, Montgomery 3 1-2 7, Reyburn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-18 48.
COMMODORE PERRY (14)
Streets 0 0-0 0, M. Eber 1 0-0 2, Cox 0 0-0 0, Waleff 0 0-0 0, Meyer 0 0-0 0, Boozer 3 1-3 8, Knierman 1 0-0 2, McCloskey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 1-3 14.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;13;9;10;16;--;48
Commodore Perry;4;2;5;3;--;14
3-point goals -- Commodore Perry (Boozer).
VENANGO CATHOLIC (28)
Ma. Wessell 0 0-0 0, Homan 7 3-5 18, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Kalamajka 0 0-0 0, Liederbach 2 3-7 7, Mo. Wessell 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 7-14 28.
REDBANK VALLEY (57)
Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Rearick 2 0-0 6, Smathers 0 0-0 0, Bowser 0 0-0 0, Clouse 3 0-0 7, Ripple 1 1-2 3, Foringer 6 0-0 12, Bond 0 0-0 0, Barnett 0 0-0 0, Huffman 4 3-4 12, Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Harmon 4 1-2 9, Evans 0 0-0 0, Edmonds 1 0-0 2, Davis 2 2-2 6. Totals: 23 7-10 57.
Score by Quarters
Venango Catholic;6;4;9;9;--;28
Redbank Valley;31;13;4;9;--;57
3-point goals -- Venango Catholic (Homan), Redbank Valley (Rearick 2, Clouse, Huffman).
BROOKVILLE (43)
Cook 2 0-4 4, Haight 4 5-6 18, E. Wonderling 0 2-2 2, Olson 1 0-2 2, Davie 0 0-0 0, Bowser 0 0-0 0, Hughey 1 0-0 2, Lundgreen 1 0-0 2, I. Wonderling 4 5-7 13. Totals: 14 12-19 43.
KEYSTONE (49)
Gruber 5 1-2 11, Traister 1 2-2 5, Patrick 1 1-2 3, S. Bell 0 0-0 0, Reyes 2 4-5 8, Bowser 10 0-2 21. Totals: 19 8-13 48.
Score by Quarters
Brookville;6;6;13;18;--;43
Keystone;12;12;13;11;--;48
3-point goals -- Brookville (Haight 3), Keystone (Traister, Bowser).
CRANBERRY (17)
Bunyak 2 0-0 4, Ferringer 4 1-3 9, Coe 1 0-0 2, Rembold 1 0-0 2, Schroch 0 0-2 0, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Gregory 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1-5 17.
NORTH CLARION (53)
M. McFarland 4 0-2 8, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Green 3 0-0 6, O. Siegel 0 0-0 0, E. McFarland 4 0-0 10, Kriebel 1 3-3 5, G. Siegel 3 2-2 8, Lutz 2 2-3 6, Aites 4 0-0 8, Steinman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-10 53.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;7;4;2;4;--;17
North Clarion;18;14;17;4;--;53
3-point goals -- North Clarion (E. McFarland 2).
MEADVILLE (43)
Burchard 2 1-3 5, Phillips 1 4-6 6, Chambers 1 0-0 2, Ashton 2 7-10 11, Burnett 3 1-4 7, Templin 2 8-12 12. Totals: 11 21-35 43.
OIL CITY (35)
Petro 0 0-3 0, Guiste 1 0-0 2, Skinner 0 1-2 1, Copley 0 3-4 3, Stahl 2 3-5 7, Sutley 0 1-2 1, Marczak 4 2-4 12, Cavalline 0 0-1 0, Shreckengost 0 1-2 1, Wenner 4 0-0 8. Totals: 11 11-23 35.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;7;7;9;20;--;43
Oil City;10;7;6;12;--;35
3-point goals -- Oil City (Marczak 2).
LAKEVIEW (55)
Gadsby 7 0-0 15, Sefton 3 0-0 8, Peltonen 0 0-0 0, Marsteller 1 0-0 3, Ke. Seddon 9 3-3 23, Kepner 1 0-1 2, Olson 2 0-0 4, Ky. Seddon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 3-4 55.
WILMINGTON (39)
Krarup 5 3-6 14, Phanco 0 0-0 0, Deal 1 0-0 2, Dieter 3 5-5 11, Flick 2 0-2 4, Brewer 0 0-0 0, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Whiting 0 3-8 3, Graham 1 1-1 3. Totals: 13 12-22 39.
Score by Quarters
Lakeview;9;13;14;19;--;55
Wilmington;9;10;11;9;--;39
3-point goals -- Lakeview (Sefton 2, Ke. Seddon 2, Gadsby, Marsteller), Wilmington (Krarup).
SENECA (46)
Schneider 4 2-2 11, Patterson 2 2-2 6, Peterson 1 4-4 6, Wisniewski 1 0-0 3, L. Konkol 3 1-5 7, M. Konkol 5 1-2 13, Hammill 0 0-0 0, Carrier 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 10-15 46.
COCHRANTON (48)
Richter 0 0-0 0, Gallo 2 0-0 4, K. McBryar 5 3-4 13, Williams 0 0-0 0, E. Peiffer 1 0-0 2, Freyermuth 2 0-0 6, S. McBryar 2 0-0 4, McGill 4 5-9 13, B. Peiffer 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 8-13 48.
Score by Quarters
Seneca;12;13;9;12;--;46
Cochranton;9;12;16;11;--;48
3-point goals -- Seneca (M. Konkol 2, Schneider, Wisniewski), Cochranton (Freyermuth 2).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
ROCKY GROVE (24)
Anderson 1 5-5 7, Wolfgong 2 0-0 4, Whitling 1 0-0 3, J. Stevenson 1 2-4 5, Gregory 1 0-0 2, Baker 0 0-0 0, Hughes 0 1-2 1, Boyle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 8-11 24.
LAKEVIEW (36)
Reiser 2 4-6 8, Miller 0 5-6 5, Dye 1 0-0 2, Oolson 0 0-0 0, Fagley 3 5-6 11, Robiniwitz 1 0-1 2, Williams 3 0-0 6, Grim 0 0-0 0, Voorhees 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 14-19 36.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;9;7;1;7;--;24
Lakeview;10;10;8;8;--;36
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (Whitling, J. Stevenson).
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
MEADVILLE (14)
Ashton 0 0-2 0, McCoy 4 1-2 9, Major 1 0-0 2, Andrews 0 0-0 0, Warner 1 1-1 3. Totals: 6 2-5 14.
OIL CITY (29)
Petro 1 1-4 3, Womer 1 2-2 4, Burchfield 0 0-0 0, Clark 2 1-7 5, Guiste 5 0-0 10, Skinner 1 0-0 2, Garver 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-2 0, Power 0 0-0 0, Hornbeck 0 0-0 0, Shevock 0 0-0 0, Singleton 2 1-2 5. Totals: 12 5-17 29.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;0;7;2;5;--;14
Oil City;7;12;4;6;--;29
9TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (45)
Sanchez 2 5-8 9, W. Findlan 6 4-4 18, Griffen 1 3-3 5, Carey 2 1-2 5, J. Findlan 2 0-0 4, Melat 2 0-0 4, Wimer 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 13-17 45.
CATHEDRAL PREP (38)
Johnson 1 0-0 2, Latout 2 1-2 5, Aven 3 2-2 8, Kupniewski 1 0-0 2, Schaffer 5 0-0 10, Kershaw 4 0-0 9, Knight 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3-4 38.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;13;6;11;15;--;45
Cathedral Prep;6;13;17;2;--;38
3-point goals -- Franklin (W. Findlan 2), Cathedral Prep (Kershaw).
Franklin will host Punxsutawney on Friday.
8TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (40)
Higley 1 0-0 2, Na. Fezell 3 0-0 7, Cassano 2 0-0 4, Hedglin 1 2-2 4, Irwin 2 0-1 4, Wofford 4 5-7 13, White 2 0-0 4, Ni. Fezell 0 0-0 0, Blackhurst 0 0-0 0, Umbenhaur 0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0 0-0 0, Sandok 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 7-10 40.
SHARPSVILLE (8)
Multari 0 0-0 0, Wygant 3 1-3 7, McCullough 0 0-0 0, Bissell 0 1-2 1, Matthews 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 2-5 8.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;19;7;10;4;--;40
Sharpsville;1;3;4;0;--;8
3-point goals -- Franklin (Na. Fezell).
7TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (31)
Wimer 2 1-2 5, McAfoose 0 0-0 0, Blackhurst 1 0-0 2, Ashbaugh 0 0-0 0, Umbenhaur 4 0-2 10, Purich 3 0-0 6, Rhodes 1 0-0 2, Knight 2 2-2 6. Totals: 13 3-6 31.
SHARPSVILLE (16)
Lentz 0 0-0 0, Lucas 3 2-4 9, Bissell 2 0-0 5, Malone 1 0-0 2, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-4 16.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;9;8;4;10;--;31
Sharpsville;4;0;5;7;--;16
3-point goals -- Franklin (Umbenhaur 2), Sharpsville (Lucas, Bissell).