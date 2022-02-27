DISTRICT 10 PLAYOFFS
GIRLS
CLASS 5A PLAYOFFS
FRANKLIN (27)
Adams 0 0-0 0, Ja. Blum 3 0-2 8, Bashor 4 1-4 9, Je. Blum 3 2-4 8, Billingsley 1 0-0 2, LaJeunesse 0 0-0 0, Ekis 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Doty 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-10 27.
GROVE CITY (44)
Gamble 2 3-6 8, Como 3 0-1 8, Callahan 4 0-0 10, Santom 0 2-4 2, Reiber 6 2-2 16, Perample 0 0-0 0, Severson 0 0-0 0, Wise 0 0-0 0, Rider 0 0-0 0, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Sindlinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-13 44.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;12;11;11;10;--;44
Grove City;6;4;8;9;--;27
3-point goals -- Franklin (Ja. Blum 2), Grove City (Como 2, Callahan 2, Reiber 2, Gamble).
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
NORTHWESTERN (39)
Miller 1 2-2 5, Bird 1 0-0 2, Rimel 3 0-0 6, Adams 1 2-2 4, Stagl 1 2-2 5, Schwartz 0 0-2 0, Yazembiak 7 0-1 17, Stevens 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-9 39.
LAKEVIEW (52)
Gadsby 4 7-8 17, Sefton 5 5-6 16, Peltonen 0 2-2 2, Marsteller 3 2-4 8, Ke. Seddon 3 0-0 6, Kepner 0 0-0 0, Olson 1 0-0 2, Ky. Seddon 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 17-22 52.
Score by Quarters
Northwestern;7;8;6;18;--;39
Lakeview;8;10;19;15;--;52
3-point goals -- Northwestern (Yazembiak 3, Miller, Stagl), Lakeview (Gadsby 2, Sefton).
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
MERCER (35)
Balaski 4 3-6 15, Fisher 2 0-0 5, Godfrey 1 0-4 2, Washil 2 2-2 7, Allen 3 0-0 6, Heckathorn 0 0-2 0, McCandless 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Finley 0 0-0 0, Latimer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-12 35.
COCHRANTON (60)
Ritcher 4 0-0 12, Gallo 2 1-4 6, Knapka 1 0-0 2, E. Pfeiffer 0 0-0 0, Freyermuth 5 0-0 13, S. McBryar 4 0-0 9, Hansen 0 1-2 1, McGill 8 1-3 17, Rodax 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 3-9 60.
Score by Quarters
Mercer;10;10;9;6;--;35
Cochranton;11;19;13;17;--;60
3-point goals -- Mercer (Balaski, Fisher, Washil), Cochranton (Ritcher 4, Freyermuth 3, Gallo, McBryar).