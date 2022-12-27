VARSITY GIRLS
REDBANK VALLEY (40)
White 0 0-0 0, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Huffman 4 4-6 12, Harmon 8 6-12 22, I. Bond 0 0-0 0, Bowser 1 0-0 3, Rearick 1 0-0 3, A. Bond 0 0-0 0, Bonanno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-18 40
OLSH (45)
Bridge 3 2-4 8, Nagy 4 2-4 11, G. Ierullo 1 0-0 2, Minton 2 0-0 4, Grisati 4 2-2 12, C. Ierullo 3 2-3 8, Smigiel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-13 45.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;9;11;9;11;--;40
OLSH;11;13;6;15;--;45
3-point goals -- Redbank Valley (Bowser, Rearick), OLSH (Grisati 2, Nagy).
A-C VALLEY (19)
McVay 1 0-1 2, Parks 6 2-6 14, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Dehart 1 1-4 3, C. Myers 0 0-1 0, Raschiatore 0 0-2 0, Causey 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-14 19.
FARRELL (51)
King 10 1-3 23, Daniels 3 2-2 8, D. Thomas 3 0-2 8, Z. Thomas 1 0-0 2, Beamon 4 2-4 10. Totals: 21 5-11 51.
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;6;2;6;5;--;19
Farrell;17;17;10;7;--;51
3-point goals -- Farrell (King 2, D. Thomas 2).
NORTH CLARION (63)
M. McFarland 2 0-0 4, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Greenawalt 2 0-0 6, Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Carll 1 0-0 2, E. McFarland 7 0-0 17, Best 0 0-0 0, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Homan 5 1-2 13, Castner 1 2-2 4, Steinman 1 2-4 4, Lutz 4 1-2 9. Totals: 26 6-10 63.
YOUNGSVILLE (26)
Rosendt 5 1-2 12, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Cressley 1 0-0 2, VanGuilder 0 1-2 1, Darling 3 1-2 7, Helman 0 0-0 0, Walton 2 0-0 4, May 0 0-0 0, Archuleta 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-6 26.
Score by Quarters
North Clarion;29;14;12;8;--;63
Youngsville;7;13;2;4;--;26
3-point goals -- North Clarion (E. McFarland 3, Greenawalt 2), Youngsville (Rosendt).
ROCKY GROVE (22)
Montgomery 5 1-2 11, Rice 1 1-3 3, Copley 1 1-2 3, Reyburn 0 0-0 0, Konetsky 0 0-0 0, Cresswell 1 3-4 5, Stevens 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 6-11 22.
IROQUOIS (29)
Burgas 0 2-2 2, McKee 0 0-0 0, Belfiore 3 0-0 7, Abele 5 0-4 10, Ashley 1 1-2 3, Slupski 1 1-2 3, Donoghue 2 0-0 4, Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Calderon 0 0-0 0, Maguire 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-10 29.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;4;0;7;11;--;22
Iroquois;9;4;5;11;--;29
3-point goals -- Iroquois (Belfiore).
SLIPPERY ROCK (16)
Caffaro 1 2-4 5, Double 2 0-0 4, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Homer 2 0-0 4, Kniess 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 3-6 16.
LAKEVIEW (50)
Peltonen 1 0-2 3, Ke. Seddon 4 1-2 9, Kepner 2 2-3 6, E. Marsteller 5 3-4 16, Ky. Seddon 3 3-6 9, Woods 2 0-0 5, L. Marsteller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 9-17 50.
Score by Quarters
Slippery Rock;3;8;3;2;--;16
Lakeview;12;17;15;6;--;50
3-point goals -- Slippery Rock (Caffaro), Lakeview (E. Marsteller 3, Peltonen, Woods).
FRANKLIN (43)
Adams 4 1-3 12, Ja. Blum 2 2-3 6, Je. Blum 1 1-2 4, Hicks 3 1-4 7, Boal 6 2-4 14, LaJeunesse 0 0-0 0, Curry 0 0-0 0, Stevens 0 0-0 0, McGill 0 0-0 0, Hanna 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-16 43.
CRANBERRY (22)
Findlay 0 1-2 1, Garland 0 2-2 2, Gregory 0 0-1 0, Rembold 2 0-1 4, Schneider 2 1-2 5, Shumaker 0 4-4 4, Vargason 0 0-0 0, Wessell 3 0-2 6. Totals: 7 8-14 22.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;18;5;11;9;--;43
Cranberry;3;9;4;6;--;22
3-point goals -- Franklin (Adams 3, Je. Blum).
VARSITY BOYS
NORTH HILLS (83)
Thomas 7 3-4 17, Haskey 0 0-2 0, J. Pollaro 9 1-1 21, Z. Pollaro 5 3-5 15, James 5 2-7 12, Lukas 2 0-0 5, Johnson 5 0-0 13. Totals: 33 9-19 83.
GROVE CITY (81)
Irani 2 0-2 5, Greer 9 2-4 24, Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Fischer 0 0-0 0, Gubba 0 0-0 0, Loughry 8 4-4 26, Lutz 2 3-4 7, Martin 4 9-13 17. Totals: 16 18-27 81.
Score by Quarters
North Hills;20;13;19;9;22;--;83
Grove City;24;14;10;13;20;--;81
3-point goals -- North Hills (Johnson 3, J. Pollaro 2, Z. Pollaro 2, Lukas), Grove City (Loughry 6, Greer 4, Irani).
MONITEAU (45)
Delarosa-Rugg 0 0-0 0, Ealy 3 1-2 9, Martino 6 0-0 13, Jackson 7 0-2 14, Kelly 2 0-0 4, Cook 0 0-0 0, Sankey 0 0-0 0, Thomas 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 2-6 45.
MERCER (60)
Haines 2 2-2 7, Miller 2 0-0 4, Palmer 0 0-0 0, Balaski 1 0-0 3, D. Mattocks 5 2-5 12, Cunningham 2 0-0 5, Amos 1 0-0 2, Grossman 2 0-0 5, J. Mattocks 11 0-0 22. Totals: 26 7-7 60.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;13;12;9;11;--;45
Mercer;9;22;13;16;--;60
3-point goals -- Moniteau (Ealy 2, Martino), Mercer (Haines, Balaski, Cunningham, Grossman).
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
FRANKLIN (6)
Stevens 0 0-0 0, Curry 1 0-2 2, McGill 0 0-0 0, Hanna 1 0-0 3, Colon 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0, Emick 0 1-2 1, Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 1-4 6.
CRANBERRY (12)
Garland 0 0-2 0, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Rembold 1 3-4 5, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Shumaker 3 1-1 7, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Vargason 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 4-7 12.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;3;3;0;0;--;6
Cranberry;6;3;1;2;--;12
3-point goals -- Franklin (Hanna).