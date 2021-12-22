VARSITY GIRLS
CLARION (48)
Simko 3 0-0 6, Best 4 6-7 15, Anthony 1 0-0 3, Alston 2 0-0 4, Ketner 5 0-0 10, Lopez 0 2-2 2, Durish 1 0-0 2, Babington 2 0-0 6. Totals: 18 8-9 48.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (32)
Ma. Wessell 2 0-0 4, Homan 5 4-6 18, Mo. Wessell 0 0-0 0, Liederbach 2 0-0 4, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Kalamajka 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 4-6 32.
Score by Quarters
Clarion;7;11;13;16;--;48
VC;3;6;8;15;--;32
3-point goals -- Clarion (Babington 2, Best, Anthony), VC (Homan 4).
MONITEAU (54)
Jewart 4 0-0 9, Fleeger 2 0-2 4, Kelly 3 7-10 14, A. Pry 3 1-2 7, D. Pry 5 0-0 10, V. Pry 3 0-0 6, Roxberry 0 0-0 0, Bayless 1 0-0 2, Hartle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 8-14 54.
CRANBERRY (13)
Bunyak 1 0-0 2, Ferringer 2 0-0 4, Coe 0 0-0 0, Rembold 1 0-0 2, Schoch 0 1-2 1, Schneider 2 0-0 4, Ley 0 0-0 0, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Vassell 0 0-0 0, Scarborough 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 1-2 13.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;18;10;16;10;--;54
Cranberry;2;2;6;3;--;13
3-point goals -- Moniteau (Jewart, Kelly).
WEST MIDDLESEX (58)
Anthony 8 2-4 20, C. Beatty 9 2-3 20, Tomko 2 3-6 7, Stephens 2 2-2 6, K. Beatty 2 0-0 4, Mild 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 10-17 58.
GROVE CITY (29)
Santom 2 4-4 8, Callahan 2 3-4 8, Wise 2 0-0 4, Perample 2 0-0 4, Gambler 1 1-4 3, Como 1 0-0 2, Krenzel 0 0-0 0, Severson 0 0-0 0, Rider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-12 29.
Score by Quarters
West Middlesex;25;14;17;2;--;58
Grove City;4;8;4;13;--;29
3-point goals -- West Middlesex (Anthony 2), Grove City (Callahan).
8TH GRADE BOYS
OIL CITY (33)
White 2 0-0 4, Stinson 1 1-4 3, Fink 2 0-0 4, Black 1 1-2 3, Buzard 2 0-0 4, Rybak 5 0-0 10, Singleton 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 3-8 33.
YOUNGSVILLE (22)
Baker 1 2-2 4, Beers 3 1-2 7, Hammerbeck 1 0-2 2, Moore 0 0-2 0, Rowland 1 0-0 2, Benton 2 2-4 7. Totals: 8 5-12 22.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;11;10;8;4;--;33
Youngsville;6;3;8;5;--;22
3-point goals -- Youngsville (Benton).
Oil City (4-0) will play Tuesday at Eisenhower.