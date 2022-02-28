DISTRICT 9 PLAYOFFS
GIRLS
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
MONITEAU (24)
Jewart 1 0-0 2, Fleeger 0 0-0 0, Kelly 1 0-0 2, A. Pry 0 0-2 0, D. Pry 3 3-4 9, Sankey 2 1-8 5, V. Pry 2 2-2 6. Totals: 9 6-16 24.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (53)
D. Griebel 4 2-2 12, Presloid 6 1-2 14, Poole 0 0-0 0, Riley 2 0-0 4, Hanley 3 0-0 6, McMahan 1 0-0 2, Burkett 0 0-0 0, S. Griebel 3 0-0 7, Powell 4 0-0 8, Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 3-4 53.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;6;4;8;6;--;24
Punxsutawney;11;19;14;9;--;53
3-point goals -- Punxsutawney (D. Griebel 2, Presloid, S. Griebel).