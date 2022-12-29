VARSITY GIRLS
GROVE CITY (34)
Wise 0 1-2 1, Perample 3 1-1 8, Como 4 0-0 11, Callahan 2 4-6 9, Gamble 2 1-2 5, Kolbe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-11 34.
HOPEWELL (41)
Ramaley 0 0-0 0, Richburg 0 2-6 2, French 0 1-2 1, Ca. Sundy 3 0-0 6, Speicher 5 3-5 15, Spano 3 0-0 6, Ch. Sundy 1 0-0 2, Palmieri 2 0-0 4, Humphries 0 5-6 5. Totals: 14 11-19 41.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;7;8;9;10;--;34
Hopewell;5;8;16;12;--;41
3-point goals -- Grove City (Como 3, Wise, Callahan), Hopewell (Spano 3, Speicher 2, Palmieri 2, Ch. Sundy).
BOYS JUNIOR VARSITY
ROCKY GROVE (33)
Baughman 5 0-0 13, Ritchey 1 1-2 4, Whitting 0 0-0 0, Stevenson 2 1-3 6, Carter 1 0-0 2, Focht 0 0-0 0, Bevier 2 0-0 6, Harton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-5 33.
OIL CITY (49)
Stephens 3 0-2 7, McMahon 5 3-3 15, Teeter 0 0-0 0, Hargenrader 1 1-2 3, Liederbach 4 4-4 14, Shevock 1 0-0 2, Kee 2 0-0 5, Plowman 0 0-0 0, Barber 0 0-0 0, Heise 1 0-0 3, Ames 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-11 49.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;6;3;8;16;--;33
Oil City;10;13;10;16;--;49
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (Baughman 3, Bevier 2, Ritchey, Stevenson), Oil City (McMahon 2, Liederbach 2, Stephens, Kee, Heise).
FAIRVIEW (46)
Price 2 3-4 7, List 4 0-0 9, B. Seyboldt 3 0-0 9, Harmston 2 0-0 5, Chevalier 2 0-0 4, Fragale 3 5-6 12, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-10 46.
FRANKLIN (52)
Eakin 1 2-2 4, Umbenhaur 3 2-3 9, W. Findlan 10 6-9 29, Melat 1 0-0 3, Turner 1 0-0 3, Griffin 0 0-0 0, J. Findlan 2 0-0 4, Wimer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-14 52.
Score by Quarters
Fairview;12;14;16;4;--;46
Franklin;14;9;10;19;--;52
3-point goals -- Fairview (B. Seyboldt 3, List, Harmston, Fragale), Franklin (W. Findlan 3, Umbenhaur, Melat, Turner).
9TH GRADE BOYS
ERIE HIGH (28)
Stats not available.
FRANKLIN (26)
Higley 2 0-0 4, Na. Fezell 0 0-0 0, Woffard 1 0-0 2, Cassano 3 1-2 7, Irwin 4 2-2 11, Ni. Fezell 1 0-0 2, White 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-5 26.
Score by Quarters
Erie High;7;8;6;7;--;28
Franklin;5;11;8;2;--;26
3-point goals -- Franklin (Irwin).
8TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (38)
Umbenhaur 5 2-2 14, Purich 2 1-2 5, Blackhurst 2 0-0 4, Knight 5 0-0 10, McAfoose 1 0-2 2, Young 1 0-1 3, Mincer-Lakeland 0 0-0 0, Wimer 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Boyles 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-7 38.
ROCKY GROVE (26)
Jones 3 2-2 10, Miller 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Myers 3 2-3 7, Keith 3 3-7 9. Totals: 9 7-14 26.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;11;5;12;10;--;38
Rocky Grove;4;8;10;4;--;26
3-point goals -- Franklin (Umbenhaur 2, Young), Rocky Grove (Jones 2).