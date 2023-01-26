VARSITY GIRLS
SAEGERTOWN (58)
Gregor 4 2-4 10, Triola 1 0-0 2, Greco 5 3-4 14, Amdry 8 3-3 19, Drakes 0 1-2 1, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Rockwell 2 1-1 5, Smith 2 0-0 4, Newman 0 1-2 1, Moody 1 0-0 2, Oswald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 11-16 58.
ROCKY GROVE (11)
Mongtomery 3 2-2 8, Rice 1 1-2 3, Copley 0 0-0 0, Reyburn 0 0-0 0, Cresswell 0 0-0 0, Konetsky 0 0-0 0, Whitmer 0 0-0 0, Stevens 0 0-0 0, London 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 3-4 11.
Score by Quaraters
Saegertown;14;17;13;14;--;58
Rocky Grove;4;4;0;3;--;11
3-point goals -- Saegertown (Greco).
7TH GRADE BOYS
SHARON (38)
No names available.
FRANKLIN (29)
Cassano 3 0-0 7, Wallace 1 0-0 2, Winger 0 0-0 0, Lee 4 0-0 9, Parry 1 4-4 6, Martin 2 1-2 5. Totals: 11 5-6 29.
Score by Quarters
Sharon;11;10;9;8;--;38
Franklin;2;11;11;4;--;28
3-point goals -- Franklin (Cassano, Lee).