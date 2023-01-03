VARSITY BOYS
SHARPSVILLE (58)
Toth 0 0-0 0, Cadman 0 0-0 0, Lewis 5 1-2 11, DeJulia 0 0-0 0, Distler 0 0-0 0, Scarvel 7 7-13 21, O'Neill 1 0-0 2, Staunch 3 0-0 6, Campbell 9 0-2 18. Totals: 25 8-17 58.
ROCKY GROVE (75)
Anderson 2 4-4 9, Whitman 5 6-6 16, Wolfgong 1 0-0 3, Q. Ritchey 6 2-2 16, Baker 4 4-5 12, Zinz 5 4-5 16, Carter 0 0-0 0, Bell 0 0-0 0, Baughman 1 0-0 3, Focht 0 0-0 0, Stevenson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 20-22 75.
Score by Quarters
Sharpsville;16;17;15;10;--;58
Rocky Grove;17;8;21;29;--;75
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (Q. Ritchey 2, Zinz 2, Anderson, Wolfgong, Baughman).
FOREST AREA (10)
Dashner 0 0-0 0, K. Custer 2 0-0 5, Bawden 0 1-4 1, Carll 1 0-0 2, D. Custer 1 0-2 2, Dietrich 0 0-0 0, Melego 0 0-0 0, Russ 0 0-0 0, Healy 0 0-0 0, Chambers 0 0-0 0, Bayle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 1-6 10.
CRANBERRY (62)
Merryman 2 0-0 5, Col. Zerbe 2 0-0 4, Schwab 2 0-0 4, Weaver 3 0-0 6, Bunyak 3 0-0 6, D. Zerbe 1 2-2 4, Findlay 4 2-4 10, Hanna 3 0-0 6, C. Baker 2 0-0 4, L. Baker 2 1-2 5, Rex 0 0-0 0, Nixson 0 0-0 0, Engles 2 0-1 4, Con. Zerbe 1 0-0 2, McClosky 0 0-0 0, Allman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 5-9 62.
Score by Quarters
Forest Area;1;2;7;0;--;10
Cranberry;26;20;12;4;--;62
3-point goals -- Forest Area (K. Custer), Cranberry (Merryman).
A-C VALLEY (36)
Dittman 1 0-0 2, Cooper 0 1-21, Preston 6 0-2 13, Clover 7 0-0 14, Runyan 2 0-0 4, Bauer 0 0-0 0, Best 1 0-0 2, Wingard 0 0-0 0, Stevanus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 1-4 36.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (63)
Hesdon 3 2-6 8, Klingensmith 6 0-0 13, Painter 3 0-0 6, Servey 0 0-0 0, Monica 0 0-0 0, Smith 4 0-0 9, Rankin 4 1-1 9, Ferguson 7 0-0 16, Callen 0 1-3 1, Craig 0 1-2 1, Siwiecki 0 0-0 0, Kemmer 0 0-0 0, Lutz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 5-12 63.
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;10;11;6;9;--;36
Clarion-Limestone;23;13;17;10;--;63
3-point goals -- A-C Valley (Preston), Clarion-Limestone (Ferguson 2, Klingensmith, Smith).
NORTH CLARION (50)
Watterson 4 1-2 11, Hartle 8 8-8 28, Wolbert 0 0-0 0, Carll 1 0-0 2, Castner 1 0-0 2, H. Irwin 0 0-0 0, D. Irwin 2 0-0 4, Hargenrader 1 0-0 3, Zacherl 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-10 50.
KEYSTONE (69)
Albright 3 3-4 10, Keth 9 0-0 22, Nellis 10 0-0 23, Henry 0 1-4 1, Weaver 0 0-0 0Sell 5 3-8 13, Foster 0 0-0 0, English 0 0-0 0, Rupp 0 0-0 0, Say 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 7-16 69.
Score by Quarters
North Clarion;16;17;11;6;--;50
Keystone;20;16;16;17;--;69
3-point goals -- North Clarion (Hartle 4, Watterson 2, Hargenrader), Keystone (Keth 4, Nellis 3, Albright).
COCHRANTON (40)
D. Carroll 2 0-0 5, Matt 1 0-0 2, Homa 3 4-4 13, C. Miller 4 2-4 10, D. Miller 1 0-0 2, J. Rynd 0 3-4 3, W. Carroll 2 0-0 5, Dudzic 0 0-2 0, B. Rynd 0 0-5 0. Totals: 13 9-19 40.
SAEGERTOWN (70)
Laperriere 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 2-2 2, Jones 3 3-5 9, Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, W. Shaffer 0 0-0 0, Greco 7 0-0 15, Yoder 4 0-0 11, H. Shaffer 5 5-6 15, Young 0 0-0 0, Huson 4 2-2 10, Zirkle 3 1-3 8, Grundy 0 0-0 0, Chiaramonte 0 0-1 0. Totals: 26 13-19 70.
Score by Quarters
Cochranton;8;12;9;11;--;40
Saegertown;20;22;15;13;--;70
3-point goals -- Cochranton (Homa 3, D. Carroll, W. Carroll), Saegertown (Yoder 3, Greco, Zirkle).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
SHARPSVILLE (45)
Cadman 3 2-3 8, DeJulia 3 1-4 7, Simcek 0 0-0 0, Pernesky 4 1-2 9, Byerly 4 0-0 9, Multari 0 0-0 0, Myers 5 2-5 12. Totals: 19 6-14 45.
ROCKY GROVE (68)
Baughman 6 0-1 12, C. Ritchey 3 5-6 11, Whitling 2 0-0 5, Bell 8 5-8 22, Stevenson 1 0-0 2, Carter 3 2-2 10, Focht 1 1-2 3, Bevier 0 0-0 0, Harton 0 1-2 1, Hughes 1 0-2 2. Totals: 25 14-23 68.
Score by Quarters
Sharpsville;9;14;7;15;--;45
Rocky Grove;22;14;20;12;--;68
3-point goals -- Sjarpsville (Byerly), Rocky Grove (Carter 2, Whitling, Bell).