VARSITY BOYS
ERIE HIGH (42)
Horton 4 0-1 8, Carruthers 3 0-0 7, Driver 2 0-0 6, McCullum 2 2-2 6, Carr 2 1-2 5, Gore 1 3-4 5, Elverton 1 0-0 3, Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-9 42.
FRANKLIN (53)
Fulmer 4 8-8 18, Curry 7 0-0 17, Walters 1 4-4 7, Guth 3 0-2 6, Wood 2 0-0 5, Buckley 0 0-0 0, Leccia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-14 53.
Score by Quarters
Erie High;12;11;10;9;--;42
Franklin;10;22;11;10;--;53
3-point goals -- Erie High (Driver 2, Carruthers, Elverton), Franklin (Curry 3, Fulmer 2, Walters, Wood).
PUNXSUTAWNEY (46)
Kengersky 1 0-0 3, Weaver 7 0-0 14, D. Neese 6 0-0 12, Heigley 2 0-0 4, K. Nesbitt 4 3-4 11, J. Neese 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-4 46.
CLARION (37)
Lauer 3 0-0 8, C. Simko 7 0-2 14, G. Simko 1 2-2 4, Quinn 1 2-4 4, Da. smail 2 0-0 6, De. Smail 0 1-2 1, Alston 0 0-0 0, Merrell 0 0-0 0, Girvan 0 0-0 0, Brinkley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-10 37.
Score by Quarters
Punxsutawney;20;9;11;6;--;46
Clarion;11;13;6;7;--;37
3-point goals -- Punxsutawney (Kengersky), Clarion (Lauer 2, Da. Smail 2).
VARSITY GIRLS
SAEGERTOWN (38)
Greco 2 1-2 6, Przybrowski 5 0-1 12, Braymer 2 0-0 4, Triola 4 0-0 10, Gregor 0 5-9 5, Paris 0 0-0 0, Drakes 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 7-14 38.
FRANKLIN (42)
Bashor 0 3-4 3, Billingsley 5 3-4 16, Adams 4 3-3 13, Ja. Blum 1 0-0 3, Je. Blum 0 2-4 2, LaJeunesse 1 0-0 3, Ekis 0 0-0 0, Hicks 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 11-15 42.
Score by Quarters
Saegertown;7;7;12;12;--;38
Franklin;8;5;10;19;--;42
3-point goals -- Saegertown (Przybrowski, Triola 2, Greco), Franklin (Billingsley 3, Adams 2, Ja. Blum, LaJeunesse).
LAKEVIEW (32)
Gadsby 3 9-10 15, Sefton 2 0-0 5, Peltonen 0 0-0 0, Ky. Seddon 1 2-2 4, Marsteller 1 0-0 3, Ke. Seddon 0 0-1 0, Kepner 1 1-2 4, Olson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 13-17 32.
LAUREL (46)
Price 1 0-0 2, Lombardo 1 0-0 3, R. Atkins 4 0-0 10, Pontius 2 1-1 5, T. Atkins 1 0-0 2, Fatwa 2 4-5 8, Ruperto 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-1 2, Hill 3 4-4 12. Totals: 16 9-11 46.
Score by Quarters
Lakeview;7;14;3;8;--;32
Laurel;19;12;11;4;--;46
3-point goals -- Lakeview (Sefton, Marsteller, Kepner), Laurel (Hill 2, R. Atkins 2, Lombardo).
9TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (16)
Sanchez 0 2-6 2, W. Findlan 0 0-0 0, Griffen 1 3-4 6, Carey 1 0-0 2, J. Findlan 2 0-0 4, Melat 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 0-0 0, Harmon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 5-10 16.
McDOWELL (54)
Orlando 0 0-0 0, Dahlstrand 5 2-3 13, Zigler 4 1-4 9, Graham 3 0-0 6, Newton 2 1-2 5, Kwinter 5 0-0 11, Lincoln 5 0-2 10. Totals: 24 4-11 54.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;0;3;5;8;--;16
McDowell;13;14;15;12;--;54
3-point goals -- Franklin (Griffen), McDowell (Dahlstrand, Kwinter).