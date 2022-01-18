VARSITY BOYS
FOREST AREA (36)
Johnston 10 0-0 22, L. Carll 0 0-0 0, K. Custer 0 0-0 0, Bawden 3 0-1 6, Z. Carll 1 0-0 2, Russ 0 0-0 0, Guzzi 1 2-2 4, D. Custer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 2-3 36.
NORTH CLARION (75)
Daum 7 3-3 18, Byers 1 1-2 3, Schmader 4 0-0 9, Hargenrader 2 0-0 4, Hartle 6 1-2 16, Wolbert 1 0-0 2, Irwin 0 0-0 0, Howarth 0 0-0 0, Shaftic 1 0-03, Watterson 2 0-0 4, Castner 2 0-0 6, Eisenman 0 0-0 0, Bell 2 0-0 4, Rusiewicz 1 0-0 3, Bilunka 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 5-7 75.
Score by Quarters
Forest Area;6;11;8;11;--;36
North Clarion;31;2;25;17;--;75
3-point goals -- Forest Area (Johnston 2), North Clarion (Hartle 3, Castner 2, Daum, Schmader, Shaftic, Rusiewicz, Bilunka).
VARSITY GIRLS
VENANGO CATHOLIC (29)
Ma. Wessell 1 4-5 6, Homan 6 2-2 15, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Kalamajka 0 0-2 0, Liederbach 0 0-0 0, Mo. Wessell 2 2-4 6. Totals: 10 8-13 29.
MONITEAU (47)
Jewart 1 0-0 3, Fleeger 1 0-0 2, Kelly 4 5-6 14, A. Pry 3 0-0 6, D. Pry 3 1-2 7, Sankey 5 1-2 11, V. Pry 1 2-4 4. Totals: 18 9-14 47.
Score by Quarters
Venango Catholic;6;5;12;6;--;29
Moniteau;17;9;10;11;--;47
3-point goals -- VC (Homan), Moniteau (Jewart, Kelly).
9TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (47)
Sanchez 2 0-0 5, W. Findlan 4 2-5 12, Griffen 1 0-0 3, Carey 7 3-6 17, J. Findlan 1 0-0 2, Melat 0 4-4 4, Turner 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 9-15 47.
MERCYHURST PREP (54)
Peterson 2 0-0 4, Risto 5 2-2 12, Smith 1 0-0 2, Fromknecht 3 0-4 6, Kovacs 0 0-0 0, Ramsey 2 0-0 4, Mancado 1 1-2 3, Ashton 4 3-6 14, Kurchaval 4 1-2 9. Totals: 22 7-16 54.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;13;16;6;12;--;47
Mercyhurst Prep;10;23;9;12;--;54
3-point goals -- Franklin (W. Findlan 2, Sanchez, Griffen), Mercyhurst Prep (Ashton 3).
Franklin will play Friday at Corry.