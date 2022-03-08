BOYS
PIAA CLASS 4A
OIL CITY (42)
Highfield 1 0-0 2, Knox 4 1-2 9, Hornbeck 5 0-0 11, VanWormer 4 2-2 14, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Donald 0 0-0 0, McMahon 0 0-0 0, Hargenrader 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-4 42.
MONTOUR (63)
Stevenson 8 0-0 16, Deltondo 0 0-0 0, Eleam 5 0-1 10, Wolfe 4 0-0 10, Pinkett 7 1-1 19, Platz 1 0-0 2, Johnson-McClain 0 0-0 0, Mosley 3 0-0 6. Totals: 28 1-2 63.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;4;11;10;17;--;42
Montour;25;15;9;17;--;63
3-point goals -- Oil City (VanWormer 4, Hornbeck), Montour (Pinkett 4, Wolfe 2).
Rebounds -- Oil City 22 (Johnson 6), Montour 23 (Eleam 6).
Turnovers -- Oil City 19, Montour 15.
GIRLS
PIAA CLASS 3A
AVONWORTH (27)
Mahan 0 0-0 0, M. Goetz 3 0-0 6, O'Brien 3 2-4 8, R. Goetz 4 3-6 11, Gannon 0 0-0 0, Velisaris 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5-10 27.
LAKEVIEW (34)
Gadsby 2 10-10 15, Sefton 2 0-1 6, Peltonen 0 0-0 0, Marsteller 0 1-2 1, Ke. Seddon 30-0 6, Kepner 1 0-0 2, Olson 2 0-0 4, Ky. Seddon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 11-13 34.
Score by Quarters
Avonworth;9;6;6;6;--;27
Lakeview;9;9;6;10;--;34
3-point goals -- Lakeview (Sefton 2, Gadsby).
LAUREL (49)
Lombardo 3 0-0 8, Pontius 6 6-7 19, Atkins 0 0-1 0, Fortuna 4 1-3 9, J. Hill 3 5-6 12, Jellyman 0 0-0 0, M. Hill 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 13-19 49.
REDBANK VALLEY (44)
Rearick 1 0-0 3, Smathers 0 0-0 0, Clouse 5 0-0 11, Foringer 4 1-2 9, Huffman 8 4-8 21, Harmon 0 0-0 0, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Bond 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-10 44.
Score by Quarters
Laurel;10;4;15;20;--;49
Redbank Valley;4;9;13;18;--;44
3-point goals -- Laurel (Lombardo 2, Pontius, J. Hill), Redbank Valley (Rearick, Clouse, Huffman).