VARSITY GIRLS
REDBANK VALLEY (58)
White 0 0-0 0, Edmonds 1 0-1 2, Evans 0 0-0 0, Huffman 5 4-5 14, Harmon 10 5-9 27, I. Bond 1 0-0 3, Altobelli 1 0-0 2, Bowser 0 1-2 1, Rearick 3 0-0 7, A. Bond 1 0-0 2, Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Coil 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 10-17 58.
UNION (17)
Strauser 0 0-0 0, Theuret 2 2-4 6, Wetzel 0 0-0 0, Weaver 1 0-2 2, Gallagher 0 0-0 0, McCullough 0 0-0 0, Stevens 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Gezik 3 1-2 7, Dowling 0 0-0 0, Kindel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3-8 17.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;21;16;14;7;--;58
Union;3;4;4;6;--;17
3-point goals -- Redbank Valley (Harmon 2, I. Bond, Rearick).