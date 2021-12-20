VARSITY BOYS
ROCKY GROVE (45)
Clayton 6 2-2 20, B. Stevenson 1 0-0 3, Henderson 3 3-8 9, Whitman 2 0-0 4, Wolfgong 0 0-0 0, Ritchey 3 0-0 9, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-10 45.
COCHRANTON (42)
Homa 5 0-0 11, C. Miller 5 1-4 12, Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Barzak 4 2-2 10, Carroll 1 0-0 3, Domhoff 0 0-0 0, D. Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-6 42.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;14;15;6;10;--;45
Cochranton;8;12;14;8;--;42
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (Clayton 6, Ritchey 3, B. Stevenson), Cochranton (Homa, C. Miller, Carroll).
BOYS JUNIOR VARSITY
ROCKY GROVE (49)
Boyle 0 1-2 1, Wolfgong 4 0-0 8, Gregory 2 0-0 4, Whitling 2 2-4 6, Stevenson 4 0-4 9, Messina 1 0-0 2, Anderson 7 0-2 17, Hartman 0 0-0 0, Hughes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-12 49.
COCHRANTON (24)
Sekerski 2 1-2 5, Domhoff 1 0-0 3, Aiken 1 0-0 2, Wagner 0 1-2 1, Knapka 0 2-4 2, Miller 1 0-0 2, Dudzic 4 1-1 9. Totals: 9 5-9 24.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;11;13;12;13;--49
Cochranton;5;7;6;6;--;24
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove 4 (Anderson 3, Stevenson), Cochranton (Domhoff).
VARSITY GIRLS
TITUSVILLE (9)
Sutley 0 0-0 0, Tucker 0 0-0 0, Wynn 1 1-2 3, McGarvie 1 0-0 2, Auer 1 0-0 2, Crawford 0 1-2 1, Atkins 0 1-2 1. Totals: 3 3-6 9.
FRANKLIN (66)
Bashor 5 2-3 12, Billingsley 7 0-0 14, Adams 4 0-0 10, Ja. Blum 2 2-3 7, Je. Blum 3 0-0 6, LaJeunesse 1 2-2 4, Ekis 1 0-0 2, Hicks 2 3-4 7, Doty 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Boal 1 0-2 2. Totals: 27 9-14 66.
Score by Quarters
Titusville;4;3;0;2;--;9
Franklin;23;18;14;11;--;66
3-point goals -- Franklin (Adams 2, Ja. Blum).
YOUNGSVILLE (32)
Walton 1 0-0 2, Helman 2 0-0 6, Darling 2 0-0 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Olewine 3 2-2 9, Rafalski 4 1-1 9. Totals: 13 3-3 32.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (51)
Ma. Wessell 3 4-4 10, Homan 9 4-5 25, Mo. Wessell 1 1-2 3, Liederbach 2 3-4 7, Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kalamajka 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 12-15 51.
Score by Quarters
Youngsville;5;6;11;10;--;32
Venango Catholic;5;21;13;12;--;51
3-point goals -- Youngsville (Helman 2, Olewine), Venango Catholic (Homan 3).
ROCKY GROVE (20)
Williams 2 8-12 13, Rice 0 0-0 0, Copley 0 0-0 0, Reed 1 2-2 4, Kee 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 1 1-2 3, Reyburn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 11-16 20.
UNION CITY (50)
J. Messenger 3 2-2 8, Tingley 2 0-0 4, Wenczkowski 1 0-0 2, Ahl 0 1-2 1, S. Messenger 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 6 2-2 18, Magee 5 0-0 11, Hopson 2 0-2 4. Totals: 20 5-8 50.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;2;10;3;5;--;20
Union City;13;13;16;8;--;50
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (Williams), Union City (Reynolds 4, Magee).
COCHRANTON (49)
Ritcher 4 0-0 12, Gallo 2 0-0 5, Knapka 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Pfeiffer 0 0-0 0, Freyermuth 2 4-5 8, McBryar 0 0-0 0, McGill 10 4-7 24, Pfeiffer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-12 49.
GIRARD (45)
Moore 2 1-4 5, Koma 0 0-2 0, Polk 1 0-0 2, Sharman 11 2-2 27, Kalicky 3 1-1 7, Brocious 1 0-0 2, Fiolek 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 4-9 45.
Score by Quarters
Cochranton;10;15;13;11;--;49
Girard;14;13;7;11;--;45
3-point goals -- Cochranton 5 (Ritcher 4, Gallo), Girard 3 (Sharman 3).
BROCKWAY (48)
Rendos 2 0-0 4, Schmader 4 0-0 8, Morelli 1 0-0 3, Wood 6 5-6 19, Buttery 5 1-2 14, Moore 0 0-0 0, Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-8 48.
MONITEAU (34)
Jewart 0 0-0 0, Fleeger 1 0-0 2, Kelly 4 3-4 12, A. Pry 1 1-2 4, D. Pry 4 4-4 12, V. Pry 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 8-12 34.
Score by Quarters
Brockway;18;10;13;7;--;48
Moniteau;5;9;4;16;--;34
3-point goals -- Brockway (Buttery 3, Wood 2, Morelli), Moniteau (Kelly, A. Pry).
UNION (46)
Vogle 60-1 14, Theuret 1 0-2 2, Croyle 3 2-4 8, Kriebel 3 0-0 6, Logue 7 0-0 14, Gruver 1 0-0 2, Conner 0 0-0 0, Gezik 0 0-0 0, McCullough 0 0-0 0, Andrae 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-7 46.
CRANBERRY (13)
Bunyak 2 0-0 5, Ferringer 1 0-0 2, Rembold 0 2-2 2, Schoch 1 0-0 2, Schneider 0 0-2 0, Ley 0 0-0 0, Gregory 1 0-0 2, Vassell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2-4 13.
Score by Quarters
Union;18;15;7;6;--;46
Cranberry;5;0;2;6;--;13
3-point goals -- Union (Vogle 2), Cranberry (Bunyak).
MERCER (32)
Balaski 4 1-2 9, Fisher 3 0-0 10, Godfrey 1 0-0 2, Allen 0 0-0 0, Washil 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 3, McCandless 1 0-0 2, Heckathorn 1 1-2 3, Smith 0 0-0 0, Eliam 0 0-0 0, Finley 0 0-0 0, Latimer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 3-6 32.
GROVE CITY (47)
Krenzer 0 0-0 0, Como 2 4-6 9, Wise 0 0-0 0, Perample 1 0-0 2, Santom 1 4-7 6, Callahan 7 4-4 21, Gamble 2 1-2 6, Severson 1 1-1 3, Rider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 14-20 47.
Score by Quarters
Mercer;9;4;13;6;--;32
Grove City;11;13;13;10;--;47
3-point goals -- Mercer 3 (Fisher 2, Brown), Grove City 5 (Callahan 3, Como, Gamble).
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
TITUSVILLE (16)
Individual statistics not available.
FRANKLIN (50)
LaJeunesse 5 0-0 10, Ekis 5 1-2 11, Hicks 4 0-0 8, Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Boal 9 1-1 19, Rondinelli 0 0-2 0. Totals: 24 2-5 50.
Score by Quarters
Titusville;2;3;7;4;--;16
Franklin;12;8;22;8;--;50
UNION (42)
Conner 7 3-4 18, Strauser 6 0-0 12, Gallagher 1 2-3 4, McCollough 1 0-0 2, Gezik 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 5-7 42.
CRANBERRY (24)
Ferringer 3 0-0 7, Rembold 5 0-2 10, Schoch 0 0-0 0, Schneider 2 0-2 4, Ley 0 0-0 0, Gregory 1 1-2 3; Johnson 0 0-0 0, Scarborough 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-6 24.
Score by Quarters
Union;12;8;10;12;--;42
Cranberry;4;9;7;2;--;24
3-point goals -- Union (Conner), Cranberry (Ferringer).