VARSITY GIRLS
OIL CITY (24)
Petro 0 0-0 0, Skinner 0 0-0 0, Copley 0 0-1 0, Stahl 0 0-0 0, Sutley 1 0-0 2, Marczak 4 6-9 15, Cavalline 2 0-0 4, Shreckengost 1 1-2 3. Totals: 8 7-12 24.
HICKORY (43)
Beach 0 0-0 0, Gustas 4 2-4 11, Fustos 3 0-2 6, Swanson 4 2-4 12, Duncan 2 2-2 8, Jones 1 1-2 3, Koerth 0 1-7 1, Phillips 0 2-2 2, Harkless 0 0-0 0, Mathews 0 0-0 0, Mastrian 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-23 43.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;9;5;0;10;--;24
Hickory;15;5;10;13;--;43
3-point goals -- Oil City (Marczak), Hickory (Swanson 2, Duncan 2, Gustas).
NORTH CLARION (34)
M. McFarland 3 0-0 6, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Green 1 1-2 3, O. Siegel 0 0-0 0, E. McFarland 1 0-1 3, Kriebel 3 0-0 6, G. Siegel 3 1-2 7, Lutz 2 0-2 4, Aites 1 1-4 3. Totals: 15 3-11 34.
KEYSTONE (30)
Albright 0 0-0 0, Gruber 4 0-0 9, Traister 0 0-0 0, Patrick 1 0-0 2, S. Bell 0 0-0 0, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Reyes 1 0-0 2, Bowser 6 5-6 17. Totals: 12 5-6 30.
Score by Quarters
North Clarion;9;10;12;3;--;34
Keystone;7;5;12;6;--;30
3-point goals -- North Clarion (E. McFarland), Keystone (Gruber).
UNION (45)
Vogle 3 2-2 10, Croyle 2 3-4 7, Kriebel 1 1-2 3, Logue 8 1-2 21, Gruver 1 2-2 4, Theuret 0 0-0 0, Wetzel 0 0-0 0, Kindel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-12 45.
MONITEAU (53)
Jewart 0 0-0 0, Kelly 7 4-4 22, A. Pry 7 1-6 17, Sankey 1 1-3 3, V. Pry 5 1-3 11. Totals: 20 7-16 53.
Score by Quarters
Union;10;12;9;14;--;45
Moniteau;13;8;14;18;--;53
3-point goals -- Union (Logue 4, Vogle 2), Moniteau (Kelly 4, A. Pry 2).
A-C VALLEY (24)
Blauser 3 1-2 7, Parks 4 1-2 9, McGarvey 3 0-0 6, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, C. Myers 0 0-0 0, McVay 0 0-0 0, Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Morrison 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Cerostek 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-4 24.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (55)
Milliron 5 5-7 15, Wiant 5 2-4 12, K. Dunn 4 2-4 10, Coull 4 0-3 9, J. Dunn 0 2-4 2, Simpson 1 0-2 2, Sebastian-Sims 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 12-26 55.
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;7;11;2;4;--;24
C-L;24;7;14;10;--;55
3-point goals -- C-L (Coull).
VARSITY BOYS
COCHRANTON (41)
Homa 2 3-5 7, C. Miller 6 2-2 16, Hoffman 1 2-2 4, Barzak 2 3-4 7, Carroll 2 0-0 5, Domhoff 1 0-0 2, D. Miller 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-13 41.
CORRY (52)
Jackson 0 0-0 0, Petty 2 0-0 4, Higley 1 0-0 2, Joncas 6 0-2 15, Rogers 1 0-0 2, Lambert 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 1-1 3, James 0 0-0 0, Brundage 7 1-1 15, Reedy 1 0-0 2, Bird 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 2-4 52.
Score by Quarters
Cochranton;9;16;7;9;--;41
Corry;12;17;11;12;--;52
3-point goals -- Cochranton (C. Miller 2, Carroll), Corry (Joncas 3, Bird).
Tuesday's Game
REDBANK VALLEY (67)
Bain 5 0-0 13, Gardlock 5 1-1 11, Marshall 6 2-2 14, O. Clouse 5 1-2 12, M. Clouse 3 1-2 9, Ortz 3 0-0 8, Rupp 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, Shaffer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 5-7 67.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (21)
J. Liederbach 1 3-4 5, Rakow 4 1-2 9, C. Liederbach 2 0-0 5, B. Campbell 0 0-0 0, Beichner 0 0-0 0, Kaufman 0 0-0 0, O. Campbell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 4-6 21.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;21;18;20;8;--;67
Venango Catholic;2;3;10;6;--;21
3-point goals -- Redbank Valley (Bain 3, M. Clouse 2, Ortz 2, O. Clouse), Venango Catholic (C. Liederbach).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
Tuesday's Game
OIL CITY (64)
Knox 1 4-5 6, Ames 1 3-4 6, McMahon 3 2-2 9, Stephens 0 0-0 0, Teeter 5 3-8 15, Schevock 0 1-2 1, Plowman 1 0-0 2, Hargenrader 1 2-4 4, Donald 7 2-2 16, Key 0 0-0 0, Sloane 0 0-2 0, J. VanWormer 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 17-29 64.
FORT LeBOEUF (27)
Vargo 4 0-2 9, Herr 1 2-2 5, Amy 1 0-0 3, Reple 2 0-2 5, Irving 1 2-2 5. Totals: 9 4-8 27.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;19;16;14;15;--;64
Fort LeBoeuf;6;10;6;5;--;27
3-point goals -- Oil City (Teeter 2, Ames, McMahon, J. VanWormer), Fort LeBoeuf (Vargo, Herr, Amy, Reple, Irving).
9TH GRADE BOYS
BROOKVILLE (58)
Haines 10 5-5 26, Jordan 2 2-3 6, Mackins 0 6-6 6, Semeyn 1 0-0 3, J. Lucas 3 0-0 8, W. Lucas 1 1-3 3, Whitlach 2 0-0 4, McMaster 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 14-17 58.
FRANKLIN (40)
Sanchez 1 2-2 4, W. Findlan 4 0-0 8, Griffen 1 1-1 3, Carey 1 4-6 6, J. Findlan 0 0-0 0, Melat 5 0-0 13, Turner 1 0-0 2, Wimer 1 1-2 4. Totals: 14 8-11 40.
Score by Quarters
Brookville;14;16;10;18;--;58
Franklin;9;8;6;17;--;40
3-point goals -- Brookville (J. Lucas 2, Haines, Semeyn), Franklin (Melat 3, Wimer).
8TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (32)
Higley 3 0-0 9, Na. Fezell 2 2-3 6, Cassano 0 0-2 0, Hedglin 2 5-8 9, Irwin 1 0-0 2, Ni. Fezell 0 0-0 0, Umbenhaur 2 2-2 6, Wilmoth 0 0-0 0, Blackhurst 0 0-0 0, White 0 0-0 0, Sandok 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-15 32.
NEW WILMINGTON (24)
Dewberry 1 3-4 5, Miller 3 0-0 8, Ciazza 2 0-0 4, Rolli 1 0-0 2, Zehetner 1 1-2 3, Sikorski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 4-6 24.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;6;11;7;8;--;32
New Wilmington;12;2;6;4;--;24
3-point goals -- Franklin (Higley 3), New Wilmington (Miller 2).