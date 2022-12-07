VARSITY BOYS
A-C VALLEY (89)
Cooper 2 2-4 6, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Preston 7 0-0 14, Runyan 2 0-0 4, Clover 14 0-0 28, Dittman 2 0-0 4, Sundling 0 0-0 0, Will 5 0-0 10, Best 1 0-0 2, Wingard 1 1-2 3, Stevanus 3 1-2 7, Smith 0 0-0 0, Fox 4 0-0 9, Elliott 0 0-0 0, Sheakley 0 0-0 0, Bashline 0 0-0 0. Totals: 42 4-8 89.
FOREST AREA (33)
K. Custer 9 1-2 23, Bawden 3 0-2 7, Busch 1 0-0 3, Dashner 0 0-0 0, Carll 0 0-0 0, D. Custer 0 0-2 0, Melego 0 0-0 0, Dietrich 0 0-0 0, Russ 0 0-0 0, Bayle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1-6 33.
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;26;28;21;14;--;89
Forest Area;6;9;3;15;--;33
3-point goals -- A-C Valley (Fox), Forest Area (K. Custer 4, Bawden, Busch).
KARNS CITY (53)
Ritzert 0 0-0 0, Bartoe 2 0-0 5, Beighley 5 0-0 10, Grossman 5 0-0 13, Rupp 6 0-0 12, Callihan 1 1-2 3, Jones 0 0-0 0, Booher 0 0-0 0, Peters 5 0-2 10, Johns 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 1-4 53.
KEYSTONE (26)
Albright 3 0-0 9, Keth 2 0-0 4, Henry 2 1-6 5, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Sell 1 2-2 4, Foster 1 0-0 2, English 0 0-0 0, Rupp 0 0-0 0, Say 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-8 26.
Score by Quarters
Karns City;15;11;13;14;--;53
Keystone:8;13;5;0;--;26
3-point goals -- Karns City (Grossman 3, Bartoe), Keystone (Albright 3).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
OIL CITY (49)
Stephens 5 0-0 11, McMahon 4 5-5 17, Teeter 1 4-11 6, Hargenrader 1 3-4 5, Shevock 0 3-4 3, Heise 1 3-5 5, Ames 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 18-29 49.
BROOKVILLE (47)
Fisans 1 0-0 3, Haines 8 1-1 20, Jordan 2 2-6 7, Mackus 2 2-6 6, Lucas 3 0-0 6, Someyen 1 1-2 3, Hushy 1 0-1 2. Totals: 18 6-16 47.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;13;17;7;5;7;--;49
Brookville;13;11;11;7;5;--;47
3-point goals -- Oil City (McMahon 4, Stephens), Brookville (Haines 3, Fisans, Jordan).
FRANKLIN (45)
Eakin 1 0-0 2, Umbenhaur 2 0-0 6, W. Findlan 6 0-0 14, Melat 4 0-0 10, Turner 1 0-0 3, Griffin 0 0-0 0, J. Findlan 1 0-0 2, Graham 3 0-2 7, Wimer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 1-4 45.
CATHEDRAL PREP (68)
McDonald 6 0-0 12, Himes 1 3-4 5, Williams 2 0-0 4, Knight 1 0-0 2, Toohey 1-1 3, Thompson 7 3-5 17, Wallace 2 1-2 5, Thunell 3 0-0 7, Scheffner 5 1-2 12, Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 28 10-16 68.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;13;11;13;8;--;45
Cathedral Prep;14;10;25;19;--;68
3-point goals -- Franklin (Umbenhaur 2, W. Findlan 2, Melat 2, Turner, Graham), Cathedral Prep (Thunell, Scheffner).
9TH GRADE BOYS
OIL CITY (37)
Stenson 3 1-2 8, Singleton 3 1-2 7, Black 2 1-4 5, Fink 3 3-4 9, Rybak 1 0-0 2, Dasher 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 6-12 37.
BROOKVILLE (39)
Burton 5 0-0 10, Freeman 3 0-1 7, Tillo 2 1-2 5, Seneyn 2 0-0 4, Marrara 3 0-1 7, Shaffer 2 0-0 4, Turner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 1-4 39.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;12;8;9;8;--;37
Brookville;10;14;10;5;--;39
3-point goals -- Oil City (Stenson), Brookville (Freeman, Marrara).