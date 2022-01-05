VARSITY BOYS
FRANKLIN (81)
Curry 7 5-7 20, Wood 0 0-0 0, Owens 00 -0 0, Buckley 2 0-1 4, Fulmer 5 7-8 18, Guth 7 3-4 19, Leccia 4 0-0 8, Walters 3 5-6 12. Totals: 28 20-26 81.
HICKORY (69)
Enoch 5 2-2 17, Evangelista 2 0-0 5, Fazzone 11 2-7 24, Mele 0 0-0 0, Djakovich 1 0-0 2, Daniels 2 1-1 6, Bean 7 1-4 15. Totals: 28 6-14 69.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;13;17;33;18;--;81
Hickory;8;24;19;18;--;69
3-point goals -- Franklin (Guth 2, Curry, Fulmer, Walters), Hickory (Enoch 5, Evangelista, Daniels).
CONNEAUT AREA (32)
Michaud 4 3-3 11, Welcheck 1 0-0 2, Perrye 3 4-4 11, Richardson 0 1-2 1, Nottingham 2 0-0 5, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 8-9 32.
OIL CITY (60)
Highfield 2 0-0 5, Knox 2 0-2 4, Hornbeck 5 0-0 11, McMahon 1 0-0 2, Henry 1 2-2 5, C. VanWormer 4 0-0 9, Donald 4 0-0 8, Johnson 7 2-6 16, Hargenrader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 4-10 60.
Score by Quarters
Conneaut Area;4;10;8;10;--;32
Oil City;20;13;16;11;--;60
3-point goals -- Conneaut Area (Perrye, Nottingham), Oil City (Highfield, Hornbeck, Henry, C. VanWormer).
ROCKY GROVE (63)
Clayton 7 3-3 18, B. Stevenson 3 0-0 9, Henderson 3 4-5 10, Whitman 6 2-2 14, Zinz 1 0-0 3, Ritchey 1 0-0 3, Gregory 1 0-0 2, Baker 2 0-0 4, J. Stevenson 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Whitling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-10 63.
COMMODORE PERRY (20)
Bell 1 0-0 2, Cropp 0 0-2 0, Waid 1 2-2 4, Saxe 0 1-2 1, Stringert 5 1-2 11, Turlij 0 2-2 2. Totals: 7 6-10 20.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;25;15;16;7;--;63
Commodore Perry;7;0;5;8;--;20
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (B. Stevenson 3, Clayton, Zinz, Ritchey).
COCHRANTON (47)
Homa 4 0-0 8, C. Miller 4 0-0 8, Hoffman 4 0-0 8, Barzak 3 5-6 11, Carroll 4 1-1 9, Domhoff 1 0-0 3, D. Miller 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-7 47.
MAPLEWOOD (20)
Beuchat 0 2-4 2, Kennedy 1 2-2 4, Williams 1 0-0 3, Burke 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Palmeiro 0 0-2 0, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Woge 1 0-0 3, Doolittle 4 0-0 8. Totals: 7 4-8 20.
Score by Quarters
Cochranton;14;10;20;3;--;47
Maplewood;4;6;2;8;--;20
3-point goals -- Cochranton (Domhoff), Maplewood (Williams, Woge).
SHARON (33)
Ham 1 0-2 2, Messina 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Austin 3 2-4 10, Fromm 0 2-2 2, Theil 2 0-0 4, Piccirilli 4 2-3 10, Douglas 2 0-0 5, Scarmack 0 0-0 0, Schenker 0 0-0 0, Dabash 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-11 33.
GROVE CITY (54)
Stull 4 0-0 8, Greer 5 2-6 13, Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Loughry 1 0-0 2, Pereira 2 2-2 6, Haggart 3 1-2 8, Dreves 4 2-2 11, Lutz 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 0-2 2. Totals: 22 7-14 54.
Score by Quarters
Sharon;9;7;4;13;--;33
Grove City;19;13;12;10;--;54
3-point goals -- Sharon (Austin 2, Douglas), Grove City (Greer, Haggart, Dreves).
VARSITY GIRLS
NORTH CLARION (36)
M. McFarland 1 0-0 2, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Green 2 0-0 5, E. McFarland 0 2-3 2, Kriebel 1 0-0 2, Siegel 7 1-3 15, Lutz 1 0-0 2, Aites 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 3-6 36.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (33)
Ma. Wessell 1 1-2 3, Homan 8 3-3 20, Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kalamajka 1 0-0 2, Mo. Wessell 1 0-0 2, Liederbach 0 6-11 6. Totals: 11 10-16 33.
Score by Quarters
North Clarion;10;9;9;8;--;36
Venango Catholic;9;3;16;5;--;33
3-point goals -- North Clarion (Green), VC (Homan).
A-C VALLEY (16)
Blauser 1 0-0 2, Parks 2 0-0 5, McVay 3 0-0 7, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Barlett 0 0-0 0, McGarvey 0 0-0 0, C. Myers 0 0-0 0, Morrison 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Hartzell 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0, Verostek 0 0-0 0, Rhoades 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-0 16.
UNION (49)
Vogle 1 0-0 2, Croyle 7 0-2 14, Kriebel 3 1-1 8, Logue 5 2-2 13, Gruver 3 0-0 6, Theuret 1 0-0 2, Gezik 1 0-0 2, Wetzel 1 0-0 2, McCullough 0 0-0 0, Andrae 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3-5 49.
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;4;2;2;8;--;16
Union;19;13;11;6;--;49
3-point goals -- A-C Valley (Parks, McVay), Union (Kriebel, Logue).
REDBANK VALLEY (58)
Bonanno 1 0-0 2, Rearick 0 2-2 2, Smathers 0 0-0 0, Clouse 3 1-2 8, Foringer 5 0-2 10, Huffman 4 5-11 14, Harmon 4 1-4 11, Edmonds 3 0-1 6, Davis 2 1-2 5. Totals: 22 10-24 58.
MONITEAU (49)
Jewart 4 1-2 11, Kelly 8 1-2 22, A. Pry 2 1-1 5, D. Pry 1 1-3 3, V. Pry 0 0-0 0, Sankey 4 0-4 8. Totals: 19 4-12 49.
Score by Quarters
Redbank;11;15;18;14;--;58
Moniteau;15;7;16;11;--;49
3-point goals -- Redbank (Harmon 2, Huffman, Clouse), Moniteau (Kelly 5, Jewart 2).
CRANBERRY (18)
Bunyak 0 0-0 0, Ferringer 3 1-2 7, Coe 0 1-2 1, Rembold 1 0-0 2, Schoch 2 0-0 4, Ley 0 0-0 0, Gregory 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 2-5 18.
KEYSTONE (49)
Albright 1 0-0 2, Gruber 4 3-6 11, Traister 0 1-2 1, Patrick 0 0-0 0, S. Bell 1 1-2 3, J. Bell 0 0-0 0, Pierce 1 0-0 3, Reyes 1 2-4 4, Winters 0 0-0 0, Bowser 10 2-6 23, Wolbert 0 0-0 0, Manno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 9-20 49.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;0;10;6;2;--;18
Keystone;15;15;14;5;--;49
3-point goals -- Keystone (Bowser, Pierce).
KARNS CITY (42)
Manuel 2 0-0 4, McMillen 2 0-0 4, Carden 0 3-5 3, Callihan 0 1-2 1, Johns 9 0-0 20, Dailey 1 0-2 2, Booher 1 1-4 3, Andreassi 0 3-4 3, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-17 42.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (46)
Milliron 5 6-11 16, K. Dunn 5 4-9 14, Wiant 0 2-4 2, Coull 3 4-4 10, Leadbetter 1 1-4 4, Shick 0 0-0 0, J. Dunn 0 0-0 0, Simpson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 17-32 46.
Score by Quarters
Karns City;14;9;7;12;--;42
C-L;14;11;9;12;--;46
3-point goals -- Karns City (Johns 2), C-L (Leadbetter).
LAKEVIEW (39)
Gadsby 5 9-11 20, Sefton 3 0-1 7, Peltonen 0 0-2 0, Marsteller 3 0-0 6, Ke. Seddon 1 2-4 4, Kepner 0 0-2 0, Olson 0 0-0 0, Ky. Seddon 1 0-1 2. Totals: 13 11-21 39.
COCHRANTON (34)
Richter 3 0-0 9, Gallo 0 0-3 0, K. McBryar 0 0-0 0, Knapka 1 0-0 2, E. Pfeiffer 0 0-0 0, Freyermuth 1 3-6 5, McGill 5 8-11 18, Williams 0 0-0 0, S. McBryar 0 0-0 0, Rodax 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 11-20 34.
Score by Quarters
Lakeview;10;11;7;11;--;39
Cochranton;9;3;9;13;--;34
3-point goals -- Lakeview (Gadsby, Sefton), Cochranton (Richter 3).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
CONNEAUT (32)
Fuhrer 4 1-4 9, Perrye 1 0-0 2, Welcheck 2 0-0 5, Stright 1 2-2 4, Nicolls 0 0-0 0, Gabel 1 0-0 2, Jordan 3 3-5 10. Totals: 12 6-11 32.
OIL CITY (56)
Knox 5 0-0 10, Ames 1 0-0 2, McMahon 2 0-0 5, Teeter 5 0-0 13, Schevock 0 0-0 0, Plowman 0 0-0 0, Hargenrader 2 1-1 5, Donald 4 1-4 9, Kee 0 0-0 0, Sloane 0 2-2 2, Barber 1 1-1 3, Stephens 2 1-4 6, Garland 0 1-2 1, J. VanWormer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-14 56.
Score by Quarters
Conneaut;4;12;9;7;--;32
Oil City;16;16;18;6;--;56
3-point goals -- Conneaut (Welcheck, Jordan), Oil City (Teeter 3, McMahon, Stephens).