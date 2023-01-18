VARSITY GIRLS
KARNS CITY (47)
E. Dailey 1 0-0 2, Venesky 0 0-0 0, Fritch 10 3-4 28, Pistorious 0 0-0 0, Prescott 3 0-0 6, King 0 0-0 0, Macurak 0 0-0 0, Taylor 4 0-0 11. Totals: 18 3-4 47.
NORTH CLARION (51)
M. McFarland 3 0-2 6, Greenawalt 0 0-0 0, E. McFarland 2 0-0 5, Homan 9 4-4 23, Hartle 4 1-2 9, Steinman 1 0-0 2, Lutz 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 5-8 51.
Score by Quarters
Karns City;10;7;12;18;--;47
North Clarion;8;17;18;8;--;51
3-point goals -- Karns City (Fritch 5, Taylor 3), North Clarion (E. McFarland, Homan).
CRANBERRY (29)
Findlay 3 0-4 6, Gregory 1 0-0 2, Rembold 2 0-0 4, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Schoch 0 0-0 0, Shumaker 3 4-9 10, Vargason 1 0-0 2, Wessell 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 4-15 29.
CLARION (46)
S. Babington 4 0-0 10, G. Babington 1 0-0 2, Alston 7 1-2 15, Durish 1 1-4 3, Diehl 2 0-1 4, Kline 6 0-0 12, Baker 0 0-0 0, Troese 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-7 46.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;6;6;10;7;--;29
Clarion;18;6;10;12;--;46
3-point goals -- Cranberry (Wessell), Clarion (S. Babington 2).
KEYSTONE (55)
Gruber 1 3-4 5, Traister 2 0-0 4, Winters 5 1-2 16, Reyes 1 0-0 2, Bowser 5 6-10 16, Albright 2 0-0 6, S. Bell 0 0-0 0, Patrick 0 0-0 0, Manno 2 0-0 4, Heller 0 0-0 0, Pierce 1 0-0 2, J. Bell 0 0-0 0, Say 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-16 55.
FOREST AREA (26)
Kopchick 2 0-0 5, Rooke 1 2-2 4, Guzzi 4 0-2 9, Brown 0 0-0 0, Colvin 3 1-2 7, Carroll 0 0-0 0, Dietrich 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 1-2 1, Flick 0 0-0 0, Araujo 0 0-0 0, Dando 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-8 26.
Score by Quarters
Keystone;19;20;12;4;--;55
Forest Area;5;3;17;1;--;26
3-point goals -- Keystone (Winters 5, Albright 2), Forest Area (Kopchick, Guzzi).
MONITEAU (54)
Fleeger 2 0-0 5, Kelly 8 1-1 18, Stewart 2 2-2 6, Bayless 0 0-0 0, A. Pry 1 4-4 6, Carll 0 0-0 0, D. Pry 2 1-2 5, Arblaster 0 0-0 0, Roxberry 1 0-0 2, Sankey 4 0-0 8, I. Hartle 1 0-0 2, L. Hartle 0 0-0 0, Baptiste 0 0-0 0, Grace 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-9 54.
A-C VALLEY (13)
McVay 2 0-0 4, Parks 4 0-0 8, Dehart 0 1-4 1, Snyder 0 0-0 0, C. Myers 0 0-0 0, Raschiatore 0 0-0 0, Causey 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 1-4 13.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;23;13;14;4;--;54
A-C Valley;3;6;2;2;--;13
3-point goals -- Moniteau (Fleeger, Kelly).
VARSITY BOYS
(Tuesday's Game)
CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY (45)
LeGoullon 4 2-4 14, Kolesar 3 1-4 7, Sorensen 7 0-0 15, Swoger 2 1-2 5, Mourachian 2 0-1 4. Totals: 18 4-11 45.
CRAWFORD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (52)
Hoegerl 3 0-0 6, Frano 11 0-0 26, Hemlock 3 4-4 10, Miller 3 1-2 8, Keyser 0 0-0 0, Nicolls 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-6 52.
Score by Quarters
Christian Life Academy;11;16;7;11;--;45
Crawford Christian Academy;15;13;14;10;--;52
3-point goals -- Christian Life Academy (LeGoullon 4, Sorensen), Crawford Christian Academy (Frano 4, Miller).