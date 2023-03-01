VARSITY GIRLS
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 2A
SEMIFINALS
at Sharon High School
LAKEVIEW (29)
Peltonen 0 0-0 0, Ke. Seddon 4 1-2 11, Kepner 1 0-0 3, E. Marsteller 0 2-4 2, Olson 1 0-0 2, Ky. Seddon 2 0-0 4, Woods 1 0-0 2, L. Marsteller 2 0-0 5. Totals: 11 3-6 29.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC (61)
Dancak 3 2-2 8, Bianco 5 4-5 14, Keith 1 0-0 3, Fields 8 1-4 17, Vincent 3 2-2 10, Magestro 3 2-4 9. Totals: 23 11-17 61.
Score by Quarters
Lakeview;8;6;9;6;--;29
Kennedy Catholic;16;17;14;14;--;61
3-point goals -- Lakeivew (Ke. Seddon 2, Kepner, L. Marsteller), Kennedy Catholic (Vincent 2, Keith, Magestro).