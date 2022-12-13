VARSITY BOYS
GROVE CITY (53)
Irani 3 1-2 8, Greer 6 0-0 12, Ferguson 4 0-0 10, Gubba 0 0-0 0, Loughry 5 2-2 15, Lutz 1 1-4 3, Martin 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 5-10 53.
OIL CITY (39)
Highfield 1 0-0 3, Knox 3 2-2 8, Hornbeck 3 0-4 6, Stephens 0 0-0 0, McMahon 0 0-0 0, VanWormer 5 1-1 14, Hargenrader 1 0-0 2, Donald 3 0-0 6, Liederbach 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-7 39.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;12;11;19;11;--;53
Oil City;7;6;18;8;--;39
3-point goals -- Grove City (Loughry 3, Ferguson 2, Irani), Oil City (VanWormer 3, Highfield).
UNION (79)
Roxbury 8 2-4 19, Trey Fleming 1 0-0 2, Johnston 5 0-0 10, Laughlin 2 0-0 4, Smith 3 0-0 7, Jordan 1 0-0 2, Salizzoni 3 1-2 9, Burns 1 0-0 2, Trent Fleming 3 3-4 9, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Bish 3 2-2 9. Totals: 33 8-12 79.
FOREST AREA (13)
Dashner 0 0-0 0, Carll 0 0-2 0, Melego 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 2 0-0 4, Russ 0 0-0 0, Bayle 0 0-0 0, Healy 2 3-4 7. Totals: 5 3-6 13.
Score by Quarters
Union;21;19;28;11;--;79
Forest Area;0;2;5;6;--;13
3-point goals -- Union (Salizzoni 2, Roxbury, Smith, Bish).
VENANGO CATHOLIC (45)
Henry 11 3-6 28, Ky. Beichner 2 0-0 4, Ko. Beicher 3 0-0 6, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Kluck 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 3-6 45,
CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY (63)
Kolesar 4 0-0 8, Sorensen 8 0-0 18, Swoger 4 2-2 10, Baker 5 0-0 10, Mourachian 8 1-2 17. Totals: 29 3-4 63.
Score by Quarters
Venango Catholic;2;17;10;16;--;45
CLA;20;13;13;17;--;63
3-point goals -- VC (Henry 3, Kluck), CLA (Sorensen 2).
VARSITY GIRLS
CRANBERRY (9)
Findlay 0 0-1 0, Garland 1 0-0 2, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Rembold 0 1-2 1, Scarbrough 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Shumaker 3 0-3 6, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Wessell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 1-6 9.
MONITEAU (51)
Jewart 2 0-0 4, Fleeger 1 0-0 2, Kelly 4 3-4 11, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Bayless 0 0-0 0, A. Pry 5 0-0 10, Curl 2 0-2 4, D. Pry 2 2-2 6, Arblaster 0 0-0 0, Roxberry 1 0-0 2, Sankey 4 2-2 10, Hartle 0 0-0 0, Osborne 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-10 51.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;0;6;0;3;--;9
Moniteau;15;11;17;8;--;51
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
GROVE CITY (25)
Ketler 0 2-2 2, Kurz 0 0-2 0, Knouse 0 3-4 3, Gubba 2 5-7 9, Manacher 0 1-2 1, Fisher 2 6-8 10. Totals: 4 17-25 25.
OIL CITY (53)
Stephens 4 10-11 18, McMahon 3 0-0 8, Teeter 2 0-1 4, Hargenrader 2 0-0 5, Liederbach 2 1-2 6, Shevock 2 0-0 5, Kee 1 0-0 2, Heise 1 0-0 3, Ames 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-14 53.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;4;10;4;7;--;25
Oil City;22;13;10;8;--;53
3-point goals -- Oil City (McMahon 2, Hargenrader, Liederbach, Shevock, Heise).