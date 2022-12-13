VARSITY BOYS

GROVE CITY (53)

Irani 3 1-2 8, Greer 6 0-0 12, Ferguson 4 0-0 10, Gubba 0 0-0 0, Loughry 5 2-2 15, Lutz 1 1-4 3, Martin 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 5-10 53.

OIL CITY (39)

Highfield 1 0-0 3, Knox 3 2-2 8, Hornbeck 3 0-4 6, Stephens 0 0-0 0, McMahon 0 0-0 0, VanWormer 5 1-1 14, Hargenrader 1 0-0 2, Donald 3 0-0 6, Liederbach 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-7 39.

Score by Quarters

Grove City;12;11;19;11;--;53

Oil City;7;6;18;8;--;39

3-point goals -- Grove City (Loughry 3, Ferguson 2, Irani), Oil City (VanWormer 3, Highfield).

UNION (79)

Roxbury 8 2-4 19, Trey Fleming 1 0-0 2, Johnston 5 0-0 10, Laughlin 2 0-0 4, Smith 3 0-0 7, Jordan 1 0-0 2, Salizzoni 3 1-2 9, Burns 1 0-0 2, Trent Fleming 3 3-4 9, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Bish 3 2-2 9. Totals: 33 8-12 79.

FOREST AREA (13)

Dashner 0 0-0 0, Carll 0 0-2 0, Melego 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 2 0-0 4, Russ 0 0-0 0, Bayle 0 0-0 0, Healy 2 3-4 7. Totals: 5 3-6 13.

Score by Quarters

Union;21;19;28;11;--;79

Forest Area;0;2;5;6;--;13

3-point goals -- Union (Salizzoni 2, Roxbury, Smith, Bish).

VENANGO CATHOLIC (45)

Henry 11 3-6 28, Ky. Beichner 2 0-0 4, Ko. Beicher 3 0-0 6, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Kluck 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 3-6 45,

CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY (63)

Kolesar 4 0-0 8, Sorensen 8 0-0 18, Swoger 4 2-2 10, Baker 5 0-0 10, Mourachian 8 1-2 17. Totals: 29 3-4 63.

Score by Quarters

Venango Catholic;2;17;10;16;--;45

CLA;20;13;13;17;--;63

3-point goals -- VC (Henry 3, Kluck), CLA (Sorensen 2).

VARSITY GIRLS

CRANBERRY (9)

Findlay 0 0-1 0, Garland 1 0-0 2, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Rembold 0 1-2 1, Scarbrough 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Shumaker 3 0-3 6, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Wessell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 1-6 9.

MONITEAU (51)

Jewart 2 0-0 4, Fleeger 1 0-0 2, Kelly 4 3-4 11, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Bayless 0 0-0 0, A. Pry 5 0-0 10, Curl 2 0-2 4, D. Pry 2 2-2 6, Arblaster 0 0-0 0, Roxberry 1 0-0 2, Sankey 4 2-2 10, Hartle 0 0-0 0, Osborne 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-10 51.

Score by Quarters

Cranberry;0;6;0;3;--;9

Moniteau;15;11;17;8;--;51

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

GROVE CITY (25)

Ketler 0 2-2 2, Kurz 0 0-2 0, Knouse 0 3-4 3, Gubba 2 5-7 9, Manacher 0 1-2 1, Fisher 2 6-8 10. Totals: 4 17-25 25.

OIL CITY (53)

Stephens 4 10-11 18, McMahon 3 0-0 8, Teeter 2 0-1 4, Hargenrader 2 0-0 5, Liederbach 2 1-2 6, Shevock 2 0-0 5, Kee 1 0-0 2, Heise 1 0-0 3, Ames 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-14 53.

Score by Quarters

Grove City;4;10;4;7;--;25

Oil City;22;13;10;8;--;53

3-point goals -- Oil City (McMahon 2, Hargenrader, Liederbach, Shevock, Heise).

