VARSITY BOYS
VARSITY GIRLS
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
OIL CITY (34)
Hanlon 0 0-2 0, Boocks 2 0-0 5, Clark 0 0-0 0, Caralla 0 0-0 0, Rogers 0 1-2 1, Mietus 1 0-0 2, Liederbach 7 6-7 20, Garmong 3 0-0 6, Singleton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-11 34.
WARREN (56)
Kophazy 1 0-0 2, Davidson 1 1-2 3, Roell 7 2-2 17, Waterson 6 1-1 16, Irwin 2 0-0 4, Barney 3 0-0 6, Foster 4 0-0 8. Totals: 24 4-5 56.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;6;6;10;12;--;34
Warren;13;21;9;13;--;56
3-point goals -- Oil City (Boocks), Warren (Waterson 3, Roell).
9TH GRADE BOYS
GENERAL McLANE (21)
Kiser 3 3-6 9, Cannon 0 1-2 1, Bookhammer 3 2-5 8, Gocal 1 0-0 3, Rowan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-13 21.
FRANKLIN (46)
Higley 5 0-0 12, Na. Fezell 6 1-1 13, Wofford 2 1-3 5, Cassano 4 0-0 10, Irwin 0 1-2 1, Ni. Fezell 1 0-0 3, White 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-6 46.
Score by Quarters
General McLane;2;12;5;2;--;21
Franklin;13;15;18;0;--;46
3-point goals -- General McLane (Gocal), Franklin (Higley 2, Cassano 2, Ni. Fezell).
7TH GRADE BOYS
GREENVILLE (19)
Straw 2 2-4 7, Bailey 3 3-6 9, Stransser 0 0-0 0, Lyons 0 1-2 1, Vandevander 0 2-6 2, Riterti 0 0-2 0. Totals: 5 8-20 19.
FRANKLIN (39)
Votto-Pelletier 1 0-0 2, Cassano 2 0-0 4, Wallace 0 0-2 0, Winger 4 0-0 8, Dashner 2 0-0 4, Lee 1 0-0 2, Parry 5 0-0 12, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 1-2 5. Totals: 18 1-4 39.
Score by Quarters
Greenville;1;7;4;7;--;19
Franklin;8;11;6;14;--;39
3-point goals -- Greenville (Straw), Franklin (Parry 2).