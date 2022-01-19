VARSITY BOYS
MONITEAU (62)
Rugg 1 0-0 3, Ealy 2 0-0 5, Martino 0 0-0 0, Jackson 1 1-2 3, Alferno 1 0-2 2, L. Kelly 0 0-0 0, Dessicino 6 0-0 12, N. Kelly 1 2-2 5, Magerko 0 0-0 0, Jewart 4 2-2 12, Pry 3 2-2 10, Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Becker 0 0-0 0, Thomas 4 2-2 10. Totals: 23 9-12 62.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (36)
J. Liederbach 5 5-7 17, Rakow 2 0-0 4, C. Liederbach 3 4-4 10, B. Campbell 0 0-0 0, Beichner 2 1-2 5, Kaufman 0 0-0 0, O. Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10-13 36.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;18;16;7;21;--;62
Venango Catholic;1;13;15;7;--;36
3-point goals -- Moniteau (Jewart 2, Pry 2, Rugg, Ealy, N. Kelly), Venango Catholic (J. Liederbach 2).
CLARION-LIMESTONE (83)
Ferguson 6 0-0 13, Hesdon 5 2-2 13, Hummell 7 3-5 18, Klingensmith 7 1-2 16, Huwar 1 3-4 5, Megnin 1 0-0 3, Painter 0 2-2 2, Craig 0 1-2 1, Smith 4 2-2 11, Rankin 0 0-0 0, Callen 0 0-2 0, Lutz 0 1-2 1. Totals: 31 15-23 83.
UNION (69)
Rainey 7 4-4 20, Roxbury 5 0-1 11, Johnston 8 1-2 17, Camper 3 0-0 6, Laughlin 5 0-0 10, Morrison 1 0-0 2, Terwint 0 0-0 0, Flemming 1 1-2 3. Totals: 30 6-9 69.
Score by Quarters
C-L;18;24;23;18;--;83
Union;21;17;18;13;--;69
3-point goals -- C-L (Ferguson, Hesdon, Hummell, Klingensmith, Megnin, Smith), Union (Rainey 2, Roxbury).
REDBANK VALLEY (70)
Adams 0 0-0 0, Bain 8 2-2 24, Gardlock 5 0-0 11, Marshall 8 3-5 20, O. Clouse 4 0-0 9, M. Clouse 2 0-0 4, Ortz 1 0-0 2, Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 5-7 70.
A-C VALLEY (41)
Dittman 2 0-0 5, R. Cooper 0 0-0 0, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Best 0 0-0 0, Chalmers 5 0-0 10, Preston 6 2-2 14, Stevanus 0 0-0 0, Clover 5 0-0 10, Z. Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2-2 41.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;18;28;13;11;--;70
A-C Valley;10;13;6;12;--;41
3-point goals -- Redbank Valley (Bain 6, Gardlock, Marshall, O. Clouse), A-C Valley (Dittman).
VARSITY GIRLS
REYNOLDS (50)
McLaughlin 1 1-2 4, Murcko 6 3-7 16, Harold 7 1-2 18, Miller 3 1-2 7, Herman 2 1-2 5, Wade 0 0-1 0. Totals: 19 7-16 50.
ROCKY GROVE (33)
Williams 5 1-7 11, Rice 0 0-0 0, Copley 0 0-1 0, Reed 5 4-4 14, Kee 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 3 2-2 8, Reyburn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-14 33.
Score by Quarters
Reynolds;12;6;16;16;--;50
Rocky Grove;2;8;11;12;--;33
3-point goals -- Reynolds (Harold 3, McLaughlin, Murcko).
GROVE CITY (46)
Como 3 0-0 7, Santom 3 0-0 6, Callahan 4 2-2 13, Gamble 4 0-0 10, Reiber 4 0-0 10. Totals: 18 2-2 46.
FARRELL (44)
Burns 0 1-2 1, Stewart 2 1-2 7, Brodie 5 0-0 10, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Harden-Mann 1 0-2 2, King 4 0-0 8, Green 7 0-2 14. Totals: 20 2-8 44.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;13;6;18;9;--;46
Farrell;13;7;16;8;--;44
3-point goals -- Grove City (Callahan 3, Gamble 2, Reiber 2, Como), Farrell (Stewart 2).
7TH GRADE BOYS
OIL CITY (12)
Rosen 1 0-0 2, VanWormer 1 0-2 2, Dasher 3 1-2 8, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Stevens 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 1-4 12.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (28)
Ja. Greenblatt 2 2-6 6, Jo. Greenblatt 2 0-0 4, Noerr 4 0-0 9, Hall 2 0-0 4, Brocius 1 0-0 2, Gigliotti 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 2-6 28.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;2;2;5;3;--;12
Punxsutawney;4;5;13;6;--;28
3-point goals -- Oil City (Dasher), Punxsutawney (Noerr, Gigliotti).