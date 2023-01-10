VARSITY BOYS

GREENVILLE (36)

Philson 2-13 0-0 4, Vannoy 4-10 0-0 11, Herrick 1-3 0-0 2, Stuyvesant 0-1 0-0 0, Lentz 6-15 3-5 16, Hedderick 0-3 0-0 0, Cano 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 14-49 3-5 36.

OIL CITY (53)

Highfield 0-5 0-0 0, Hornbeck 7-12 5-6 20, McMahon 1-2 0-0 3, VanWormer 3-11 6-7 12, Hargenrader 0-0 0-0 0, Donald 3-4 3-4 10, Liederbach 0-0 0-0 0, Stephens 0-1 0-0 0, Knox 3-7 2-5 8. Totals: 17-42 16-22 53.

Score by Quarters

Greenville;10;6;12;8;--;36

Oil City;9;11;14;19;--;53

3-point goals -- Greenville 5-24 (Philson 0-6, Vannoy 3-7, Herrick 0-1, Lentz 1-5, Hedderick 0-2, Cano 1-3), Oil City 3-9 (Highfield 0-1, Hornbeck 1-2, McMahon 1-2, VanWormer 0-2, Donald 1-1, Knox 0-1).

Rebounds -- Greenville 37 (Lentz 14, Philson 12, Vannoy 4, Herrick 3, Stuyvesant 2, Hedderick 1, Cano 1), Oil City 24 (Hornbeck 7, Knox 4, VanWormer 3, Highfield 3, McMahon 2, Donald 2, Stephens 2, Hargenrader 1).

REYNOLDS (40)

McLaughlin 7 1-2 17, Winkle 3 0-0 7, McCloskey 4 1-2 11, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Zachrich 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 0-2 0, Kindig 0 0-0 0, McCurdy 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 3-8 40.

ROCKY GROVE (71)

Anderson 4 0-0 11, Whitman 10 3-6 23, Wolfgong 3 0-0 7, Q. Ritchey 2 0-0 5, Baker 6 1-5 13, Zinz 3 1-2 7, Carter 0 0-0 0, Stevenson 1 0-0 3, Bell 1 0-0 2, Baughman 0 0-0 0, Whitling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 5-13 71.

Score by Quarters

Reynolds;11;3;16;10;--;40

Rocky Grove;19;10;12;30;--;71

3-point goals -- Reynolds (McLaughlin 2, McCloskey 2, Winkle), Rocky Grove (Anderson 3, Wolfgong, Q. Ritchey, Stevenson).

MONITEAU (31)

Delarosa-Rugg 1 0-0 3, Ealy 0 0-0 0, Martino 3 0-0 6, Zepeda 2 0-0 4, Jackson 3 0-0 6, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Dessicino 5 0-0 10, Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 0-0 31.

SLIPPERY ROCK (44)

Prementine 0 0-0 0, Sabo 5 6-9 17, Gordon 3 2-4 11, Wolak 0 2-2 2, Book 5 2-2 12, Pyle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 12-17 44.

Score by Quarters

Moniteau;11;6;6;8;--;31

Slippery Rock;7;4;21;12;--;44

3-point goals -- Moniteau (Delarosa-Rugg), Slippery Rock (Gordon 3, Sabo).

VARSITY GIRLS

REDBANK VALLEY (75)

Wolfe 2 0-0 6, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Evans 2 1-2 5, Huffman 7 2-3 16, Harmon 14 1-3 31, I. Bond 0 0-2 0, Bowser 0 1-2 1, Rearick 5 0-0 13, A. Bond 1 0-1 3, Bonanno 0 0-2 0, Coil 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 5-15 75.

A-C VALLEY (8)

McVay 0 0-0 0, Parks 3 0-0 6, Raschiatore 1 0-0 2, C. Myers 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Dehart 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0, Causey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 0-0 8.

Score by Quarters

Redbank Valley;32;27;9;7;--;75

A-C Valley;4;4;0;0;--;8

3-point goals -- Redbank Valley (Rearick 3, Harmon 2, Wolfe 2, A. Bond).

KARNS CITY (54)

E. Dailey 2 4-8 8, Venesky 1 1-2 3, Fritch 4 4-4 14, Pistorius 0 0-0 0, H. Dailey 0 3-5 3, Prescott 0 3-4 3, Buchanan 0 1-2 1, King 1 0-0 2, Macurak 0 0-0 0, Taylor 7 3-4 20. Totals: 15 19-29 54.

FOREST AREA (23)

Kopchick 0 0-0 0, Rooke 2 0-0 4, Guzzi 5 3-3 14, Brown 1 1-1 3, Dietrich 0 0-0 0, Colvin 0 0-2 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Tirado 0 0-0 0, Flick 0 0-0 0, Aroujo 1 0-0 2, Forker 0 0-0 0, Dando 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 4-8 23.

Score by Quarters

Karns City;8;12;22;12;--;54

Forest Area;4;6;8;5;--;23

3-point goals -- Karns City (Taylor 3, Fritch), Forest Area (Guzzi).

CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY (39)

Kolesar 4 1-3 9, Burkett 4 2-5 10, Hepler 1 0-0 2, Mourachian 2 0-0 4, Morgan 3 0-0 6, Baker 4 0-1 8. Totals: 18 3-9 39.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN (25)

Cavin 4 0-0 8, Knepper 2 0-2 4, Winters 1 0-0 2, Custer 4 0-0 9, Smegal 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0-2 25. 

Score by Quarters

CLA;12;7;11;9;--;39

Victory;8;8;2;7;--;25

3-point goals -- Victory (Custer).

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

GREENVILLE (31)

McGonigal 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Buckley 1 0-0 3, Ritzert 1 0-0 2, Redfoot 4 1-2 9, Leskovac 2 4-4 8. Totals: 12 5-6 31.

OIL CITY (44)

Stephens 6 2-4 16, Teeter 3 0-0 7, Hargenrader 2 0-2 5, Liederbach 1 0-0 2, Kee 1 0-0 3, Plowman 0 0-1 0, Heise 2 1-1 5, Ames 1 4-5 6. Totals: 16 7-13 44. 

Score by Quarters

Greenville;4;9;2;16;--;31

Oil City;16;9;9;10;--;44

3-point goals -- Greenville (McGonigal, Buckley), Oil City (Stephens 2, Teeter, Hargenrader, Kee).

REYNOLDS (31)

Guerino 3 0-0 8, Zachrich 1 2-2 4, Nay 1 0-0 2, Combine 0 2-4 2, Snyder 3 3-6 9, Miller 3 0-0 6. Totals: 11 7-12 31.

ROCKY GROVE (69)

Baughman 9 1-1 20, C. Ritchey 2 0-1 5, Whitling 1 0-0 2, Bell 0 2-2 2, Stevenson 5 0-2 10, Carter 6 0-1 13, Focht 2 0-0 4, Bevier 3 0-0 9, Harton 1 0-0 2, Hughes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 3-7 69.

Score by Quarters

Reynolds;13;9;8;1;--;31

Rocky Grove;16;12;17;24;--;69

3-point goals -- Reynolds (Guerino 2), Rocky Grove (Bevier 3, Baughman, C. Ritchey, Carter).

9TH GRADE BOYS

FRANKLIN (33)

Higley 1 0-0 2, Na. Fezell 1 1-2 3, Wofford 4 1-2 10, Cassano 5 0-0 10, Irwin 1 0-0 2, White 1 4-6 6. Totals: 13 6-10 33.

SLIPPERY ROCK (22)

Dalcamo 3 1-4 8, Darr 0 1-2 1, Popovec 4 4-4 13, Senge 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-10 22.

Score by Quarters

Franklin;6;9;7;11;--;33

Slippery Rock;2;3;11;6;--;22

3-point goals -- Franklin (Wofford), Slippery Rock (Dalcamo, Popovec).

8TH GRADE BOYS

FRANKLIN (49)

Umbenhaur 2 0-0 5, Purich 3 0-1 6, Blackhurst 0 0-0 0, Knight 0 0-0 0, McAfoose 0 1-2 1, Young 1 0-0 3, Mincer-Lakeland 7 0-0 14, Wimer 4 0-0 8, Wilson 2 0-0 4, McNulty 2 0-0 4, Boyles 1 0-0 2, Adams 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 1-3 49.

REYNOLDS (13)

Eckley 1 0-0 3, Belbark 3 0-0 9, Fox 0 1-2 1, Mull 0 0-0 0, Kendell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 1-2 13.

Score by Quarters

Franklin;21;8;10;10;--;49

Reynolds;0;3;3;7;--;13

3-point goals -- Franklin (Umbenhaur, Young), Reynolds (Belbark 3, Eckley).

7TH GRADE GIRLS

FRANKLIN (38)

Votto-Pelletier 1 0-0 2, Rodriquez 0 0-0 0, Steinecker 0 0-0 0, Hanna 0 0-0 0, Cassano 2 2-2 6, Wallace 2 0-0 4, Winger 3 0-0 6, Dashner 0 0-0 0, Lee 1 0-0 2, Parry 3 0-0 6, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Marstellar 2 0-0 4, Martin 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 2-2 38.

REYNOLDS (8)

McAdoo 1 0-0 2, Minjarez 1 0-2 2, Hauck 1 0-0 2, Cater-Long 1 0-0 2, Shoaff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 0-2 8.

Score by Quarters

Franklin;10;6;10;12;--;38

Reynolds;0;0;4;4;--;8

