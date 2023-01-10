VARSITY BOYS
GREENVILLE (36)
Philson 2-13 0-0 4, Vannoy 4-10 0-0 11, Herrick 1-3 0-0 2, Stuyvesant 0-1 0-0 0, Lentz 6-15 3-5 16, Hedderick 0-3 0-0 0, Cano 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 14-49 3-5 36.
OIL CITY (53)
Highfield 0-5 0-0 0, Hornbeck 7-12 5-6 20, McMahon 1-2 0-0 3, VanWormer 3-11 6-7 12, Hargenrader 0-0 0-0 0, Donald 3-4 3-4 10, Liederbach 0-0 0-0 0, Stephens 0-1 0-0 0, Knox 3-7 2-5 8. Totals: 17-42 16-22 53.
Score by Quarters
Greenville;10;6;12;8;--;36
Oil City;9;11;14;19;--;53
3-point goals -- Greenville 5-24 (Philson 0-6, Vannoy 3-7, Herrick 0-1, Lentz 1-5, Hedderick 0-2, Cano 1-3), Oil City 3-9 (Highfield 0-1, Hornbeck 1-2, McMahon 1-2, VanWormer 0-2, Donald 1-1, Knox 0-1).
Rebounds -- Greenville 37 (Lentz 14, Philson 12, Vannoy 4, Herrick 3, Stuyvesant 2, Hedderick 1, Cano 1), Oil City 24 (Hornbeck 7, Knox 4, VanWormer 3, Highfield 3, McMahon 2, Donald 2, Stephens 2, Hargenrader 1).
REYNOLDS (40)
McLaughlin 7 1-2 17, Winkle 3 0-0 7, McCloskey 4 1-2 11, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Zachrich 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 0-2 0, Kindig 0 0-0 0, McCurdy 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 3-8 40.
ROCKY GROVE (71)
Anderson 4 0-0 11, Whitman 10 3-6 23, Wolfgong 3 0-0 7, Q. Ritchey 2 0-0 5, Baker 6 1-5 13, Zinz 3 1-2 7, Carter 0 0-0 0, Stevenson 1 0-0 3, Bell 1 0-0 2, Baughman 0 0-0 0, Whitling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 5-13 71.
Score by Quarters
Reynolds;11;3;16;10;--;40
Rocky Grove;19;10;12;30;--;71
3-point goals -- Reynolds (McLaughlin 2, McCloskey 2, Winkle), Rocky Grove (Anderson 3, Wolfgong, Q. Ritchey, Stevenson).
MONITEAU (31)
Delarosa-Rugg 1 0-0 3, Ealy 0 0-0 0, Martino 3 0-0 6, Zepeda 2 0-0 4, Jackson 3 0-0 6, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Dessicino 5 0-0 10, Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 0-0 31.
SLIPPERY ROCK (44)
Prementine 0 0-0 0, Sabo 5 6-9 17, Gordon 3 2-4 11, Wolak 0 2-2 2, Book 5 2-2 12, Pyle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 12-17 44.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;11;6;6;8;--;31
Slippery Rock;7;4;21;12;--;44
3-point goals -- Moniteau (Delarosa-Rugg), Slippery Rock (Gordon 3, Sabo).
VARSITY GIRLS
REDBANK VALLEY (75)
Wolfe 2 0-0 6, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Evans 2 1-2 5, Huffman 7 2-3 16, Harmon 14 1-3 31, I. Bond 0 0-2 0, Bowser 0 1-2 1, Rearick 5 0-0 13, A. Bond 1 0-1 3, Bonanno 0 0-2 0, Coil 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 5-15 75.
A-C VALLEY (8)
McVay 0 0-0 0, Parks 3 0-0 6, Raschiatore 1 0-0 2, C. Myers 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Dehart 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0, Causey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 0-0 8.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;32;27;9;7;--;75
A-C Valley;4;4;0;0;--;8
3-point goals -- Redbank Valley (Rearick 3, Harmon 2, Wolfe 2, A. Bond).
KARNS CITY (54)
E. Dailey 2 4-8 8, Venesky 1 1-2 3, Fritch 4 4-4 14, Pistorius 0 0-0 0, H. Dailey 0 3-5 3, Prescott 0 3-4 3, Buchanan 0 1-2 1, King 1 0-0 2, Macurak 0 0-0 0, Taylor 7 3-4 20. Totals: 15 19-29 54.
FOREST AREA (23)
Kopchick 0 0-0 0, Rooke 2 0-0 4, Guzzi 5 3-3 14, Brown 1 1-1 3, Dietrich 0 0-0 0, Colvin 0 0-2 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Tirado 0 0-0 0, Flick 0 0-0 0, Aroujo 1 0-0 2, Forker 0 0-0 0, Dando 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 4-8 23.
Score by Quarters
Karns City;8;12;22;12;--;54
Forest Area;4;6;8;5;--;23
3-point goals -- Karns City (Taylor 3, Fritch), Forest Area (Guzzi).
CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY (39)
Kolesar 4 1-3 9, Burkett 4 2-5 10, Hepler 1 0-0 2, Mourachian 2 0-0 4, Morgan 3 0-0 6, Baker 4 0-1 8. Totals: 18 3-9 39.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (25)
Cavin 4 0-0 8, Knepper 2 0-2 4, Winters 1 0-0 2, Custer 4 0-0 9, Smegal 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0-2 25.
Score by Quarters
CLA;12;7;11;9;--;39
Victory;8;8;2;7;--;25
3-point goals -- Victory (Custer).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
GREENVILLE (31)
McGonigal 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Buckley 1 0-0 3, Ritzert 1 0-0 2, Redfoot 4 1-2 9, Leskovac 2 4-4 8. Totals: 12 5-6 31.
OIL CITY (44)
Stephens 6 2-4 16, Teeter 3 0-0 7, Hargenrader 2 0-2 5, Liederbach 1 0-0 2, Kee 1 0-0 3, Plowman 0 0-1 0, Heise 2 1-1 5, Ames 1 4-5 6. Totals: 16 7-13 44.
Score by Quarters
Greenville;4;9;2;16;--;31
Oil City;16;9;9;10;--;44
3-point goals -- Greenville (McGonigal, Buckley), Oil City (Stephens 2, Teeter, Hargenrader, Kee).
REYNOLDS (31)
Guerino 3 0-0 8, Zachrich 1 2-2 4, Nay 1 0-0 2, Combine 0 2-4 2, Snyder 3 3-6 9, Miller 3 0-0 6. Totals: 11 7-12 31.
ROCKY GROVE (69)
Baughman 9 1-1 20, C. Ritchey 2 0-1 5, Whitling 1 0-0 2, Bell 0 2-2 2, Stevenson 5 0-2 10, Carter 6 0-1 13, Focht 2 0-0 4, Bevier 3 0-0 9, Harton 1 0-0 2, Hughes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 3-7 69.
Score by Quarters
Reynolds;13;9;8;1;--;31
Rocky Grove;16;12;17;24;--;69
3-point goals -- Reynolds (Guerino 2), Rocky Grove (Bevier 3, Baughman, C. Ritchey, Carter).
9TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (33)
Higley 1 0-0 2, Na. Fezell 1 1-2 3, Wofford 4 1-2 10, Cassano 5 0-0 10, Irwin 1 0-0 2, White 1 4-6 6. Totals: 13 6-10 33.
SLIPPERY ROCK (22)
Dalcamo 3 1-4 8, Darr 0 1-2 1, Popovec 4 4-4 13, Senge 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-10 22.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;6;9;7;11;--;33
Slippery Rock;2;3;11;6;--;22
3-point goals -- Franklin (Wofford), Slippery Rock (Dalcamo, Popovec).
8TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (49)
Umbenhaur 2 0-0 5, Purich 3 0-1 6, Blackhurst 0 0-0 0, Knight 0 0-0 0, McAfoose 0 1-2 1, Young 1 0-0 3, Mincer-Lakeland 7 0-0 14, Wimer 4 0-0 8, Wilson 2 0-0 4, McNulty 2 0-0 4, Boyles 1 0-0 2, Adams 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 1-3 49.
REYNOLDS (13)
Eckley 1 0-0 3, Belbark 3 0-0 9, Fox 0 1-2 1, Mull 0 0-0 0, Kendell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 1-2 13.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;21;8;10;10;--;49
Reynolds;0;3;3;7;--;13
3-point goals -- Franklin (Umbenhaur, Young), Reynolds (Belbark 3, Eckley).
7TH GRADE GIRLS
FRANKLIN (38)
Votto-Pelletier 1 0-0 2, Rodriquez 0 0-0 0, Steinecker 0 0-0 0, Hanna 0 0-0 0, Cassano 2 2-2 6, Wallace 2 0-0 4, Winger 3 0-0 6, Dashner 0 0-0 0, Lee 1 0-0 2, Parry 3 0-0 6, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Marstellar 2 0-0 4, Martin 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 2-2 38.
REYNOLDS (8)
McAdoo 1 0-0 2, Minjarez 1 0-2 2, Hauck 1 0-0 2, Cater-Long 1 0-0 2, Shoaff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 0-2 8.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;10;6;10;12;--;38
Reynolds;0;0;4;4;--;8