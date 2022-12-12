VARSITY BOYS
GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (42)
Cooper 9 0-0 20, Morris 1 0-0 2, Nash 2 1-2 6, Moffett 3 1-2 7, Holden 3 1-3 7. Totals: 18 3-7 42.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (49)
Henry 10 3-3 25, Ky. Beichner 5 0-2 10, Campbell 2 0-2 4, Kluck 4 0-0 10, Ko. Beichner 0 0-0 0, Hartle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-7 49.
Score by Quarters
GCCA;16;4;9;13;--;42
VC;11;10;19;9;--;49
3-point goals -- GCCA (Cooper 2, Nash), VC (Henry 2, Kluck 2).
VARSITY GIRLS
CRANBERRY (42)
Findlay 4 0-0 8, Garland 4 1-4 9, Gregory 0 1-2 1, Rembold 1 0-0 2, Scarbrough 0 0-0 0, Schneider 2 0-0 4, Shumaker 6 0-1 12, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Wessell 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 2-7 42.
A-C VALLEY (11)
McVay 1 0-0 2, Parks 0 0-2 0, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Dehart 0 7-8 7, C. Myers 0 0-0 0, Causey 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 7-10 11.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;8;7;21;6;--;42
A-C Valley;2;1;2;6;--;11
BROCKWAY (34)
S. Schmader 2 3-5 8, Fremer 1 0-0 3, Spinda 4 0-0 8, Smith 0 1-2 1, Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Puhala 0 0-0 0, Gelnette 1 0-0 2, M. Schmader 3 4-8 12. Totals: 11 8-15 34.
FOREST AREA (27)
Carroll 2 0-0 4, Rooke 4 1-2 9, Guzzi 2 3-6 7, Colvin 1 0-1 3, Dietrich 1 0-0 2, Tirado 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Dando 0 0-0 0, Flick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 4-9 27.
Score by Quarters
Brockway;8;14;9;3;--;34
Forest Area;4;13;2;8;--;27
3-point goals -- Brockway (M. Schmader 2, S. Schmader, Fremer), Forest Area (Colvin).
FRANKLIN (51)
Adams 5 2-3 16, Ja. Blum 2 1-4 5, Je. Blum 3 5-6 11, Hicks 0 1-2 1, Boal 4 0-1 8, Stevens 1 1-2 3, Curry 3 1-2 7, McGill 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0, Hanna 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-20 51.
TITUSVILLE (9)
Anthony 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Bodamer 0 0-0 0, Falco 0 0-0 0, Wynn 0 0-0 0, McGarvie 1 3-4 5, Wakefield 0 0-0 0, Burleigh 0 0-0 0, Colie 1 0-0 2, Krepps 1 0-0 2, Wiegle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 3-4 9.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;14;19;9;9;--;51
Titusville;2;2;5;0;--;9
3-point goals -- Franklin (Adams 4).
OIL CITY (13)
Petro 1 0-0 2, Guiste 0 0-0 0, Skinner 0 0-0 0, Copley 0 0-0 0, Stahl 0 3-4 3, Marczak 0 1-4 1, Liederbach 1 1-2 3, Shreckengost 0 0-0 0, Wenner 2 0-0 4, Singleton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 5-10 13.
KARNS CITY (33)
E. Dailey 1 1-5 3, Venesky 1 0-0 2, Fritch 2 4-6 9, Pistorius 2 2-2 6, H. Dailey 1 0-0 2, Buchanan 0 0-0 0, King 0 0-0 0, Macurak 0 0-0 0, Taylor 4 2-4 11. Totals: 11 9-17 33.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;2;7;2;2;--;13
Karns City;11;2;6;14;--;33
3-point goals -- Karns City (Fritch, Taylor).
COCHRANTON (35)
Gallo 1 0-2 2, Bean 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Knapka 0 1-2 1, E. Pfeiffer 6 0-0 14, McCartney 1 3-8 5, Hansen 0 2-2 2, Burnette 1 0-0 3, Rodax 2 3-4 8. Totals: 11 9-18 35.
NORTH EAST (55)
Rodemoyer 4 2-2 13, Sanfilippo 2 1-2 5, Gaston 4 0-0 9, Triana 2 1-3 5, Probst 1 2-2 4, Skelly 0 0-2 0, Forsythe 4 0-2 8, Turiczek 1 4-4 7, Post 1 2-2 4, Fuller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 12-19 55.
Score by Quarters
Cochranton;13;5;7;10;--;35
North East;4;19;20;12;--;55
3-point goals -- Cochranton (E. Pfeiffer 2, Burnette, Rodax), North East (Rodemoyer 3, Guston, Turiczek).
MAPLEWOOD (48)
Varndell 5 0-0 14, Thomas 2 2-4 7, S. O'Hara 1 0-0 2, M. O'Hara 0 0-0 0, Vergona 1 1-4 4, Despenes 4 0-0 8, Means 1 0-2 2, Koelle 4 1-2 9, Eimer 1 0-0 2, Banik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-12 48.
GROVE CITY (49)
Wise 2 1-2 6, Perample 3 3-4 10, Como 5 7-10 20, Callahan 2 4-4 8, Kolbe 0 3-4 3, Rider 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 18-24 49.
Score by Quarters
Maplewood;8;12;13;15;--;48
Grove City;14;6;10;19;--;49
3-point goals -- Maplewood (Varndell 4, Thomas, Vergona), Grove City (Como 3, Wise, Perample).
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
FRANKLIN (28)
Stevens 3 4-8 10, Curry 1 0-0 2, McGill 0 0-2 0, Hanna 1 1-2 3, Shingledecker 3 1-2 7, Myers 1 0-0 2, Colon 2 0-0 4, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-14 28.
TITUSVILLE (11)
Burleigh 0 0-2 0, Colie 2 1-2 5, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Whitman 0 0-0 0, Krepps 2 2-2 6, Weigle 0 0-0 0, Loney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 3-6 11.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;7;10;5;6;--;28
Titusville;2;2;3;4;--;11