VARSITY GIRLS
FOREST AREA (23)
Rooke 5 1-2 11, Guzzi 2 1-2 5, Colvin 1 5-8 7, Dietrich 0 0-0 0, Tirado 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Dando 0 0-0 0, Flick 0 0-0 0, Araujo 0 0-2 0, Forker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-14 23.
UNION (36)
A. Strauser 4 0-0 8, Theuret 2 0-3 4, Gallagher 2 2-3 6, Gezik 1 0-0 2, Dowling 5 1-2 11, H. Strauser 1 0-0 2, Weaver 0 1-2 1, Horner 0 0-0 0, Kindel 0 0-0 0, Stevens 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-10 36.
Score by Quarters
Forest Area;6;6;6;5;--;23
Union;9;6;15;6;--;36
A-C VALLEY (23)
McVay 2 0-0 4, Parks 4 0-0 8, Snyder 2 0-0 4, Dehart 1 2-4 5, C. Myers 0 0-0 0, Raschiatore 1 0-0 2, Causey 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-4 23.
NORTH CLARION (57)
M. McFarland 2 1-2 5, Bauer 4 1-2 9, Greenawalt 0 0-0 0, Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Carll 1 0-0 2, E. McFarland 4 2-4 11, Best 1 0-0 2, Freeman 2 2-2 6, Homan 3 1-2 7, Castner 1 0-0 2, Hartle 1 0-0 2, Steinman 2 1-1 5, Lutz 3 0-0 6. Totals: 24 8-13 57.
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;2;6;9;6;--;23
North Clarion;15;8;20;14;--;57
3-point goals -- A-C Valley (Dehart), North Clarion (E. McFarland).
CLARION-LIMESTONE (28)
Wiant 20-0 4, Leadbetter 2 0-0 5, Coull 0 0-0 0, Sebastian 2 0-0 4, Shick 1 2-4 4, J. Dunn 5 1-2 11, A. Aaron 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-6 28.
KEYSTONE (40)
Albright 0 0-0 0, Gruber 3 0-2 6, Traister 0 0-0 0, Patrick 2 0-0 4, Shumaker 0 0-0 0, Say 0 0-0 0, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, J. Bell 0 0-0 0, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-0 0, Reyes 2 0-0 4, Winters 2 1-2 6, Bowser 9 2-2 20. Totals: 18 3-6 40.
Score by Quarters
C-L;3;3;7;15;--;28
Keystone;6;8;13;13;--;40
3-point goals -- C-L (Leadbetter), Keystone (Winters).