VARSITY GIRLS
VENANGO CATHOLIC (41)
Ma. Wessell 2 1-2 5, Liederbach 1 0-0 2, Kalamajka 5 0-1 10, Homan 8 4-6 20, Stewart 2 0-0 4, Mo. Wessell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-9 41.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (51)
Milliron 6 8-14 20, K. Dunn 7 3-8 17, Leadbetter 4 2-7 10, Coull 0 2-2 2, J. Dunn 1 0-0 2 Sebastian-Sims 0 0-0 0, Shick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 15-31 51.
Score by Quarters
Venango Catholic;6;14;14;7;--;41
C-L;14;12;11;13;--;51
REDBANK VALLEY (52)
Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Rearick 1 0-0 2, R. Smathers 0 0-0 0, A. Smathers 0 0-0 0, Clouse 3 0-0 6, Foringer 1 0-0 2, Bond 0 0-0 0, Barnett 0 0-0 0, Huffman 4 4-8 13, Harmon 10 6-12 27, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 10-20 52.
UNION (37)
Vogle 0 0-0 0, Croyle 2 12-18 16, Kriebel 3 0-0 6, Logue 4 4-4 13, Gruver 1 0-0 2, Theuret 0 0-0 0, Gezik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 16-22 37.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;10;11;13;18;--;52
Union;6;12;9;10;--;37
3-point goals -- Redbank Valley (Huffman, Harmon), Union (Logue).
JOHNSONBURG (24)
Kocjamcic 1 1-4 3, Stouffer 3 0-0 7, Stelene 3 4-4 10, Brechtel 2 0-0 4, Gunther 0 0-0 0, Casalio 0 0-0 0, Dunworth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-8 24.
NORTH CLARION (52)
M. McFarland 1 0-0 2, Bauer 0 0-0 0, Green 1 0-0 2, O. Siegel 1 0-0 3, E. McFarland 2 0-0 5, Kriebel 4 0-0 8, G. Siegel 6 1-2 13, Lutz 5 1-2 11, Aites 1 0-0 2, Best 1 0-0 2, A. Siegel 0 2-2 2, Steinman 1 0-0 2, Greenawalt 0 0-0 0, Buckley 0 0-0 0, Castner 0 0-0 0, Hartle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-6 52.
Score by Quarters
Johnsonburg;3;11;4;6;--;24
North Clarion;18;11;14;9;--;52
3-point goals -- Johnsonburg (Stouffer), North Clarion (O. Siegel, E. McFarland).
9TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (49)
Sanchez 3 5-7 11, W. Findlan 7 3-6 17, Griffen 2 1-3 5, Carey 1 1-2 4, J. Findlan 0 2-2 2, Melat 1 2-4 4, Wimer1 2-4 4, Turner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 16-28 49.
SLIPPERY ROCK (42)
Grossman 4 0-2 8, Fedokovitz 1 0-0 2, Koracik 2 0-0 5, Rice 2 0-0 4, Walters 1 0-0 2, King 1 0-2 2 , Franco 6 7-9 19. Totals: 17 7-13 42.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;13;12;11;13;--;49
Slippery Rock;13;6;13;10;--;42
3-point goals -- Franklin (Carey), Slippery Rock (Koracik).
Franklin will travel to Titusville on Friday.
8TH GRADE BOYS
OIL CITY (35)
White 1 0-0 2, Singleton 1 0-2 2, Fink 2 0-0 4, Black 2 1-4 5, Heise 20-0 4, Knox 1 0-0 2, Buzard 10-2 2, Jones 1 0-1 2, Dasher 0 3-4 3, Rybak 1 0-2 2, Stewart 2 1-1 7. Totals: 14 5-16 35.
TITUSVILLE (10)
Knapp 1 0-0 3, Culpepper 0 2-2 2, Tenney 1 0-0 2, Carrier 1 0-0 2, Coburn 0 1-2 1. Totals: 3 3-4 10.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;6;9;8;12;--;35
Titusville;0;0;9;1;--;10
3-point goals -- Oil City (Stewart 2), Titusville (Knapp).
Oil City (17-1) will play Wednesday at Cranberry.
FRANKLIN (33)
Higley 1 0-0 2, Na. Fezell 3 2-2 9, Cassano 3 0-0 6, Hedglin 1 3-3 5, Irwin 3 3-7 11, Ni. Fezell 0 0-0 0, Umbenhaur 0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0 0-0 0, Sandok 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-12 33.
SLIPPERY ROCK (27)
Doporce 5 1-2 11, Allen 0 3-4 3, McCandless 3 1-2 7, Slair 0 0-2 0, Darr 3 0-2 6. Totals: 11 5-12 27.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;7;7;8;11;--;33
Slippery Rock;8;6;5;8;--;27
3-point goals -- Franklin (Irwin 2, Na. Fezell).
7TH GRADE BOYS
OIL CITY (20)
Rosen 1 1-2 4, Dasher 4 3-6 12, Barber 0 1-2 1, VanWormer 1 0-0 3, Stevens 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-10 20.
TITUSVILLE (18)
Saxton 1 0-2 2, Covell 3 3-6 10, Hartshorne 2 2-2 6, Williams 0 0-0 0, Fratus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-10 18.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;7;2;7;4;--;20
Titusville;5;2;7;4;--;18
3-point goals -- Oil City (Rosen, Dasher, VanWormer), Titusville (Covell).
Oil City will play at Cranberry on Wednesday.
FRANKLIN (29)
Blackhurst 6 1-2 15, Umbenhaur 3 2-2 10, Purich 1 0-0 2, McNulty 0 0-2 0, Knight 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 3-6 29.
SLIPPERY ROCK (16)
Schooley 1 0-0 2, Kreutz 2 0-0 4, Schlobohm 3 0-0 6, Zorm 2 0-0 4, Drew 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-0 16.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;9;5;13;2;--;29
Slippery Rock;6;4;4;2;--;16
3-point goals -- Franklin (Blackhurst 2, Umbenhaur 2).