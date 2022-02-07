VARSITY GIRLS

VENANGO CATHOLIC (41)

Ma. Wessell 2 1-2 5, Liederbach 1 0-0 2, Kalamajka 5 0-1 10, Homan 8 4-6 20, Stewart 2 0-0 4, Mo. Wessell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-9 41.

CLARION-LIMESTONE (51)

Milliron 6 8-14 20, K. Dunn 7 3-8 17, Leadbetter 4 2-7 10, Coull 0 2-2 2, J. Dunn 1 0-0 2 Sebastian-Sims 0 0-0 0, Shick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 15-31 51.

Score by Quarters

Venango Catholic;6;14;14;7;--;41

C-L;14;12;11;13;--;51

REDBANK VALLEY (52)

Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Rearick 1 0-0 2, R. Smathers 0 0-0 0, A. Smathers 0 0-0 0, Clouse 3 0-0 6, Foringer 1 0-0 2, Bond 0 0-0 0, Barnett 0 0-0 0, Huffman 4 4-8 13, Harmon 10 6-12 27, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 10-20 52.

UNION (37)

Vogle 0 0-0 0, Croyle 2 12-18 16, Kriebel 3 0-0 6, Logue 4 4-4 13, Gruver 1 0-0 2, Theuret 0 0-0 0, Gezik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 16-22 37.

Score by Quarters

Redbank Valley;10;11;13;18;--;52

Union;6;12;9;10;--;37

3-point goals -- Redbank Valley (Huffman, Harmon), Union (Logue).

JOHNSONBURG (24)

Kocjamcic 1 1-4 3, Stouffer 3 0-0 7, Stelene 3 4-4 10, Brechtel 2 0-0 4, Gunther 0 0-0 0, Casalio 0 0-0 0, Dunworth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-8 24.

NORTH CLARION (52)

M. McFarland 1 0-0 2, Bauer 0 0-0 0, Green 1 0-0 2, O. Siegel 1 0-0 3, E. McFarland 2 0-0 5, Kriebel 4 0-0 8, G. Siegel 6 1-2 13, Lutz 5 1-2 11, Aites 1 0-0 2, Best 1 0-0 2, A. Siegel 0 2-2 2, Steinman 1 0-0 2, Greenawalt 0 0-0 0, Buckley 0 0-0 0, Castner 0 0-0 0, Hartle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-6 52.

Score by Quarters

Johnsonburg;3;11;4;6;--;24

North Clarion;18;11;14;9;--;52

3-point goals -- Johnsonburg (Stouffer), North Clarion (O. Siegel, E. McFarland).

9TH GRADE BOYS

FRANKLIN (49)

Sanchez 3 5-7 11, W. Findlan 7 3-6 17, Griffen 2 1-3 5, Carey 1 1-2 4, J. Findlan 0 2-2 2, Melat 1 2-4 4, Wimer1 2-4 4, Turner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 16-28 49.

SLIPPERY ROCK (42)

Grossman 4 0-2 8, Fedokovitz 1 0-0 2, Koracik 2 0-0 5, Rice 2 0-0 4, Walters 1 0-0 2, King 1 0-2 2 , Franco 6 7-9 19. Totals: 17 7-13 42.

Score by Quarters

Franklin;13;12;11;13;--;49

Slippery Rock;13;6;13;10;--;42

3-point goals -- Franklin (Carey), Slippery Rock (Koracik).

Franklin will travel to Titusville on Friday.

8TH GRADE BOYS

OIL CITY (35)

White 1 0-0 2, Singleton 1 0-2 2, Fink 2 0-0 4, Black 2 1-4 5, Heise 20-0 4, Knox 1 0-0 2, Buzard 10-2 2, Jones 1 0-1 2, Dasher 0 3-4 3, Rybak 1 0-2 2, Stewart 2 1-1 7. Totals: 14 5-16 35.

TITUSVILLE (10)

Knapp 1 0-0 3, Culpepper 0 2-2 2, Tenney 1 0-0 2, Carrier 1 0-0 2, Coburn 0 1-2 1. Totals: 3 3-4 10.

Score by Quarters

Oil City;6;9;8;12;--;35

Titusville;0;0;9;1;--;10

3-point goals -- Oil City (Stewart 2), Titusville (Knapp).

Oil City (17-1) will play Wednesday at Cranberry.

FRANKLIN (33)

Higley 1 0-0 2, Na. Fezell 3 2-2 9, Cassano 3 0-0 6, Hedglin 1 3-3 5, Irwin 3 3-7 11, Ni. Fezell 0 0-0 0, Umbenhaur 0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0 0-0 0, Sandok 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-12 33.

SLIPPERY ROCK (27)

Doporce 5 1-2 11, Allen 0 3-4 3, McCandless 3 1-2 7, Slair 0 0-2 0, Darr 3 0-2 6. Totals: 11 5-12 27.

Score by Quarters

Franklin;7;7;8;11;--;33

Slippery Rock;8;6;5;8;--;27

3-point goals -- Franklin (Irwin 2, Na. Fezell).

7TH GRADE BOYS

OIL CITY (20)

Rosen 1 1-2 4, Dasher 4 3-6 12, Barber 0 1-2 1, VanWormer 1 0-0 3, Stevens 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-10 20.

TITUSVILLE (18)

Saxton 1 0-2 2, Covell 3 3-6 10, Hartshorne 2 2-2 6, Williams 0 0-0 0, Fratus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-10 18.

Score by Quarters

Oil City;7;2;7;4;--;20

Titusville;5;2;7;4;--;18

3-point goals -- Oil City (Rosen, Dasher, VanWormer), Titusville (Covell).

Oil City will play at Cranberry on Wednesday.

FRANKLIN (29)

Blackhurst 6 1-2 15, Umbenhaur 3 2-2 10, Purich 1 0-0 2, McNulty 0 0-2 0, Knight 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 3-6 29.

SLIPPERY ROCK (16)

Schooley 1 0-0 2, Kreutz 2 0-0 4, Schlobohm 3 0-0 6, Zorm 2 0-0 4, Drew 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-0 16.

Score by Quarters

Franklin;9;5;13;2;--;29

Slippery Rock;6;4;4;2;--;16

3-point goals -- Franklin (Blackhurst 2, Umbenhaur 2).

