VARSITY BOYS
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A
FIFTH-PLACE GAME
at Clarion-Limestone High School
KEYSTONE (41)
Albright 2 0-0 6, Keth 6 0-0 16, Nellis 1 0-0 2, Henry 5 2-2 12, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Bell 0 1-2 1, English 1 0-0 2, Heeter 0 0-0 0, Patrick 0 0-0 0, Say 0 0-0 0, Renninger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-4 41.
CLARION (69)
Lauer 7 0-0 17, Miller 2 0-0 4, Da. Smail 6 0-0 16, Brinkley 2 1-1 6, Simko 5 2-2 12, Frederick 1 0-0 3, Burford 1 0-0 2, De. Smail 2 0-0 4, Girvan 2 1-1 5, Kriebel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 4-4 69.
Score by Quarters
Keystone;18;5;5;13;--;41
Clarion;21;24;14;10;--;69
3-point goals -- Keystone (Keth 4, Albright 2), Clarion (Da. Smail 4, Lauer 3, Brinkley, Frederick).
VARSITY GIRLS
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A
THIRD-PLACE GAME
at Clarion-Limestone
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (64)
F. Jacob 5 1-1 11, Risser 5 5-9 15, Frank 2 0-2 4, Berta 7 2-3 20, Hanes 2 3-4 9, Elensky 2 0-0 4, H. Jacob 0 0-0 0, Whipple 0 0-0 0, Davidson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 12-21 64.
NORTH CLARION (44)
M. McFarland 5 2-2 13, Bauer 2 1-2 5, Greenawalt 1 0-0 2, Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Carll 0 0-0 0, E. McFarland 3 0-0 7, Best 0 0-0 0, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Castner 0 0-0 0, Hartle 0 0-0 0, Steinman 1 1-4 3, Lutz 5 2-3 12. Totals: 18 6-11 44.
Score by Quarters
DCC;12;9;25;18;--;64
North Clarion;11;6;16;11;--;44
3-point goals -- DCC (Berta 4, Hanes 2), North Clarion (M. McFarland, E. McFarland).