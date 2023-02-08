VARSITY GIRLS
RIDGWAY (26)
Kasmeriski 2 4-4 10, Amacher 3 1-2 9, Ellenberger 0 0-0 0, Vargas 1 0-0 2, Copello 1 0-0 2, Bon 1 1-2 3. Totals: 8 6-8 26.
KEYSTONE (29)
Gruber 5 0-0 10, Traister 0 4-5 4, Winters 0 0-0 0, Reyes 3 2-5 8, Bowser 3 1-3 7, Albright 0 0-0 0, S. Bell 0 0-0 0, Patrick 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-13 29.
Score by Quarters
Ridgway;8;14;5;7;--;26
Keystone;9;6;7;4;--;29
3-point goals -- Ridgway (Kasmeriski 2, Amacher 2).
9TH GRADE BOYS
PUNXSUTAWNEY (26)
Gould 1 0-0 2, Penchula 2 1-2 6, Leeman 0 3-4 3, Presloid 3 2-7 9, Stahlman 1 4-6 6. Totals: 7 10-19 26.
OIL CITY (40)
Stinson 1 1-2 3, Singleton 7 3-5 19, Fink 5 0-0 10, Rybak 3 0-4 6, Geib 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 4-11 40.
Score by Quarters
Punxsutawney;4;9;11;2;--;26
Oil City;8;9;7;16;--;40
3-point goals -- Punxsutawney (Penchula, Presloid), Oil City (Singleton 2).
Oil City (6-13) will play Friday at Slippery Rock.
8TH GRADE GIRLS
FARRELL (54)
No names available.
FRANKLIN (30)
Umbenhaur 6 1-2 15, Purich 1 0-0 2, Blackhurst 3 1-1 7, McAfoose 0 1-2 1, Young 0 0-0 0, Mincer-Lakeland 1 1-2 3, Wimer 0 0-0 0, McNulty 1 0-0 2, Boyles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-7 30.
Score by Quarters
Farell;10;12;17;15;--;54
Franklin;0;12;10;8;--;30
3-point goals -- Franklin (Umbenhaur 2).
7TH GRADE BOYS
FARRELL (24)
Individual statistics not reported.
FRANKLIN (31)
Cassano 2 4-5 8, Wallace 1 0-0 2, Winger 1 2-2 4, Lee 0 1-2 1, Parry 4 0-2 8, Martin 4 0-0 8. Totals: 12 7-11 31.
Score by Quarters
Farrell;5;2;9;8;--;24
Franklin;8;10;9;4;--;31