VARSITY BOYS
KARNS CITY (49)
Ritzert 1 0-0 2, Sherwin 1 4-4 6, Beighley 3 5-8 12, Cramer 2 4-4 8, Rupp 4 3-4 11, Callihan 2 0-0 5, Bartoe 1 0-1 3, Garing 1 1-3 3. Totals: 15 17-24 49.
UNION (34)
Rainey 1 1-2 3, Roxbury 4 0-2 8, Johnston 4 4-6 12, Camper 1 0-0 2, Laughlin 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 6-12 34.
Score by Quarters
Karns City;15;7;10;18;--;49
Union;1;18;11;4;--;34
3-point goals -- Karns City 3 (Beighley, Callihan, Bartoe).
VARSITY GIRLS
UNION (42)
Vogle 4 0-1 9, Croyle 6 0-2 12, Kriebel 1 3-5 5, Logue 5 1-1 12, Gruver 1 0-0 2, Gezik 1 0-0 2, Wetzel 0 0-0 0, A. Strauser 0 0-0 0, H. Strauser 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-9 42.
ROCKY GROVE (25)
Williams 3 8-10 14, Rice 0 0-0 0, Copley 0 0-0 0, Reed 2 0-0 4, Montgomery 3 1-3 7, Kee 0 0-0 0, Reyburn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 9-13 25.
Score by Quarters
Union;8;11;12;11;--;42
Rocky Grove;7;9;0;9;--;25
3-point goals -- Union 2 (Vogle, Logue).
Rebounds -- Union 28 (Kriebel 9, Vogle 5, Logue 5, Gruver 5, Croyle 2, Wetzel 2), Rocky Grove 15 (Williams 4, Rice 4, Reed 4, Copley 2, Kee 1).