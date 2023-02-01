VARSITY GIRLS
FOREST AREA (21)
Kopchick 1 0-0 2, Rooke 1 0-0 2, Guzzi 2 0-1 4, Colvin 3 2-2 8, Dietrich 1 1-2 3, Brown 1 0-0 2, Tirado 0 0-0 0, Dando 0 0-0 0, Araujo 0 0-0 0, Forker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-5 21.
CLARION (44)
S. Babington 2 0-0 6, G. Babington 7 3-4 21, Alston 1 2-2 4, Durish 3 1-2 7, Diehl 1 0-0 2, Kline 1 1-4 3, Bowser 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Troese 0 1-2 1, Best 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-14 44.
Score by Quarters
Forest;8;7;4;2;--;21
Clarion;19;10;8;7;--;44
3-point goals -- Clarion (G. Babington 4, S. Babington 2).