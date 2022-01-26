JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
JAMESTOWN (21)
Planavsky 0 1-4 1, Woyt 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 1-6 4, Babcock 1 0-0 3, Ternant 1 3-4 5, Smith 2 2-2 6, Blanchard 0 0-0 0, Mariacher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 7-16 21.
ROCKY GROVE (46)
Anderson 1 0-0 3, Wolfgong 3 2-2 10, Whitling 4 0-0 10, J. Stevenson 4 1-3 9, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Messina 2 0-0 4, Hughes 1 0-0 2, Harton 0 0-0 0, Boyle 2 0-0 4, Moreland 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 3-5 46.
Score by Quarters
Jamestown;6;5;7;3;--;21
Rocky Grove;11;13;12;10;--;46
3-point goals -- Jamestown (Williams, Babcock), Rocky Grove (Wolfgong 2, Whitling 2, Anderson).