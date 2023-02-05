VARSITY GIRLS
BRADFORD (28)
Benson 2 1-4 6, Persichini 3 0-0 7, Dixson 2 1-2 5, Dixson 3 2-6 8, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 4-12 28.
OIL CITY (40)
Petro 1 3-4 5, Copley 0 0-0 0, Stahl 1 1-2 4, Sutley 1 0-0 3, Marczak 4 0-0 8, Liederbach 6 2-6 14, Shreckengost 0 0-0 0, Wenner 1 4-4 6. Totals: 14 10-16
Score by Quarters
Bradford;3;7;10;8;--;28
Oil City;9;12;9;10;--;40
3-point goals -- Bradford (Benson, Persichini), Oil City (Stahl, Sutley).
WEST SHAMOKIN (42)
Young 0 1-5 1, Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Talmadge 3 0-1 8, Conrad 4 3-4 11, Spohn 2 1-5 5, Jordan 5 2-2 13. Totals: 16 7-17 42.
MONITEAU (48)
Jewart 0 2-6 2, Fleeger 1 0-0 2, Kelly 8 6-8 23, Stewart 1 0-2 2, A. Pry 1 1-2 4, D. Pry 3 3-6 9, Sankey 2 2-6 6. Totals: 16 14-30 48.
Score by Quarters
West Shamokin;12;11;8;9;2;--;42
Moniteau;12;14;3;11;8;--;48
3-point goals -- West Shamokin (Talmadge 2, Jordan), Moniteau (Kelly, A. Pry).
VARSITY BOYS
WEST SHAMOKIN (33)
McCullough 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 7 3-5 19, Hatch-Cousins 1 1-3 3, Oesterling 1 1-2 3, Buffone 0 0-0 0, Talmadge 1 0-0 2, Johns 1 0-0 3, Barrett 1 1-2 3, Rupp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-12 33.
MONITEAU (63)
Ealy 2 0-0 4, Martino 3 2-3 9, Zepeda 5 0-0 12, Jackson 3 0-1 6, Alferno 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Dessicino 5 1-2 12, Bush 5 0-0 12, Cook 0 0-0 0, Sankey 0 0-0 0, Thomas 3 2-2 8, Ross 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-8 63.
Score by Quarters
West Shamokin;8;13;6;6;--;33
Moniteau;10;20;19;14;--;63
3-point goals -- West Shamokin (Rodger 2, Johns), Moniteau (Zepeda 2, Bush 2, Martino, Dessicino).
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
BRADFORD (4)
Miller 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Rimer 0 0-0 0, Craig 0 0-0 0, Gross 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 0-2 4.
OIL CITY (41)
Petro 1 0-0 2, Hanlon 1 0-0 2, Boocks 2 0-0 6, Clark 1 0-0 2, Skinner 0 0-0 0, Caralla 1 0-0 2, Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Liederbach 5 0-0 11, Garmong 8 0-0 16. Totals: 19 0-0 41.
Score by Quarters
Bradford;0;4;0;0;--;4
Oil City;20;11;4;6;--;41
3-point goals -- Oil City (Boocks 2, Liederbach).