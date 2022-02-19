KSAC BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
at Clarion University
REDBANK VALLEY (65)
Bain 6 1-2 18, Gardlock 9 2-5 22, Marshall 5 1-3 11, Ortz 0 0-0 0, Wagner 2 0-0 4, M. Clouse 2 0-0 5, O. Clouse 2 0-0 5, Shaffer 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 4-10 65.
NORTH CLARION (41)
Hartle 4 2-2 12, Daum 0 0-0 0, Schmader 4 1-2 10, Byers 2 2-2 6, Hargenrader 4 2-5 10, Carll 0 1-2 1, Irwin 1 0-0 2, Castner 0 0-0 0, Eisenman 0 0-0 0, Watterson 0 0-0 0, Shaftic 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-15 41
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;18;20;15;12;--;65
North Clarion;10;13;10;8;--;41
3-point goals -- Redbank Valley (Bain 5, Gardlock 2, M. Clouse, O. Clouse), North Clarion (Hartle 2, Schmader).
KSAC GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
at Clarion University
REDBANK VALLEY (49)
Rearick 1 0-0 3, Smathers 0 0-1 0, Clouse 0 0-1 0, Foringer 1 0-2 2, Huffman 7 7-10 21, Harmon 7 8-10 23, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Bond 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 15-24 49.
NORTH CLARION (40)
Green 1 2-3 4, E. McFarland 4 0-0 12, Kriebel 1 0-0 2, G. Siegel 4 2-5 10, Aites 1 1-1 3, M. McFarland 2 1-2 6, Lutz 1 1-1 3, Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-12 40.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;2;13;21;13;--;49
North Clarion;9;2;12;17;--;40
3-point goals -- Redbank Valley (Rearick, Harmon), North Clarion (E. McFarland 4, M. McFarland).