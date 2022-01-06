VARSITY BOYS
GENERAL McLANE (81)
Weber 5 2-2 14, Kennedy 3 0-0 6, Schreiber 2 2-3 6, Martin 1 0-0 2, Robson 1 0-0 2, Anderson 5 0-0 13, Dailey 2 0-0 4, Bruce 12 2-4 30, Zeitz 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 6-9 81.
COCHRANTON (43)
Homa 1 0-0 2, C. Miller 5 2-3 12, Hoffman 6 3-4 15, Barzak 5 0-3 10, Carroll 0 0-0 0, Domhoff 0 0-0 0, D. Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 5-10 43.
Score by Quarters
General McLane;12;17;27;25;--;81
Cochranton;10;6;12;15;--;43
3-point goals -- General McLane (Bruce 4, Anderson 3, Weber 2).
8TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (30)
Cassano 1 1-4 3, Na. Fezell 1 2-2 4, Hedglin 1 1-2 3, Higley 1 0-0 3, Umbenhaur 0 0-0 0, Ni. Fezell 0 0-0 0, Wofford 0 0-0 0, Irwin 5 2-6 15, Wilmoth 1 0-0 2, Blackhurst 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-14 30.
GROVE CITY (38)
Hathaway 4 0-0 8, Hurst 1 0-0 2, Wilson 1 1-3 3, Mariacher 4 0-0 8, Fischer 4 0-0 8, Boanes 2 0-0 5, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Knouse 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 1-3 38.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;3;9;8;10;--;30
Grove City;10;14;12;2;--;38
3-point goals -- Franklin 4 (Irwin 3, Higley), Grove City (Boanes).
VARSITY GIRLS
KENNEDY CATHOLIC (68)
Vincent 6 0-0 15, DiNardo 5 1-2 11, Bianco 0 0-0 0, Keith 5 0-0 14, Gilmore 4 0-0 8, Chambers 0 0-0 0, Jones 2 0-0 4, Pfleger 1 0-0 3, Pre. Ochweri 0 0-0 0, Lombardi 0 0-0 0, Shimrack 0 0-0 0, Connors 0 0-0 0, Suhar 0 0-0 0, Pri. Ochweri 0 0-0 0, Fields 6 1-2 13. Totals: 29 2-4 68.
ROCKY GROVE (8)
Williams 0 3-4 3, Rice 0 1-3 1, Copley 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 2-2 2, Kee 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Reyburn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 1 6-9 8.
Score by Quarters
Kennedy Catholic;10;31;20;7;--;68
Rocky Grove;2;0;3;3;--;8
3-point goals -- Kennedy Catholic (Keith 4, Vincent 3, Pfleger).
UNION (48)
Vogle 1 2-2 4, Croyle 6 1-2 13, Kriebel 5 3-5 15, Logue 4 2-4 13, Gruver 0 0-0 0, Theuret 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 9-17 48.
NORTH CLARION (44)
M. McFarland 2 3-3 7, Bauer 3 0-0 6, Green 0 0-2 0, E. McFarland 3 0-0 9, Kriebel 2 0-2 5, G. Siegel 4 3-6 11, Lutz 3 0-0 6, Aites 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-13 44.
Score by Quarters
Union;13;9;8;18;--;48
North Clarion;12;10;15;7;--;44
3-point goals -- Union (Logue 3, Kriebel 2), North Clarion (E. McFarland 3, Kriebel).
CLARION (39)
Simko 9 0-0 19, Anthony 2 0-0 4, Alston 3 0-0 6, S. Babington 1 2-4 4, Lopez 2 0-2 4, Durish 1 0-0 2, Baker 0 0-0 0, Troese 0 0-0 0, Aaron 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 2-6 39.
A-C VALLEY (14)
Blauser 4 1-8 9, Parks 1 0-0 2, McVay 0 1-2 1, Barlett 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 0 0-2 0, McGarvey 0 0-0 0, C. Myers 0 0-0 0, Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Morrison 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Verostek 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-12 14.
Score by Quarters
Clarion;10;15;2;12;--;39
A-C Valley;6;6;0;2;--;14
3-point goals -- Clarion (Simko).
COCHRANTON (60)
Ritcher 8 0-0 22, Gallo 5 0-1 12, K. McBryar 1 2-4 4, Knapka 1 0-1 2, Williams 0 0-0 0, Pfeiffer 0 0-0 0, Freyermuth 0 2-4 2, S. McBryar 2 0-1 4, Hansen 1 0-0 2, McGill 4 4-8 12, Rodax 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-19 60.
YOUNGSVILLE (21)
VanGuilder 1 0-0 2, Helman 0 0-2 0, Darling 3 2-4 8, Cressley 1 0-0 2, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Olewbe 1 0-0 3, Rafakki 3 0-0 6. Totals: 9 2-6 21.
Score by Quarters
Cochranton;18;15;16;8;--;60
Youngsville;5;7;7;2;--;21
3-point goals -- Cochranton 8 (Ritcher 6, Gallo 2), Youngsville (Olewbe).
SLIPPERY ROCK (26)
Bedel 3 2-3 8, Book 0 0-00 0, Kura 2 0-2 4, McCoy 3 2-2 8, McDermott 3 0-0 6. Totals: 11 4-7 26.
GROVE CITY (19)
Como 2 1-1 6, Wise 0 0-0 0, Perample 0 0-0 0, Santom 3 0-2 6, Callahan 0 0-0 0, Gamble 1 0-0 2, Reiber 2 0-0 5. Totals: 8 1-3 19.
Score by Quarters
Slippery Rock;4;6;8;8;--;26
Grove City;4;7;6;2;--;19
3-point goals -- Grove City (Como, Reiber).