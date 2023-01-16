VARSITY BOYS
TIDIOUTE CHARTER (45)
Sabella 1 0-0 2, Kenny 4 0-0 9, Buccardo 5 2-2 12, Manning 7 0-0 20, Gilson 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 2-4 45.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (48)
Kluck 1 0-0 3, Suttle 2 2-2 6, Hartle 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Ko. Beichner 1 1-2 3, Ky. Beichner 3 0-0 6, Henry 13 1-2 30.
Score by Quarters
Tidioute Charter;11;8;12;14;--;45
Venango Catholic;11;11;9;17;--;48
3-point goals -- Tidioute Charter (Manning 6, Kenny), Venango Catholic (Henry 3, Kluck).
CLARION-LIMESTONE (63)
Hesdon 4 4-4 13, Klingensmith 5 0-0 11, Painter 2 0-0 4, Sarvey 0 0-0 0, Monica 1 0-0 2, Smith 3 0-0 6, Rankin 0 0-0 0, Ferguson 6 3-4 18, Callen 1 1-1 3, Craig 3 0-0 6, Siewicki 0 0-0 0, Kemmer 0 0-0 0, Lutz 0 0-1 0. Totals: 25 8-10 63.
WEST SHAMOKIN (38)
McCullough 2 3-6 8, Rodgers 4 0-0 8, Cousins 2 0-2 4, Osterling 2 0-0 4, Talmadge 2 0-0 5, Olinger 1 0-0 2, Barrett 0 0-2 0, Klanowski 1 0-0 2, Johns 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 3-10 38.
Score by Quarters
C-L;16;21;16;10;--;63
West Shamokin;13;11;8;6;--;38
3-point goals -- C-L (Ferguson 3, Hesdon, Klingensmith), West Shamokin (McCullough, Talmadge, Johns).
VARSITY GIRLS
KEYSTONE (48)
Albright 2 0-0 4, Gruber 4 0-0 8, Patrick 3 1-2 7, S. Bell 1 0-0 2, Manno 0 0-0 0, Reyes 1 4-6 6, Winters 2 0-0 5, Bowser 7 0-0 14, Heller 0 0-0 0, Traister 0 0-0 0, Say 0 0-0 0, Pierce 0 0-0 0, J. Bell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-8 48.
A-C VALLEY (24)
McVay 2 0-0 4, Parks 4 4-6 12, Dehart 2 0-1 4, C. Myers 1 0-0 2, Raschiatore 1 0-0 2, Causey 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-7 24.
Score by Quarters
Keystone;17;15;6;10;--;48
A-C Valley;6;7;4;7;--;24
3-point goals -- Keystone (Winters).
TIDIOUTE CHARTER (28)
Drunkenbrod 2 5-13 9, Sabella 0 0-0 0, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Fors 5 0-0 10, Greenlee 0 0-0 0, Hart 2 1-2 5, Nuttall 1 0-4 2. Totals: 11 6-19 28.
FOREST AREA (48)
Kopchick 2 0-0 4, Rooke 7 0-2 14, Guzzi 0 5-8 5, Brown 4 0-0 9, Colvin 1 2-8 4, Carroll 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 0 0-2 0, Wagner 2 0-1 4, Tirado 1 3-3 6. Totals: 18 10-24 48.
Score by Quarters
Tidioute;6;2;11;9;--;28
Forest;14;12;12;10;--;48
3-point goals -- Forest (Brown, Tirado).
BROOKVILLE (34)
Olson 5 0-0 13, Bowser 0 0-1 0, Hughey 0 1-2 1, Lundgren 3 0-0 8, Pangallo 0 0-0 0, Wonderling 1 3-6 5, Geer 2 0-0 4, Whitling 1 1-2 3, Yoder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-11 34.
NORTH CLARION (54)
M. McFarland 4 0-0 8, Greenawalt 1 0-0 2, E.McFarland 4 2-3 11, Best 0 0-0 0, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Homan 5 1-2 12, Castner 0 0-0 0, Hartle 4 3-5 12, Steinman 1 0-2 2, Lutz 3 0-0 7. Totals: 22 6-12 54.
Score by Quarters
Brookville;7;10;7;10;--;34
North Clarion;17;15;16;6;--;54
3-point goals -- Brookville (Olson 3, Lundgren 2), North Clarion (E. McFarland, Homan, Hartle, Lutz).
GROVE CITY (45)
Wise 3 0-0 7, Perample 1 1-2 4, Como 5 0-0 12, Callahan 3 0-0 7, Gamble 6 2-2 15, Kolbe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-4 45.
MERCER (30)
Godfrey 1 0-0 3, Au. Allen 2 0-0 5, Washil 4 0-0 10, McCandless 3 0-0 6, Heckathorn 2 0-0 4, An. Allen 1 0-0 2, Rowe 0 0-0 0, Siedel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 0-0 30.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;13;12;9;11;--;45
Mercer;4;10;8;8;--;30
3-point goals -- Grove City (Como 2, Wise, Perample, Callahan, Gamble).
REDBANK VALLEY (47)
White 0 0-0 0, Edmonds 0 2-2 2, Evans 0 0-0 0, Huffman 10 5-7 27, Harmon 3 9-15 15, I. Bond 0 0-0 0, Bowser 0 0-0 0, Rearick 1 0-0 3, A. Bond 0 0-0 0, Bonanno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 16-24 47.
HOMER CENTER (39)
Sardone 5 1-1 18, Cutshall 0 0-0 0, Kosmadz 3 6-6 14, Fabin 1 0-0 2, Kerr 2 1-3 5, Williams 0 0-0 0, Arone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-11 39.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;6;14;13;14;--;47
Homer Center;8;9;12;10;--;39
3--point goals -- Redbank Valley (Huffman 2, Rearick), Homer Center (Sardone 5).
SLIPPERY ROCK (10)
Caffaro 1 0-0 2, Romanovich 2 0-2 4, Double 1 0-0 2, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Sabo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0-2 10.
KARNS CITY (49)
E. Dailey 1 3-6 5, Venesky 1 0-0 2, Fritch 6 1-3 17, Pistorius 1 0-0 3, H. Dailey 0 0-0 0, Prescott 2 4-5 8, Buchanan 0 0-0 0, King 0 2-2 2, Macurak 0 0-0 0, Taylor 4 3-5 12, McFarland 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 13-21 49.
Score by Quarters
Slippery Rock;4;2;2;2;--;10
Karns City;17;9;17;6;--;49
3-point goals -- Karns City (Fritch 4, Pistorius, Taylor).
8TH GRADE BOYS
LAKEVIEW (10)
No names available.
FRANKLIN (52)
Umbenhaur 6 4-5 17, Purich 3 0-0 9, Blackhurst 2 0-0 4, Knight 3 1-1 7, McAfoose 0 0-0 0, Young 1 0-0 2, Mincer-Lakeland 4 2-2 10, McNulty 1 1-2 3, Boyles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-10 52.
Score by Quarters
Lakeview;2;4;2;2;--;10
Franklin;25;14;12;1;--;52
3-point goals -- Franklin (Purich 3, Umbenhaur).
7TH GRADE BOYS
LAKEVIEW (20)
No names available.
FRANKLIN (29)
Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Cassano 0 0-0 0, Wallace 1 0-2 2, Williams 0 0-2 0, Hartsfield 0 0-0 0, Winger 1 0-0 2, Dashner 1 0-0 2, Lee 0 0-0 0, Parry 7 3-4 19, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Marstellar 1 0-2 2, Martin 0 2-3 2. Totals: 11 5-14 29.
Score by Quarters
Lakeview;5;6;1;8;--;20
Franklin;6;6;10;7;--;29
3-point goals -- Franklin (Parry 2).