VARSITY BOYS
OILCITY (48)
Highfield 1 0-0 2, Hornbeck 6 0-0 12, McMahon 0 0-0 0, Henry 1 1-1 3, Teeter 0 0-0 0, C. VanWormer 6 0-0 15, Hargenrader 1 0-0 2, Donald 3 0-1 7, J. VanWormer 0 0-0 0, Johnson 3 1-2 7. Totals: 21 2-4 48.
KEYSTONE (26)
D. Keth 0 0-0 0, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Wingard 4 0-0 9, Albright 3 0-0 8, I. Keth 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0, English 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-2 0, Say 0 0-0 0, McHenry 3 2-3 9. Totals: 10 2-5 26.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;9;21;12;6;--;48
Keystone;7;8;6;5;--;26
3-point goals -- Oil City (C. VanWormer 3, Donald), Keystone (Albright 2, Wingard, McHenry).
COCHRANTON (62)
Homa 7 6-7 22, C. Miller 7 2-2 16, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Barzak 2 1-2 5, Carroll 4 0-1 10, D. Miller 2 1-2 5, Adams 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 10-14 62.
CONNEAUT AREA (33)
Michaud 0 0-0 0, Nicolls 1 0-0 2, Welcheck 1 0-0 2, Perry 2 1-3 5, Fuhrer 0 0-0 0, Richardson 1 0-0 2, Petronio 0 0-0 0, Jordan 2 0-0 4, Nottingham 3 4-4 12, Tsangning 2 0-0 4, Shelatz 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 5-7 33.
Score by Quarters
Cochranton;18;12;21;11;--;62
Conneaut Area;6;10;7;10;--;33
3-point goals -- Cochranton (Homa 2, Carroll 2), Conneaut Area (Nottingham 2).
BETHEL PARK (39)
Davis 0 0-0 0, Currie 1 0-0 2, Caye 2 0-0 4, Goodman 5 1-3 11, Guffey 3 2-3 8, Waldo 2 3-6 7, Watson 1 5-6 7. Totals: 14 11-18 39.
GROVE CITY (26)
Hathaway 0 0-0 0, Stull 1 1-2 4, Greer 1 0-0 2, Loughry 1 0-0 2, Pereira 1 0-0 2, Haggart 2 0-2 6, Dreves 2 0-0 6, Lutz 0 3-6 3, Martin 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 5-12 26.
Score by Quarters
Bethel Park;4;11;12;12;--;39
Grove City;11;2;4;9;--;26
3-point goals -- Grove City (Haggart 2, Dreves 2, Stull).
BROCKWAY (63)
Schmader 0 0-2 0, Marchiori 3 0-0 6, Coder 2 0-2 4, Pearce 1 0-0 2, Carlson 3 0-0 6, Bennett 5 0-2 10, Adams 4 0-0 9, Hertel 7 2-4 16, Yahner 2 2-3 6, Grieneisen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 4-13 63.
FOREST AREA (22)
Johnston 6 0-0 17, Bawden 1 0-0 2, Z. Carll 0 0-0 0, D. Custer 0 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Steigerwald 0 0-0 0, L. Carll 0 0-0 0, K. Custer 1 0-0 3, Mendola 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-0 22.
Score by Quarters
Brockway;25;16;13;9;--;63
Forest;3;7;3;9;--;22
3-point goals -- Brockway (Adams), Forest (Johnston 5, K. Custer).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
OIL CITY (34)
Ames 0 2-2 2, McMahon 2 0-0 4, Teeter 1 0-3 2, Shevock 0 0-1 0, Plowman 0 0-0 0, Hargenrader 1 0-0 2, Donald 9 2-4 21, Kee 0 0-0 0, Sloan 0 0-0 0, Barber 0 0-0 0, J. VanWormer 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 5-12 34.
KEYSTONE (28)
D.Keth 3 1-2 8, Weaver 0 9-9 9, Thompson 0 0-1 0, Schruers 1 0-0 3, Foster 0 0-0 0, English 3 2-4 8, Patrick 0 0-0 0, Rupp 0 0-0 0, Say 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 12-16 28.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;13;7;6;8;--;34
Keystone;3;6;7;12;--;28
3-point goals -- Oil City (Donald), Keystone (D. Keth, Schruers).
VARSITY GIRLS
HICKORY (33)
Beach 3 0-0 8, Duncan 1 0-0 3, Jones 0 1-2 1, Gustus 1 5-7 8, Fustos 3 0-0 6, Swanson 2 2-2 7, Francis-Jones 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Harkless 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-11 33.
LAKEVIEW (57)
Gadsby 8 2-2 18, Sefton 4 5-5 14, Peltonen 1 0-0 2, Marsteller 3 0-0 7, Ke. Seddon 1 1-2 3, Kepner 1 0-2 2, Olson 1 3-4 5, Sontheimer 0 0-0 0, Sample 1 0-0 2, Sheets 0 0-0 0, Doyle 0 0-0 0, Ky. Seddon 1 0-0 2, Woods 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 11-15 57.
Score by Quarters
Hickory;7;10;7;9;--;33
Lakeview;17;4;18;18;--;57
3-point goals -- Hickory (Beach 2, Duncan, Gustus, Swanson), Lakeview (Sefton, Marsteller).
NORTH EAST (52)
Rodemoyer 1 1-2 3, Hartner 3 4-6 10, Sebolt 0 3-4 3, Forsythe 1 1-2 3, Turiczek 4 0-0 8, Sanfillipo 1 0-0 2, Cozzens 10 3-4 23. Totals: 20 12-18 52.
COCHRANTON (42)
Richter 1 0-0 3, Gallo 1 0-0 2, K. McBryar 0 1-2 1, Knapka 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 0-0 0, Pfeiffer 2 0-1 5, Freyermuth 3 0-0 7, McGill 7 3-6 17, Rodax 2 0-0 5. Totals: 17 4-9 42.
Score by Quarters
North East;11;18;11;12;--;52
Cochranton;8;14;9;11;--;42
3-point goals -- Cochranton (Richter, Pfeiffer, Freyermuth, Rodax).