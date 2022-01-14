VARSITY BOYS
WILMINGTON (29)
Wilson 0 0-0 0, Hill 2 4-6 9, Bruckner 1 0-0 2, McConahy 1 0-0 2, Nagel 3 0-0 7, Micco 1 2-4 4, Taylor 2 0-2 5. Totals: 10 6-12 29.
FRANKLIN (80)
Curry 6 0-1 13, Wood 2 0-0 5, Owens 1 0-0 2, Buckley 3 1-3 8, Fulmer 7 4-5 23, Guth 3 8-9 15, Hagg 1 0-0 2, Leccia 0 0-0 0, McCracken 1 0-0 3, Boland 0 0-1 0, Walters 3 1-1 9. Totals: 27 14-20 80.
Score by Quarters
Wilmington;4;11;11;3;--;29
Franklin;19;31;18;12;--;80
3-point goals -- Wilmington (Hill, Nagel, Taylor), Franklin (Fulmer 5, Walters 2, Curry, Wood, Guth, Buckley, McCracken).
A-C VALLEY (53)
R. Cooper 4 0-0 9, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Best 0 0-0 0, Kelly 1 0-1 2, Chalmers 5 2-4 12, Preston 5 0-0 10, Stevanus 0 0-0 0, Runyan 0 2-2 2, Clover 6 0-0 12, Wingard 1 0-0 2, Z. Cooper 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4-7 53.
CRANBERRY (21)
Forrest 1 0-0 2, Weaver 2 1-2 5, Zerbe 1 2-3 4, Ley 0 0-3 0, Bunyak 2 0-2 4, Merryman 0 0-0 0, Blauser 1 0-0 2, Hanna 0 0-0 0, Garland 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 3-10 21.
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;14;16;8;15;--;53
Cranberry8;2;7;4;--;21
3-point goals -- A-C Valley (R. Cooper).
VENANGO CATHOLIC (34)
J. Liederbach 7 1-2 17, Rakow 1 1-2 3, C. Liederbach 5 0-0 11, B. Campbell 1 0-0 3, Beichner 0 0-0 0, Kaufman 0 0-0 0, O. Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-4 34.
KARNS CITY (62)
Ritzert 0 0-0 0, Sherwin 5 0-0 13, Grossman 2 0-0 6, Rupp 8 1-2 17, Callihan 1 0-0 2, Bartoe 2 0-0 6, Johns 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Garing 5 2-3 12, Jones 0 0-0 0, Peterson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 26 3-5 62.
Score by Quarters
Venango Catholic;9;7;11;7;--;34
Karns City;25;12;18;7;--;62
3-point goals -- Venango Catholic 4 (J. Liederbach 2, C. Liederbach, B. Campbell), Karns City 7 (Sherwin 3, Grossman 2, Bartoe 2).
NORTH CLARION (49)
Daum 1 2-4 4, Byers 1 1-2 3, Schmader 4 1-1 10, Hargenrader 5 0-0 10, Hartle 7 5-6 22, Irwin 0 0-0 0, Carll 0 0-0 0, Shaftic 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-13 49.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (70)
Ferguson 3 4-5 11, Hesdon 5 8-10 18, Klingensmith 8 3-4 21, Huwar 0 0-0 0, Smith 4 2-3 10, Hummell 5 0-0 10, Callen 0 0-0 0, Craig 0 0-0 0, Rankin 0 0-0 0, Lutz 0 0-0 0, Painter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 17-22 70.
Score by Quarters
North Clarion;9;8;15;17;--;49
Clarion-Limestone;14;16;26;14;--;70
3-point goals -- North Clarion (Hartle 3, Schmader), C-L (Klingensmith 2, Ferguson).
CLARION (62)
Lauer 3 0-0 7, Alston 1 0-0 2, C. Simko 11 2-5 25, G. Simko 6 3-3 15, Quinn 0 0-2 0, Da. Smail 5 0-0 11, De. Smail 1 0-1 2, Merrell 0 0-0 0, Brinkley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 5-11 62.
MONITEAU (48)
Jackson 0 2-2 2, Dessicino 3 1-2 7, N. Kelly 2 0-0 4, Magerko 2 1-2 5, Jewart 4 1-2 13, Pry 5 0-0 11, Thomas 2 2-4 6. Totals: 18 7-12 48.
Score by Quarters
Clarion;16;18;9;19;--;62
Moniteau;7;19;6;16;--;48
3-point goals -- Clarion (Lauer, C. Simko, Da. Smail), Moniteau (Jewart 4, Pry).
UNION (56)
Rainey 5 3-4 14, Roxbury 2 0-0 5, Johnston 6 2-2 14, Crissman 1 0-0 2, Camper 4 2-5 10, Laughlin 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 7-11 56.
KEYSTONE (59)
Weaver 1 0-0 3, Wingard 6 4-6 19, Albright 6 2-2 19, I. Keth 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0, Henry 4 1-2 9, McHenry 2 3-5 9. Totals: 19 10-15 59.
Score by Quarters
Union;9;22;13;12;--;56
Keystone;11;17;13;18;--;59
3-point goals -- Union 3 (Rainey, Roxbury, Smith), Keystone 11 (Albright 5, Wingard 3, McHenry 2, Weaver).
GROVE CITY (37)
Stull 4 2-4 11, Greer 2 0-0 4, Loughry 1 0-0 2, Haggart 5 0-0 12, Dreves 0 0-0 0, Lutz 3 0-0 6, Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 2-4 37.
HICKORY (50)
Enoch 4 0-1 11, Evangelista 1 1-2 4, Mete 1 0-0 2, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fazzone 7 2-4 16, Djakovich 2 0-0 5, Pryts 5 2-4 12. Totals: 20 5-11 50.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;8;9;10;10;--;37
Hickory;9;13;15;13;--;50
3-point goals -- Grove City 3 (Haggart 2, Stull), Hickory 5 (Enoch 3, Evangelista, Djakovich).
VARSITY GIRLS
LAKEVIEW (65)
Gadsby 8 2-3 19, Sefton 6 0-0 15, Peltonen 0 2-2 2, Marsteller 2 3-3 7, Ke. Seddon 2 0-0 4, Kepner 1 0-0 2, Olson 1 2-2 4, Sontheimer 0 0-0 0, Sample 1 0-0 2, Sheets 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Doyle 0 0-0 0, Ky. Seddon 3 0-0 6, Woods 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 9-10 65.
TITUSVILLE (12)
Sutley 0 0-0 0, Tucker 2 0-0 6, Bodamer 1 0-0 2, Wynn 0 2-4 2, McGarvie 1 0-0 2. Totals: 4 2-4 12.
Score by Quarters
Lakeview;20;24;8;13;--;65
Titusville;0;5;2;5;--;12
3-point goals -- Lakeview 4 (Sefton 3, Gadsby), Titusville 2 (Tucker 2).
MAPLEWOOD (64)
Eimer 7 1-4 17, Thomas 9 1-2 19, Varndell 6 3-3 18, Moorhead 1 1-2 3, M. Eimer 1 1-3 3, M. O'Hara 0 1-2 1, Beuchat 1 0-0 2, S. O'Hara 0 0-0 0, Vergona 0 1-2 1, Kelly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 9-18 64.
COCHRANTON (40)
Richter 1 1-2 4, Gallo 5 2-2 14, K. McBryar 0 0-0 0, Knapka 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 0-0 0, E. Pfeiffer 2 1-5 5, Freyermuth 0 0-0 0, S. McBryar 1 0-0 2, McGill 4 0-1 9, B. Pfeiffer 1 2-2 4, Rodax 0 0-0 0.
Score by Quarters
Maplewood;20;12;15;17;--;64
Cochranton;9;17;8;6;--;40
3-point goals -- Maplewood (Varndell 3, Eimer 2), Cochranton (Gallo 2, Richter, McGill).
MEADVILLE (18)
Burchard 1 0-0 2, Ashton 1 0-0 2, Templin 6 2-3 14, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Chambers 0 0-0 0, Rhoades 0 0-0 0, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Major 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-3 18.
GROVE CITY (50)
Como 0 0-0 0, Wise 1 0-2 2, Perample 2 0-0 5, Santom 3 3-5 9, Callahan 8 1-2 18, Gamble 5 1-2 11, Reiber 2 0-0 5, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Rider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-11 50.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;5;5;6;2;--;18
Grove City;15;10;17;8;--;50
3-point goals -- Grove City (Perample, Callahan, Reiber).
8TH GRADE BOYS
TITUSVILLE (14)
Knapp 2 2-2 6, Culpepper 2 0-0 6, Prenatt 1 0-0 2, Tenney 0 0-0 0, Currier 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2-2 14.
OIL CITY (35)
White 1 0-2 2, Stinson 1 0-0 2, Fink 4 2-6 10, Black 2 0-0 4, Heise 0 4-4 4, Buzard 1 0-0 2, Dasher 0 2-6 2, Rybak 3 3-6 9. Totals: 12 11-24 35.
Score by Quarters
Titusville;0;5;2;7;--;14
Oil City;7;9;13;6;--;35
3-point goals -- Titusville (Culpepper 2).
Oil City (6-0) will host Redbank Valley today.
7TH GRADE BOYS
TITUSVILLE (14)
Covell 5 2-2 13, Hartshorne 0 1-2 1, Shirey 0 0-0 0, Nordin 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 3-4 13.
OIL CITY (48)
Rosen 6 0-0 12, Stevens 1 0-0 2, Dasher 13 0-0 28, Griffin 1 0-0 2, VanWormer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 0-0 48.
Score by Quarters
Titusville;2;4;6;2;--;14
Oil City;8;11;16;13;--;48
3-point goals -- Titusville (Covell), Oil City (Dasher 2).
Oil City (1-4) will host Redbank Valley today.