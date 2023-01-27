VARSITY BOYS
VENANGO CATHOLIC (45)
Henry 6 2-2 17, Ko. Beichner 1 1-3 3, Campbell 0 1-2 1, Hartle 0 0-0 0, Suttle 6 0-1 13, Kluck 0 0-0 0, Blauser 4 3-4 11. Totals: 17 7-12 45.
A-C VALLEY (78)
Dittman 4 4-4 13, Cooper 1 2-2 4, Bauer 3 0-0 7, Preston 5 3-4 13, Clover 13 1-2 27, Best 0 1-2 1, Runyan 4 0-0 9, Stevanus 1 0-0 2, Sheakley 0 0-0 0, K. Smith 0 2-2 2, Elliott 0 0-0 0, Bashline 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 13-16 78.
Score by Quarters
Venango Catholic;14;16;7;8;--;45
A-C Valley;21;21;22;14;--;78
3-point goals -- VC (Henry 3, Suttle), A-C Valley (Dittman, Bauer, Runyan).