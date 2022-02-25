8TH GRADE BOYS
CRANBERRY (57)
Findlay 6 1-3 14, Zerbe 0 1-2 1, Marchinke 2 1-3 5, Baker 2 3-4 7, Morrow 10 5-6 28, McClosky 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 13-20 57.
KEYSTONE (42)
Heeter 1 1-2 3, Renninger 2 0-1 4, Nellis 4 2-4 12, Fye 1 0-0 2, VanTassel 3 0-0 7, Pheiff 0 1-2 1, Corcetti 6 1-2 13. Totals: 17 5-11 42.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;14;13;10;20;--;57
Keystone;8;11;15;8;--;42
3-point goals -- Cranberry (Morrow 3, Findlay), Keystone (Nellis 2, VanTassel).
7TH GRADE BOYS
CRANBERRY (19)
Marchinke 4 0-0 8, McIntyre 3 1-2 7, Fox 1 0-0 2, McClosky 1 0-0 2, Bell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-2 19.
KEYSTONE (35)
Pheiff 1 0-0 2, Reyes 6 0-4 12, Dunlap 2 1-3 5, Slaugenhaupt 3 4-4 12, Hoffman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 5-11 35.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;2;9;8;0;--;19
Keystone;15;8;4;8;--;35
3-point goals -- Keystone (Slaugenhaupt 2).