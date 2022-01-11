VARSITY BOYS
CLARION-LIMESTONE (58)
Ferguson 2 0-0 6, Hesdon 2 6-6 10, Hummell 4 5-6 13, Klingensmith 4 0-0 11, Huwar 1 2-2 4, Megnen 1 2-2 5, Craig 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 2-2 7, Lutz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 17-18 58.
A-C VALLEY (47)
Dittman 2 0-0 4, Cooper 4 2-2 12, Will 0 0-0 0, Bauer 0 0-0 0, Best 0 0-0 0, Chalmers 0 2-2 2, Preston 5 3-4 13, Stevanus 0 0-0 0, Clover 7 2-4 16. Totals: 18 9-12 47.
Score by Quarters
Clarion-Limestone;15;9;17;17;--;58
A-C Valley;11;20;12;4;--;47
3-point goals -- Clarion-Limestone (Klingensmith 3, Ferguson 2, Megnen, Smith), A-C Valley (Cooper 2).
LAKEVIEW (42)
Miller 2 0-0 5, Reiser 0 3-4 3, Smith 7 8-13 22, Pence 2 2-2 6, Fagley 2 0-0 6, Voorhees 0 0-0 0, Dye 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 13-19 42.
JAMESTOWN (38)
McElhinny 3 2-2 8, Ford 1 1-3 3, Popielarcheck 2 0-0 5, Keyser 4 2-4 11, Hill 0 0-0 0, Ternent 1 2-2 4, Planavsky 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 2-2 4. Totals: 13 9-13 38.
Score by Quarters
Lakeview;13;11;5;13;--;42
Jamestown;15;2;12;9;--;38
3-point goals -- Lakeview (Fagley 2, Miller), Jamestown (Popielarcheck, Keyser, Planavsky).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
FRANKLIN (44)
Owens 5 1-2 11, Schwab 0 0-0 0, Da. Payne 0 1-4 1, Eakin 0 0-0 0, Hagg 1 1-2 4, Umbenhaur 0 0-0 0, McCracken 3 1-3 7, Dr. Payne 3 0-0 6, Boland 5 0-0 10, Smith 2 0-0 5. Totals: 19 4-11 44.
SLIPPERY ROCK (29)
Allen 2 2-4 6, Schurans 2 0-0 4, Prementine 3 1-1 8, Langers 2 0-0 6, Parson 2 1-1 5. Totals: 11 4-6 29.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;14;10;14;6;--;44
Slippery Rock;8;10;9;2;--;29
3-point goals -- Franklin (Hagg, Smith), Slippery Rock (Langers 2, Prementine).