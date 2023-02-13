VARSITY GIRLS
ROCKY GROVE (20)
Montgomery 3 5-14 11, Rice 1 1-2 3, Reyburn 1 0-0 2, Cresswell 0 3-6 3, Konetsky 0 1-2 1, Whitmer 0 0-0 0, Stevens 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 10-24 20.
YOUNGSVILLE (48)
Robinault 7 2-3 16, Mad. Van Guilder 0 1-4 1, Darling 1 0-0 2, Walton 2 3-4 7, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Cressley 5 0-0 12, May 2 0-0 4, Archuleta 2 0-0 6. Totals: 19 6-11 48.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;3;4;10;3;--;20
Youngsville;14;6;16;12;--;48
3-point goals -- Youngsville (Cressley 2, Archuleta 2).
7TH GRADE BOYS
SHARPSVILLE (33)
Kimpan 7 6-14 20, Sump 1 0-2 2, Leary 2 0-0 4, Fell 1 3-4 5, Edison 1 0-2 2. Totals: 12 9-22 33.
FRANKLIN (37)
Cassano 2 7-10 11, Wallace 1 0-0 2, Winger 0 0-2 0, Lee 5 2-3 12, Parry 3 0-0 6, Martin 3 0-0 6, Marstellar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-15 37.
Score by Quarters
Sharpsville;7;8;12;4;2;--;33
Franklin;7;3;10;11;6;--;37