VARSITY BOYS
Friday's Games
Thursday's Games
KSAC SEIMFINALS
CLARION-LIMESTONE (56)
Hesdon 2 2-2 7, Klingensmith 0 1-2 1, Painter 7 1-3 16, T. Smith 2 0-0 4, Rankin 2 0-0 4, Callen 6 2-2 14, Craig 4 0-0 10, Lutz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-9 56.
UNION (51)
Roxbury 3 3-4 9, Tren. Fleming 0 0-0 0, Camper 4 0-0 9, Bish 0 0-0 0, Trey Fleming 0 2-2 2, Johnston 5 2-4 13, Smith 2 0-0 4, Laughlin 6 0-0 14. Totals: 20 7-10 51.
Score by Quarters
C-L;16;17;10;13;--;56
Union;6;17;18;10;--;51
3-point goals -- C-L (Craig 2, Hesdon, Painter), Union (Laughlin 2, Camper, Johnston).
CLARION (49)
Lauer 3 0-2 7, Miller 1 0-1 3, Da. Smail 2 2-2 6, Brinkley 5 1-2 13, Simko 6 1-2 13, Frederick 0 0-0 0, Burford 0 0-0 0, De. Smail 3 1-3 7. Totals: 20 5-12 49.
KARNS CITY (62)
Ritzert 0 0-0 0, Bartoe 4 2-2 10, Beighley 7 3-4 21, Grossman 0 0-0 0, Rupp 4 0-0 8, Callihan 2 5-6 9, Peters 7 0-2 14. Totals: 24 10-14 62.
Score by Quarters
Clarion;9;11;9;20;--;49
Karns City;19;14;13;16;--;62
3-point goals -- Clarion (Brinkley 2, Lauer, Miller), Karns City (Beighley 4).
VARSITY GIRLS
Friday's Games
Thursday's Games
CORRY (13)
Albers 2 1-2 6, Rogers 0 1-2 1, Porter 0 0-0 0, Burlew 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Dyne 0 0-2 0, Hasbrouck 3 0-0 6, Dahlgren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2-6 13.
FRANKLIN (29)
Adams 4 2-2 11, Ja. Blum 2 0-0 5, Je. Blum 2 2-2 6, Boal 0 1-2 1, Hicks 2 2-4 6, Curry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 7-10 29.
Score by Quarters
Corrry;2;6;3;2;--;13
Franklin;6;8;2;13;--;29
3-point goals -- Corry (Albers), Franklin (Adams, Ja. Blum).
MEADVILLE (41)
Burchard 2 0-0 5, Puleio 2 1-2 5, Watkins 0 0-0 0, Andrews 0 0-0 0, Ashton 3 0-0 7, Gallagher 2 1-7 5, Chambers 2 0-0 4, McCoy 7 0-2 15.
OIL CITY (56)
Petro 0 3-4 3, Skinner 1 0-0 2, Copley 0 1-2 1, Stahl 4 1-2 10, Sutley 0 0-0 0, Marczak 4 3-6 12, Liederbach 5 3-4 12, Shreckengost 3 0-0 9, Garmong 0 0-0 0, Wenner 2 0-2 4, Hanlon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-20 56.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;11;12;9;9;--;41
Oil City;8;12;18;18;--;56
3-point goals -- Meadville (Burchard, Ashton, McCoy), Oil City (Shreckengost 3, Liederbach 2, Marczak, Stahl).
COMMODORE PERRY (8)
Streets 1 0-3 2, Meyer 2 0-0 4, McKloskey 0 0-0 0, Eber 0 0-0 0, Dilliman 0 0-0 0, Boyles 1 0-0 2. Totals: 4 0-3 8.
LAKEVIEW (57)
Peltonen 2 0-0 6, Ke. Seddon 6 2-3 16, Kepner 3 0-0 7, E. Marsteller 3 2-2 9, Olson 1 0-0 2, Ky. Seddon 2 0-0 4, Sontheimer 0 0-0 0, Woods 2 2-2 7, Williams 0 1-2 1, Sheets 1 0-0 2, Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Doyle 1 0-0 3, L. Marsteller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-9 57.
Score by Quarters
Commodore Perry;0;0;6;2;--;8
Lakeview;19;18;13;7;--;57
3-point goals -- Lakeview (Peltonen 2, Ke. Seddon 2, Kepner, E. Marsteller, Woods, Doyle).
GROVE CITY (48)
Krenzer 0 0-0 0, Brink 0 0-0 0, Wise 0 0-0 0, Perample 4 0-0 9, Brown 0 0-00 0, Como 6 7-8 21, Callahan 4 0-0 9, Gamble 2 4-6 9, Kolbe 0 0-0 0, Rider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 11-14 48.
SLIPPERY ROCK (24)
Coffaro 1 4-4 7, Bissel 0 0-00 0, Popovec 0 0-0 0, Sabo 3 1-2 7, Romanovich 1 0-0 2, Double 2 2-2 6, Campbell 0 0-1 0, Zushlag 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3-5 24.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;15;14;13;6;--;48
Slippery Rock;7;4;5;8;--;24
3-point goals -- Grove City (Como 2, Perample, Callahan, Gamble), Slippery Rock (Coffaro).
COCHRANTON (42)
Gallo 3 2-6 10, Bean 2 0-0 4, Williams 1 3-8 5, Knapka 2 2-6 6, E. Pfeiffer 2 1-4 5, Hansen 2 0-0 4, Burnette 2 3-4 8, Rodax 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-28 42.
YOUNGSVILLE (37)
Robinault 7 2-4 16, Van Guilder 1 1-6 3, Darling 3 1-2 7, Walton 3 0-0 6, Helman 2 1-6 5. Totals: 16 5-18 37.
Score by Quarters
Cochranton;10;10;13;9;--;42
Youngsville;2;10;8;17;--;37
3-point goals -- Cochranton (Gallo 2, Burnette).
GIRLS JUNIOR VARSITY
MEADVILLE (22)
Gongaware 2 3-4 7, Puleio 6 0-2 13, Watkins 0 0-0 0, Andrews 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Major 1 0-0 2, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-6 22.
OIL CITY (46)
Petro 2 1-4 3, Hanlon 1 0-0 2, Boocks 2 0-0 5, Skinner 1 0-0 2, Caralla 3 0-0 6, Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Liederbach 4 0-1 8, Garmong 7 2-4 16.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;4;5;7;6;--;22
Oil City;16;7;15;8;--;46
3-point goals -- Meadville (Puleio), Oil City (Boocks).