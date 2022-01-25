VARSITY BOYS
CRANBERRY (43)
Forrest 1 0-0 3, Weaver 3 0-0 7, C. Zerbe 3 0-0 7, Ley 4 0-0 8, Bunyak 5 0-1 10, Merryman 4 0-0 9, Blauser 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 0-1 43.
CLARION (59)
Lauer 5 0-0 10, Alston 1 1-2 3, C. Simko 7 1-2 15, G. Simko 8 2-2 18, Quinn 0 0-0 0, Da. Smail 4 1-2 9, De. Smail 0 4-4 4, Girvan 0 0-0 0, Brinkley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 9-12 59.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;8;19;8;8;--;43
Clarion;19;16;7;17;--;59
3-point goals -- Cranberry 3 (Weaver, C. Zerbe, Merryman).
SAEGERTOWN (62)
Jones 0 0-1 0, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Greco 8 2-3 22, Yoder 1 0-0 2, Shaffer 5 2-5 13, Balug 2 0-0 4, Wilkins 7 4-7 18. Totals: 24 9-18 62.
COCHRANTON (52)
Homa 2 1-2 7, Walker 3 4-6 11, C. Miller 6 5-8 17, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Barzak 1 0-2 2, Carroll 3 1-1 8, Domhoff 1 0-0 3, D. Miller 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-19 52.
Score by Quarters
Saegertown;8;20;14;20;--;62
Cochranton;15;10;16;11;--;52
3-point goals -- Saegertown 5 (Greco 4, Shaffer), Cochranton 5 (Homa 2, Walker, Carroll, Domhoff).
VARSITY GIRLS
ROCKY GROVE (19)
Williams 3 2-3 9, Rice 1 0-0 2, Copley 1 0-0 2, Reed 3 0-2 6, Kee 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Reyburn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-5 19.
MERCER (42)
Balaski 6 0-0 12, Fisher 4 0-0 8, Godfrey 2 0-0 4, Washil 5 1-2 11, Allen 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Heckathorn 0 0-0 0, McCandless 1 1-2 3, Smith 0 0-0 0, Finley 0 0-0 0, Latimer 0 0-0 0, Eliam 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-4 42.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;4;6;4;5;--;19
Mercer;12;9;13;8;--;42
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (Williams).
8TH GRADE BOYS
OIL CITY (35)
Stinson 1 0-1 2, Singleton 3 0-0 7, Fink 2 1-2 5, Black 3 1-2 7, Heise 5 2-2 12, Rybak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-7 35.
REDBANK VALLEY (33)
Wagner 8 0-2 16, Gould 2 1-2 7, Gourley 5 0-0 10, Rearick 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 1-4 33.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;4;7;13;11;--;35
Redbank Valley;8;4;11;10;--;33
3-point goals -- Oil City (Singleton), Redbank Valley (Gould 2).
Oil City (11-1) will host Slippery Rock on Thursday.