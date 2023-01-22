VARSITY BOYS
PUNXSUTAWNEY (40)
Heigley 2 1-4 5, Hullman 0 1-2 1, Weaver 3 3-4 10, Kengersky 4 2-2 13, Thomas 1 7-7 9. Totals: 11 14-19 40.
MONITEAU (49)
Delarosa-Rugg 5 3-4 14, Ealy 0 0-0 0, Zepeda 1 1-2 4, Jackson 6 0-0 12, Kelly 2 2-2 7, Dessicino 1 0-0 2, Sankey 0 0-0 0, Thomas 4 2-7 10. Totals: 19 8-15 49.
Score by Quarters
Punxsutawney;4;18;4;14;--;40
Moniteau;10;9;10;20;--;49
3-point goals -- Punxsutawney (Kengersky 3, Weaver), Moniteau (Delarosa-Rugg, Zepeda, Kelly).
BETHEL CHRISTIAN (42)
Ketterman 1 0-0 3, Darkulic 2 0-2 4, Jeffrey 0 0-0 0, Cooper 0 0-0 0, Watson 5 0-0 11, Gaskill 2 0-0 4, J. Willoughby 2 1-1 5, S. Willoughby 7 1-3 15. Totals: 19 2-6 42.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (50)
Kluck 0 0-0 0, Hartle 0 0-0 0, Blauser 2 0-0 4, Suttle 3 0-2 7, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Ko. Beichner 2 0-2 5, Ky. Beichner 4 1-3 9, Henry 9 3-3 21. Totals: 22 4-10 50.
Score by Quarters
Bethel Christian;10;11;12;9;--;42
Venango Catholic;13;10;15;12;--;50
3-point goals -- Bethel (Ketterman, Watson), VC (Suttle, Ko. Beichner).
VARSITY GIRLS
CONNEAUT AREA (34)
Detelich 2 1-1 5, Co. Perrye 0 1-2 1, Harrington 5 0-6 10, Poff 0 3-10 3, Brady 3 3-6 9, Ca. Perrye 3 0-2 6. Totals: 13 8-27 34.
LAKEVIEW (49)
Peltonen 0 1-5 1, Ke. Seddon 2 4-4 8, Kepner 1 0-0 2, E. Marsteller 9 5-10 24, Ky. Seddon 4 2-4 10, Woods 1 2-2 4, L. Marsteller 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 14-27 49.
Score by Quarters
Conneaut;11;13;6;4;--;34
Lakeview;11;10;12;16;--;49
3-point goals -- Lakeview (E. Marsteller).