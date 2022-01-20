VARSITY GIRLS
FARRELL (48)
Burns 5 2-4 13, Stewart 2 2-2 6, Brodie 4 0-0 9, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Harden-Mann 0 0-0 0, King 6 0-0 12, Scarbrough 0 0-0 0, Green 3 0-0 6, Hammonds 0 0-0 0, Husband 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-6 48.
ROCKY GROVE (23)
Williams 2 9-12 14, Rice 0 0-1 0, Copley 0 0-0 0, Reed 3 1-2 7, Kee 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Reyburn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 10-15 23.
Score by Quarters
Farrell;17;14;11;6;--;48
Rocky Grove;0;3;5;15;--;23
3-point goals -- Farrell (Burns, Brodie), Rocky Grove (Williams).
KEYSTONE (45)
Gruber 2 2-4 7, Traister 2 3-5 8, Patrick 1 2-5 4, S. Bell 0 0-0 0, J. Bell 1 0-0 2, Reyes 2 0-0 4, Winters 0 0-0 0, Bowser 8 4-5 20. Totals: 16 11-19 45.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (40)
Ma. Wessell 2 2-4 7, Homan 9 4-10 24, Stewart 1 1-4 3, Kalamajka 0 0-0 0, Liederbach 1 2-2 4, Mo. Wessell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 9-20 40.
Score by Quarters
Keystone;11;9;14;11;--;45
Venango Catholic;7;14;7;12;--;40
3-point goals -- Keystone 2 (Gruber, Traister), Venango Catholic 3 (Homan 2, Wessell).
8TH GRADE BOYS
MEADVILLE (21)
Butler 3 2-3 9, Lawrence 3 0-0 6, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Jordan 0 0-2 0, Elberton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 2-5 21.
OIL CITY (24)
White 1 0-0 2, Stinson 1 0-0 2, Singleton 4 0-0 9, Black 0 2-4 2, Heise 2 1-1 5, Ryback 1 2-2 4. Totals: 9 5-7 24.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;6;3;6;6;--;21
Oil City;6;8;4;6;--;24
3-point goals -- Meadville (Butler), Oil City (Singleton).
SHARPSVILLE (33)
Multari 0 0-3 0, Taronci 3 1-2 8, Catald 2 0-0 4, Wygant 4 8-10 16, McCullough 2 1-2 5. Totals: 11 10-14 33.
FRANKLIN (44)
Higley 3 0-0 6, Na. FEzell 1 2-4 5, Cassano 2 0-0 4, Hedglin 2 0-0 4, Irwin 4 2-2 12, Wofford 1 0-0 2, White 1 0-0 2, Ni. Fezell 0 0-0 0, Blackhurst 0 0-0 0, Umbenhaur 0 1-2 1, Wilmoth 1 0-0 2, Sandok 2 2-3 6. Totals: 17 7-11 44.
Score by Quarters
Sharpsville;4;3;6;18;--;33
Franklin;12;20;8;4;--;44
3-point goals -- Sharpsville (Taronci), Franklin (Irwin 2, Na. Fezell).
7TH GRADE BOYS
MEADVILLE (40)
Arnold 7 2-2 16, Decker 1 0-0 2, Foster 4 0-2 8, Roberson 5 0-0 11, Young 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 2-4 40.
OIL CITY (20)
Rosen 5 0-0 11, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Dasher 1 5-8 7, Barber 0 0-0 0, VanWormer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 5-8 20.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;13;5;16;6;--;40
Oil City;8;1;2;9;--;20
3-point goals -- Meadville (Roberson, Young), Oil City (Rosen).
Oil City will host Cranberry today.
SHARPSVILLE (20)
Lucas 4 0-0 11, Bissell 1 0-0 2, Malone 0 1-2 1, Wilson 2 0-0 4, Micco 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1-2 20.
FRANKLIN (26)
Wimer 1 1-2 3, McAfoose 0 1-2 1, Blackhurst 1 0-0 2, Umbenhaur 3 5-7 11, Purich 2 0-2 4, McNulty 0 0-0 0, Knight 2 1-4 5. Totals: 9 8-17 26.
Score by Quarters
Sharpsville;4;5;5;6;--;20
Franklin;4;4;8;10;--;26
3-point goals -- Sharpsville 3 (Lucas 3).