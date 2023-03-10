RIMERSBURG -- Payton Johnston and Zander Laughlin combined to score 42 points as Union ended a 49-year drought in the PIAA playoffs with a 64-28 victory over visiting Turkeyfoot Valley in the first round of the boys basketball playoffs on Friday night at the Dungeon.
Coach Eric Mortimer's Golden Knights improved to 15-12 on the year after recording their first PIAA win since 1974 and will face District 7 champion Imani Christian, a 78-43 winner over Clarion, in the second round on Tuesday night at a site and time to be determined.
Union jumped out to a 24-13 lead over the Rams (17-10) after one frame behind 12 points from Laughlin and six from Johnston. But, they really began to pull away in the second period with a 22-5 surge as Laughlin pumped in eight more points and Johnston six more.
Johnston finished with a game-high 22 points and Laughlin was close behind with 20 after burying all four of the team's three-pointers.
Chris Kozlowski led the Rams with 12 points while leading scorer Bryce Nicholson was held to only five points, more than 10 below his season average.
Hampton 61, Grove City 44
GROVE CITY -- Eric Weeks netted 13 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as Hampton pulled away for a 61-44 win over Grove City in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs.
Coach Chris Kwolek's Eagles who finished the season at 16-10, sported a 15-11 advantage after the first quarter as Kamden Martin scored all eight of his points. However, the Talbots (24-2) rallied to take a 25-19 lead into the intermission before pouring it on in the second half with scoring advantages of 18-15 in the third period and 18-10 in the fourth.
Robert Coll also scored in double figures for the Talbots with 16 points while Braxton Eastly added nine points.
Nathan Greer was the top scorer for the Eagles with 20 points while Jimmy Irani also had eight points.
GIRLS
Lakeview 47, Moniteau 40
WEST SUNBURY -- Kelsey Seddon, Kyndra Seddon and Emma Marsteller combined for 33 points as Lakeview pulled away in the closing minute to post a 47-40 victory over homestanding Moniteau in a PIAA Class 2A first-round matchup.
Coach Gary Burke's Sailors, now 19-7 on the season, will advance to the Round of 16 and will face Shenango on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.
Lakeview led 14-11 after one period and 28-19 at the half before coach Dee Arblaster's Warriors mounted a third-quarter rally, outscoring the Sailors, 12-4, to pull within a point at 32-31 heading into the final stanza.
Kelsey Seddon finished with a game-high 12 points for Lakeview, Kyndra Seddon had 11 points and nine rebounds and Marsteller totaled 10 points. Alaina Peltonen added six points and five assists and made four free throws in the final minute.
Catherine Kelly and Davina Pry each scored 11 points for the Warriors, who finished the season with a 19-8 record. Pry also grabbed eight rebounds while Kendall Sankey added three points and five blocks.