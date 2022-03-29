2ND ANNUAL CLARION COUNTY YMCA
DISTRICT 9/DISTRICT 10 ALL STAR BASKETBALL GAME
April 3 at Clarion County YMCA
Team Rosters
GIRLS
TEAM RUHLMAN -- Emma Ruhlman (Warren), Keira Croyle (Union), Frances Milliron (Clarion-Limestone), Jordan Best (Clarion), Camdon Bashor (Franklin), Kierstin Riley (Punxsutawney), Riley Childress (Warren), Kaci Stelene (Johnsonburg), Gwen Siegel (North Clarion), Bronwyn McCoy (Slippery Rock). Coaches -- Lisa LaVan (Warren) and Ally Kepple (Union).
TEAM BUTTERY -- Selena Buttery (Brockway), Alayna Haight (Brookville), Liz Frame (Coudersport), Hailey Kriebel (Union), Dominika Logue (Union), Danielle Wood (Brockway), Emma Hipps (Clearfield), Madison Foringer (Redbank Valley), Claire Clouse (Redbank Valley), Isabelle Caskey (St. Marys). Coaches -- Dick Esposito (Brockway) and Chris Edmonds (Redbank Valley).
BOYS
TEAM RUHLMAN -- Griffin Ruhlman (Brookville), Gavin Jimerson (Otto-Eldred), Danny Lauer (Brookville), Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley), Luke Jansen (Elk County Catholic), JT Blum (Warren), Ryan Gearhart (Clearfield), Chooch Husted (DuBois), Judias Johnson (Oil City), Charlie Breindel (Elk County Catholic). Coaches -- Dom Varacallo (DuBois Central Catholic) and Emmanuel Marshall (Redbank Valley).
TEAM SROCK -- Alec Srock (DuBois Central Catholic), Domenic Allegretto (Ridgway), Ty Terry (Curwensville), Chris Marshall (Redbank Valley), Alex Ognen (Smethport), Easton Fulmer (Franklin), Marquese Gardlock (Redbank Valley), Dan Park (Ridgway), Hayden Brown (Cameron County), Bret Wingard (Keystone). Coaches -- Jason Fulmer (Franklin) and Bundy Fulmer (Oil City).
2022 NORTH VS. SOUTH ALL-STAR BASKETBALL GAMES
April 9 at Union City High School
Team Rosters
BOYS
NORTH -- Cole DeSimone (Union City), Curt Darling (Eisenhower), Corrion Lofton (Iroquois), Nathan Held (Cambridge Springs), Matthew Bennett (Union City), Logan Briggs (Iroquois), Hunter Spaid (Cambridge Springs), Wyatt Barzak (Cochranton). Coach -- Rebecca Leandro (Cambridge Springs).
SOUTH -- Connor Grossman (Mercer), Logan Turton (Mercer), Brett Stevenson (Rocky Grove), Tanner Shick (West Middlesex), Lane Smith (Lakeview), Isaac Clayton (Rocky Grove), Gavin Grantham (Lakeview), Reece Henderson (Rocky Grove). Coach -- Ryan Umbenhaur.
GIRLS
NORTH -- Elizabeth Kline (Cambridge Springs), Liliane Moorhead (Maplewood), Abigail Tingley (Union City), Jenna Dash (Iroquois), Sophia Messenger (Union City), Maikayla Fisher (Iroquois), Madison Yanc (Cambridge Springs), Jaylin McGill (Cochranton), Eve Beuchat (Maplewood), Madison Sleeman (Eisenhower). Coach -- Ryan McKissock (Cambridge Springs).
SOUTH -- Delaney Fisher (Mercer), Reese Gadsby (Lakeview), Amber Sefton (Lakeview), Abby Williams (Rocky Grove), Emily Anthony (West Middlesex), Julia Balaski (Mercer), Halle Murcko (Reynolds), Carlie Beatty (West Middlesex), Kenzie Olewine (Youngsville). Coach -- Gary Burke (Lakeview).