Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.