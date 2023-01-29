Brockway 62, Forest 15
BROCKWAY -- Aiden Wilcox buried three shots from beyond the arc to finish with a game-high 17 points as Brockway posted a 62-15 decision over visiting Forest Area in non-conference play.
The Rovers jumped out to a 19-4 advantage after one period before extending their lead to 36-8 at halftime and 46-15 after three frames.
Bradey Hughes followed with 11 points for the Rovers while Brady DeMonti had 10 points.
Mitch Bawden and Daniel Custer netted four points apiece to lead the Fires.
Forest Area will travel to A-C Valley today.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moniteau 52, Sewickley Academy 50
SEWICKLEY -- Moniteau went on the road and held off Sewickley Academy for a 52-50 victory on non-conference play on Saturday.
The Warriors fell behind 11-10 after the opening frame but turned it on in the second quarter to take a 27-20 edge in the half. They still found themselves with a 40-35 lead through the end of the third before holding on for the win despite being outscored 15-12 in the fourth.
Catherine Kelly paced Moniteau, drilling four three-pointers on her way to a team-high 20 pints to go along with five assists. Kendall Sankey added 11 points and six rebounds, Allie Pry eight points and Davina Pry six points and seven boards.
Libby Eannarino led all scorers with 31 points for Sewickley.